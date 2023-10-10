Tennis News and Rumors

Ben Shelton “Rings” In His 21st Birthday With A Win Over Jannik Sinner, Faces Sebastian Korda In Shanghai QF

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Ben Shelton

American tennis player Ben Shelton celebrated his 21st birthday on October 9.

He received birthday wishes from near and far on Monday.

Shelton gave himself the best birthday present of all with a thrilling three-set win over Jannik Sinner at the Shanghai Masters.

After the win, he did his hang-up-the-phone motion that created so much buzz during the US Open when Novak Djokovic employed it after beating Shelton.

As Shelton previously explained, this is a nod to his University of Florida friends on the track team who use this as a way of celebrating a big win.

This is the biggest victory of Shelton’s professional career.

Shelton next faces Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals.

Both are the sons of former ATP tennis players and are American.

Ben’s father and coach is Bryan Shelton who played in the 1990s.

Sebastian’s father is Petr Korda who also played in the 1990s.

This will be the first meeting between Ben Shelton and Sebastian Korda.

It will happen at a yet-to-be-determined time on Thursday, October 12 on the Tennis Channel.

Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

Arrow to top