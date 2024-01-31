College Basketball News and Rumors

Big Ten Basketball Fans Watch Michigan State Unwrap Coach Tom Izzo’s 700th Win On Birthday By Mauling Defense-less Michigan At Breslin Center

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
um at mich state on izzo birthday (1)

Four Michigan’s men’s basketball players sprinted out on a breakaway against one Michigan State defender, Trey Holloman.

Guess who made a play?

Holloman executed a steal and assisted on A.J. Hoggard’s layup with 40 seconds remaining. It proved to be the final marker as Michigan State capped a dominant second-half effort during Tuesday night’s 81-62 Big Ten victory at Breslin Center.

Happy birthday, Spartans coach Tom Izzo.

X (Twitter) users responded to Izzo earning his 700th career win …

Gameday in East Lansing, Mich. …

It proved to be a special day for Izzo, in more ways than one as the Spartans, with four wins in their past five outings, improved to 13-8, 5-5 Big Ten …

A bird’s eye view of the teams’ shootaround Tuesday. Both teams needed a win …

The Spartans entered Tuesday with a five-game home winning streak versus the overmatched Wolverines (7-14, 2-8) …

Michigan, which has dropped four-straight and nine of 10 conference matchups, looked strong early Tuesday …

Sophomore center Tarris Reed Jr. provided a first-half highlight with his first career triple, giving Michigan a 15-8 lead at 11:25 …

With starting point guard Dug McDaniel (academics) currently suspended for road games, Jaelin Llewellyn stepped in and led the Wolverines in first-half scoring (12 points). The backup hit all three of his triple tries, leading the Wolverines to a 35-33 at halftime lead …

With Michigan looking sluggish early in the second half again, Tyson Walker sparked the Spartans with a steal and layup …

The Wolverines again didn’t have an answer after the break Tuesday. When guard Jaden Aikens hit a 3-pointer, the Spartans outscored Michigan, 11-4, during the opening 3:28 of the second half …

Akins hit another triple at 15:18, capping the Spartans’ 12-point run. Michigan State extended their lead to double digits (49-39) for the first time. Adkins finished with a career-high 23 points …

The difference? Michigan’s defense, or lack thereof. After Reed missed a free throw at 10:51 of the second half, it took five game seconds for Hoggard to assist on Walker’s layup. The Wolverines did not surrender many transition points in the first half. But not in the second …

Michigan State’s Hoggard (15 points) surpassed the 1,000-point plateau …

Michigan State’s Malik Hall earned a scoring and rebound milestone Tuesday …

Final score: Michigan State 81, Michigan 62 …

Izzo speaks …

Topics  
Big Ten College Basketball News and Rumors Michigan State Spartans Michigan Wolverines X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
NCAA Basketball: Jumpman Invitational-North Carolina at Oklahoma

Jumpman Invitational: MJ, Fans Watch North Carolina Start Fast, Outmuscle Oklahoma At Spectrum Center

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 21 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
jumpman invit um florida 2ot (1)
Jumpman Invitational: MJ, Fans Watch Florida Outlast Michigan, Anticipate North Carolina-Oklahoma Clash At Spectrum Center
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 20 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
eric montross
Basketball Legends Pay Tribute to Eric Montross After Tar Heel Great Dies From Multiple Myeloma at Just 52
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 19 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Gavitt Tipoff Games Odds: Michigan Searching For Offensive Consistency In First Test Vs. Favored St. John’s At Madison Square Garden
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Nov 13 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Bob Knight
Legendary College Basketball Coach Bob Knight Dies At 83
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 1 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Duke Basketball Recruiting: Cooper Flagg Commits, Who’s Next For Coach Scheyer?
Duke Basketball Recruiting: Cooper Flagg Commits, Who’s Next For Coach Scheyer?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 31 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
mattress mack cougars
Mattress Mack Backs Houston Cougars Basketball with Another $1 Million NIL Investment
Author image David Evans  •  Jul 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top