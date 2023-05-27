Soccer

Bayern Munich continues dominance in Bundesliga

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich once again are the Bundesliga champions. On Saturday, Bayern clinched their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title when Borussia Dortmund was unable to come away with a win. The Black and Yellows only tied Mainz at two goals apiece, and as a result finished in second place in the overall standings.

Why Bayern Munich won the title?

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund had the same number of overall points with 71. Borussia Dortmund had 22 wins, while Bayern Munich had 21 wins. Unlike the National Hockey League, which gives the tiebreaker to the team with the most regulation wins in determining the tiebreak, the Bundesliga goes to goals for and against ratio. Bayern Munich was a +54, while Borussia Dortmund was a +39. Bayern Munich scored 92 goals during the season, and gave up 38 goals. Borussia Dortmund had 83 goals and gave up 44. It was Bayern Munich’s 33rd Bundesliga title.

Bayern Munich’s Saturday win

Bayern Munich was able to get to 71 points during the season with a 2-1 win over Cologne. The Bayern goal scorers were forwards Kingsley Coman of Paris, France, who scored in the eighth minute, and Jamal Musiala of Stuttgart, Germany, who scored in the 89th minute. Bayern Munich’s leading scorer this season was winger Serge Gnabry of Stuttgart, who had 14 goals. The Bundesliga goal scoring leaders in 2022-23 were Werder Bremen forward Niclas Fullkrug of Hanover, Germany, and RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku of Lagny-sur-Manre, France, who had 16 goals each.

Premature Party Plans

According to Issy Ronald of CNN, a parade was planned in Dortmund. However, the celebratory activities will not take place.

Other European Champions in 2022-23

Napoli has already won Serie A this year with 86 points. They have 18 more points than second place Lazio. It is Napoli’s first Serie A title since 1989-90 and third title in franchise history. They previously won in 1986-87.

FC Barcelona won La Liga this year with 85 points. They have 11 more points than second place Real Madrid, and in the process had their 27th La Liga title.

Manchester City won the English Premier League title this year. With 89 points, they have eight more points than second place Arsenal. It was the Citizens’s seventh Premier League title. Finally, in Ligue 1 action, Paris Saint-Germain has a six point lead on Lens with two games left for each team.

