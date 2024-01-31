Four Michigan’s men’s basketball players sprinted out on a breakaway against one Michigan State defender, Trey Holloman.

Guess who made a play?

Holloman executed a steal and assisted on A.J. Hoggard’s layup with 40 seconds remaining. It proved to be the final marker as Michigan State capped a dominant second-half effort during Tuesday night’s 81-62 Big Ten victory at Breslin Center.

Happy birthday, Spartans coach Tom Izzo.

X (Twitter) users responded to Izzo earning his 700th career win …

Congrats to Tom Izzo on No. 700. One of the truly great coaches in the game’s history. And, an even better guy. https://t.co/Qym6ieZuYt — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) January 31, 2024

Gameday in East Lansing, Mich. …

Back at the Breslin Student Events Center to cover Michigan State Basketball tonight for @Spartan_Shadows pic.twitter.com/9gLG4EBAyl — Emmett Matasovsky (@E_Matasovsky57) January 30, 2024

It proved to be a special day for Izzo, in more ways than one as the Spartans, with four wins in their past five outings, improved to 13-8, 5-5 Big Ten …

Happy Birthday, Coach 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/DmJb5qLpJZ — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 31, 2024

A bird’s eye view of the teams’ shootaround Tuesday. Both teams needed a win …

Welcome to the Breslin Center. Michigan State is back at home as the Spartans host in-state rival Michigan. Tip off is set for approximately 9 p.m. Stay tuned to @SpartansRivals & https://t.co/uBapnnEpOB for full coverage. pic.twitter.com/KOWhArIV2P — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) January 31, 2024

The Spartans entered Tuesday with a five-game home winning streak versus the overmatched Wolverines (7-14, 2-8) …

Michigan State has won the last five games against Michigan at the Breslin Center😅 #GoGreen They meet again tomorrow. Score predictions?👇 pic.twitter.com/kP32CMpfYD — Michigan State Content (@msucontent) January 30, 2024

Michigan, which has dropped four-straight and nine of 10 conference matchups, looked strong early Tuesday …

Michigan is off to a good start at Michigan State. 💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/B36qJ6zwez — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 31, 2024

Sophomore center Tarris Reed Jr. provided a first-half highlight with his first career triple, giving Michigan a 15-8 lead at 11:25 …

With starting point guard Dug McDaniel (academics) currently suspended for road games, Jaelin Llewellyn stepped in and led the Wolverines in first-half scoring (12 points). The backup hit all three of his triple tries, leading the Wolverines to a 35-33 at halftime lead …

Huge half from J-L3W ‼️ pic.twitter.com/A0EsxcNJTX — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 31, 2024

With Michigan looking sluggish early in the second half again, Tyson Walker sparked the Spartans with a steal and layup …

Tyson Walker taking the ball and MSU taking the lead! 😤 @TysonWalker13 x @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/FzyJhQYT61 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 31, 2024

The Wolverines again didn’t have an answer after the break Tuesday. When guard Jaden Aikens hit a 3-pointer, the Spartans outscored Michigan, 11-4, during the opening 3:28 of the second half …

Juwan running the 2nd half Lions gameplan in East Lansing — 🏆 15-0MG. El 5to Dentista (@asmilefixer) January 31, 2024

Akins hit another triple at 15:18, capping the Spartans’ 12-point run. Michigan State extended their lead to double digits (49-39) for the first time. Adkins finished with a career-high 23 points …

Jaden Akins and @MSU_Basketball are feeling it. 🔥 💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/110o0WL1Bg — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 31, 2024

The difference? Michigan’s defense, or lack thereof. After Reed missed a free throw at 10:51 of the second half, it took five game seconds for Hoggard to assist on Walker’s layup. The Wolverines did not surrender many transition points in the first half. But not in the second …

Michigan State’s Hoggard (15 points) surpassed the 1,000-point plateau …

Michigan State’s Malik Hall earned a scoring and rebound milestone Tuesday …

600 career rebounds for Malik, making him one of 22 players at Michigan State with 1,000 points and 600 boards 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gsRb1Oif1X — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 31, 2024

Final score: Michigan State 81, Michigan 62 …

Rivalry WIN.

Birthday WIN.

Milestone WIN. pic.twitter.com/4gGCqRKYDX — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) January 31, 2024

Izzo speaks …

Tom Izzo reflects on his 700th win pic.twitter.com/6vFvUJvXNi — Spartans Illustrated (@SpartansRivals) January 31, 2024