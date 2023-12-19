Today, the basketball world mourns the loss of Eric Montross, a Tar Heel legend, who passed away at the age of 52 after a valiant battle with cancer. Montross, remembered for his pivotal role in the University of North Carolina’s 1993 NCAA Championship, carried his legacy off the court with the same grace and fortitude that defined his playing career.

UNC Alum Pay Tribute to Eric Montross

Tributes poured in from every corner, painting a picture of a man revered not only for his athletic greatness but also for his profound humanity. Matt Doherty, a former North Carolina college basketball player and coach, was deeply saddened, noting that Montross represented UNC in the finest manner possible, setting a standard of excellence on and off the court that few could match. “He was way too young,” Doherty reflected, a sentiment that resonates deeply within the basketball community.

I was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Eric Montross. We lost a great man! He represented The University of North Carolina in a first class manner both on the court and off. No one did it better than Eric. He was way too young. God bless him and his family. pic.twitter.com/8FesnlnkFy — Matt Doherty (@DohertyMatt) December 18, 2023

Current UNC Coach Hubert Davis shared a heartfelt message, capturing the essence of Montross’s multifaceted life: “I am devastated. Eric was my friend. He was my teammate. Eric loved being a husband. He loved being a dad. He loved being a Tar Heel, and he loved Carolina basketball. I miss him.”

#UNC Coach Hubert Davis statement on Eric Montross: “I am devastated. Eric was my friend. He was my teammate. Eric loved being a husband. He loved being a dad. He loved being a Tar Heel and he loved Carolina basketball. I miss him.” — Tar Heel Illustrated (@HeelIllustrated) December 18, 2023

ESPN Staff Pay Their Respects to Montross

ESPN’s Dick Vitale called Montross one of the nicest individuals he’d met in his basketball journey, while Jay Bilas and others in the sports broadcasting realm emphasized his exceptional character.

So so SAD! Only 52 🙏🙏🙏🙏to his family, trends, & fans . More than just a basketball star ⁦@UNC_Basketball⁩ ERIC was a fantastic person . May Eric RIP – via @ESPN App https://t.co/0OIGHyhm9p — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 18, 2023

Heartbroken. Eric Montross was the nicest, kindest person one could ever know. A great player and champion, husband, father, friend, and a truly wonderful, beautiful soul. RIP Eric Montross. https://t.co/fUhw41rQpp — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) December 18, 2023

Montross’s Community Contributions Remembered

NC Governor Roy Cooper also paid his respects, acknowledging Montross’s contributions that stretched far beyond the hardwood, affecting the entire state of North Carolina. These tributes collectively affirm that Eric Montross’s impact was felt not just in the records and titles he left behind, but in the lives he touched and the communities he helped build.

So very sad to hear of the loss of Eric Montross whose contributions to the UNC community and our state went far beyond his championship basketball skills. Our deepest condolences go out to all family, friends and Tar Heels. The Big E made a big difference in this world. – RC https://t.co/LF4rZhoKsV — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 18, 2023

Montross’s legacy extends into his philanthropic work, including his involvement with Vaccine Ambassadors and the Eric Montross Fathers Day Basketball Camp, which has raised over a million dollars for UNC Children’s Hospital.

Montross played college basketball for North Carolina, winning a national championship in 1993, and being named an All-American twice. He went on to be drafted by the Boston Celtics and played nine seasons in the NBA.

After his playing days ended, Montross was the voice of The Tar Heels Sports Network before moving on to become the play-by-play voice of the Carolina Panthers. He is survived by his wife Laura and children, Sarah, Andrew, and Megan.