In 1999, the highly anticipated Triple Crown bid of Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner, Charismatic, took a dramatic turn at the Belmont Stakes. It was in this prestigious race that Lemon Drop Kid, a Grade 1 winning juvenile, emerged as a serious spoiler. Lemon Drop Kid was bred in Kentucky by William S. Farish III & William S. Kilroy.

Heading into the Belmont Stakes, Lemon Drop Kid had previously finished ninth in the Kentucky Derby and third in the Peter Pan Stakes. Despite being considered a longshot with odds of 30-1, he entered the race with determination. Jockey José A. Santos skillfully guided Lemon Drop Kid throughout the race, positioning him to make a thrilling surge in the last stretch.

As the race unfolded, Lemon Drop Kid exhibited remarkable resilience and overtook the valiant Charismatic, ultimately securing victory by a narrow margin. However, the celebratory atmosphere surrounding Lemon Drop Kid’s triumph was overshadowed by the unfortunate injury that Charismatic sustained during the race, bringing a poignant end to his career and diverting attention away from Lemon Drop Kid’s victory.

Birdstone – 2004 (+3600)

In 2004, an undefeated chestnut horse named Smarty Jones became the center of attention as he entered the Belmont Stakes, aiming to complete the Triple Crown. However, standing in his way was Birdstone, a talented homebred colt who had alreadyshowcased his skills as a Grade 1 winning juvenile. Birdstone, trained by Nick Zito and racing for Marylou Whitney Stables, had previously participated in the Kentucky Derby but skipped the Preakness Stakes.

With jockey Edgar Prado in the saddle, Birdstone entered the Belmont Stakes as a longshot with odds of 36-1. As the race unfolded, Birdstone unleashed a remarkable surge of speed in the final stretch, overtaking the valiant Smarty Jones to seize victory in the Belmont Stakes.

Following his racing career, Birdstone retired with an impressive record of five wins in nine starts. Today, he enjoys a peaceful retirement at Old Friends, a renowned Thoroughbred Retirement Center located in Georgetown, Kentucky.

Da’Tara – 2008 (+3800)

In 2008, the highly anticipated Belmont Stakes featured Big Brown, who had previously secured dominant victories in both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes. Despite whispers of a potential hoof problem,

Big Brown was considered a favorite to triumph on the hot and humid day of the Belmont Stakes.Unexpectedly, Da’Tara emerged as the dark horse, defying the odds as the longest shot in the field. With only a maiden victory to his name, Da’Tara entered the race with odds of 38-1. Guided by jockey Alan Garcia, Da’Tara swiftly seized the lead, showcasing a remarkable burst of speed. In a stunning display, Da’Tara crossed the finish line 5.25 lengths ahead of the previously undefeated Big Brown, securing a memorable victory.

Although the Belmont Stakes triumph marked a significant milestone in Da’Tara’s career, he did not attain another victory following the race. Nevertheless, his unexpected and resounding triumph over Big Brown remains a notable moment in the history of the Belmont Stakes.