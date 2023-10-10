American tennis player Ben Shelton celebrated his 21st birthday on October 9.

He received birthday wishes from near and far on Monday.

Coco Gauff posts a photo of her & Ben Shelton riding scooters & wishes him a happy birthday: “Happy birthdayyyy 🥳🥳 21 ☎️” pic.twitter.com/oa0y8SgmHW — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 9, 2023

Shelton gave himself the best birthday present of all with a thrilling three-set win over Jannik Sinner at the Shanghai Masters.

After the win, he did his hang-up-the-phone motion that created so much buzz during the US Open when Novak Djokovic employed it after beating Shelton.

BIG BEN’S BIGGEST WIN 👏@BenShelton records his biggest EVER win 2-6 6-3 7-6 over Jannik Sinner!#RolexShanghaiMasters pic.twitter.com/AUSY6Ekjzr — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 10, 2023

As Shelton previously explained, this is a nod to his University of Florida friends on the track team who use this as a way of celebrating a big win.

This is the biggest victory of Shelton’s professional career.

Shelton next faces Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals.

Both are the sons of former ATP tennis players and are American.

Ben’s father and coach is Bryan Shelton who played in the 1990s.

“We’re really proud of the man that he is” On their first visit to Wimbledon as a team, Bryan Shelton reveals the joys of working alongside his son ☺️#Wimbledon | @BenShelton pic.twitter.com/NuMnJna7Ig — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 18, 2023

Sebastian’s father is Petr Korda who also played in the 1990s.

Father and son. @AustralianOpen Men’s Singles Champion – Petr Korda (1998) & Boys’ Singles Champion – Sebastian Korda (2018). / pic. Tennis Australia pic.twitter.com/vNlF6IeMSm — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) January 27, 2018

This will be the first meeting between Ben Shelton and Sebastian Korda.

It will happen at a yet-to-be-determined time on Thursday, October 12 on the Tennis Channel.

