Baltimore Ravens vs New York Jets Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions

Week one of the NFL season has arrived and an interconference AFC matchup is set when the Baltimore Ravens head North to take on the New York Jets.

Baltimore Ravens vs New York Jets Same Game Parlay Picks

Ravens vs Jets Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Breece Hall over 33.5 rushing yards @ -114 with Bovada

Breece Hall has been the talk of the fantasy football world ever since training camp. He is one of the top two running backs, along with Dameon Pierce, that are the highest drafted rookies in fantasy. He has turned a lot of heads in New York and he is set to have a breakout season in his rookie campaign. Look for him to get an even bigger number of touches in this game due to Zach Wilson being out with an injury.

Ravens vs Jets Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Baltimore Ravens cover -7 spread @ -115 with Bovada

Joe Flacco is the starting quarterback for the Jets, and this was a team that although they could be better than a year ago, they weren’t going to be making a playoff run. The Ravens have Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews on the offensive side of the ball, and they are finally healthy again after a 2021 season where they were decimated by injuries. They started their season 8-3 before being bitten by the injury bug. This is a healthy and dangerous Ravens team going up against an inferior team with a backup quarterback. It should be close to a lock for the Ravens to cover this seven point spread. https://twitter.com/Ravens/status/1567960858789134336

Ravens vs Jets Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Baltimore Ravens Moneyline @ -330 with Bovada

The third part of our three-pick parlay is the straight up win by the Baltimore Ravens. This should be one of the easier parlays of the week, simply due to the fact that the Jets are dealing with injuries. There isn’t much left to say than has already been covered, but with no games under their belts you are looking at the overall roster on each team and the Ravens are the far superior team on paper. Take the Ravens with the Moneyline.

