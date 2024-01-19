Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Kris Knox, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, and Maurice Moton — along with editors Wes O’Donnell, Ian Hanford, and Bryan Toporek — have released their 2024 NFL Divisional Round expert picks and predictions.

Check out the Bleacher Report football staff’s 2024 NFL Divisional Round picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Bleacher Report 2024 NFL Divisional Round Expert Picks and Predictions

Bleacher Report’s NFL staff members have published their expert picks and predictions for three NFL Divisional Round matchups of the 2023 season. First off, the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET this Saturday.

Next, the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday night. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

Texans (+9.5)

Sobleski, O’Donnell, and Knox are among the Bleacher Report NFL analysts who are picking the Houston Texans to upset the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium this Saturday.

“So, half the panel is on the Ravens? And Baltimore is favored by a two-score spread? This screams a surprise victory for Houston or a back-door cover,” Sobleski wrote. “C.J. Stroud being on the field certainly helps, as does the majority of Ravens starters not playing over the past two weekends. The last time Baltimore held the No. 1 seed and rested players, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens were knocked out of the playoffs during their initial postseason matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

“Could history repeat itself? Maybe. The Texans have been in playoff mode since Week 17, won three straight contests and already showed they can bounce back against a playoff opponent they already lost to during the regular season.”

49ers (-9.5)

Furthermore, Moton has the San Francisco 49ers advancing to the NFC Championship after defeating the Green Bay Packers this Saturday night. “This isn’t a slight against Packers quarterback Jordan Love,” the Bleacher Report NFL analyst wrote.

“He’s shown tremendous growth in the second half of the season, but Green Bay will play its fourth road game in five weeks, going up against a well-rested 49ers squad that sat its key starters in Week 18.

“Sure, the 49ers may have built up two weeks of rust, but they won six consecutive outings by 12-plus points after their Week 10 bye.

“Moreover, Christian McCaffrey opened the week with a full practice, which indicates he’s recovered from a calf strain and is ready to run through the Packers’ 28th-ranked run defense.

“San Francisco wins by double digits as it exposes defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s shaky unit.”

Bills (-2.5)

Hanford, Moton, and two other Bleacher Report NFL staff members are predicting the Kansas City Chiefs will win on the road against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. “This may be Patrick Mahomes’ first road playoff game, but I’m not ready to bet against him here,” Hanford wrote.

“Josh Allen and the Bills looked explosive out of the gate last week against the Steelers but found themselves in a battle in the second half when they couldn’t put a Mason Rudolph-led team away. Failure to put Mahomes away, on the other hand, won’t end well.

“Mahomes is 8-1-1 as an underdog against the spread in his career for a reason (and 7-3 straight up). Sorry to my colleague Wes O’Donnell, but it’s time for the walleye to stop biting. Chiefs cover, win and leave all of us wondering if they might somehow find their way back to the Super Bowl yet again.”

However, Gagnon believes Buffalo will hang on to give Mahomes his first-ever road playoff loss.

“The Chiefs remain alive despite having an off year in general, but they haven’t looked strong enough for me to believe they can sustain something right now,” Gagnon said.

“Buffalo is playing its best football all season and hasn’t lost in regulation in more than two months. The Bills beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead last month and should be able to do it again with the home crowd behind them on Sunday.”

For all of the Bleacher Report NFL Divisional Round picks, go to the site. More NFL Divisional Round expert picks are on the main page.