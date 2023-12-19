College Basketball News and Rumors

Basketball Legends Pay Tribute to Eric Montross After Tar Heel Great Dies From Multiple Myeloma at Just 52

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
eric montross

Today, the basketball world mourns the loss of Eric Montross, a Tar Heel legend, who passed away at the age of 52 after a valiant battle with cancer. Montross, remembered for his pivotal role in the University of North Carolina’s 1993 NCAA Championship, carried his legacy off the court with the same grace and fortitude that defined his playing career.

UNC Alum Pay Tribute to Eric Montross

Tributes poured in from every corner, painting a picture of a man revered not only for his athletic greatness but also for his profound humanity. Matt Doherty, a former North Carolina college basketball player and coach, was deeply saddened, noting that Montross represented UNC in the finest manner possible, setting a standard of excellence on and off the court that few could match. “He was way too young,” Doherty reflected, a sentiment that resonates deeply within the basketball community.

Current UNC Coach Hubert Davis shared a heartfelt message, capturing the essence of Montross’s multifaceted life: “I am devastated. Eric was my friend. He was my teammate. Eric loved being a husband. He loved being a dad. He loved being a Tar Heel, and he loved Carolina basketball. I miss him.”

ESPN Staff Pay Their Respects to Montross

ESPN’s Dick Vitale called Montross one of the nicest individuals he’d met in his basketball journey, while Jay Bilas and others in the sports broadcasting realm emphasized his exceptional character.

Montross’s Community Contributions Remembered

NC Governor Roy Cooper also paid his respects, acknowledging Montross’s contributions that stretched far beyond the hardwood, affecting the entire state of North Carolina. These tributes collectively affirm that Eric Montross’s impact was felt not just in the records and titles he left behind, but in the lives he touched and the communities he helped build.

Montross’s legacy extends into his philanthropic work, including his involvement with Vaccine Ambassadors and the Eric Montross Fathers Day Basketball Camp, which has raised over a million dollars for UNC Children’s Hospital.

Montross played college basketball for North Carolina, winning a national championship in 1993, and being named an All-American twice. He went on to be drafted by the Boston Celtics and played nine seasons in the NBA.

After his playing days ended, Montross was the voice of The Tar Heels Sports Network before moving on to become the play-by-play voice of the Carolina Panthers. He is survived by his wife Laura and children, Sarah, Andrew, and Megan.

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Gavitt Tipoff Games Odds: Michigan Searching For Offensive Consistency In First Test Vs. Favored St. John’s At Madison Square Garden

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Nov 13 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Bob Knight
Legendary College Basketball Coach Bob Knight Dies At 83
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 1 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Duke Basketball Recruiting: Cooper Flagg Commits, Who’s Next For Coach Scheyer?
Duke Basketball Recruiting: Cooper Flagg Commits, Who’s Next For Coach Scheyer?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 31 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
mattress mack cougars
Mattress Mack Backs Houston Cougars Basketball with Another $1 Million NIL Investment
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 20 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
greg-sankey-dale-zanine-usa-today-sports
SEC Extends Commissioner Greg Sankey Through 2028
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jul 13 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
kekmoheifsdfu6n1mbdo
“The Japanese Steph Curry”: Who is Keisei Tominaga?
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 3 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Connecticut Huskies forward Adama Sanogo Andre Jackson Jr.
UConn’s Adama Sanogo, Andre Jackson Jr. To Remain In NBA Draft
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top