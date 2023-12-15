Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Kris Knox, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, and Maurice Moton, along with editors Wes O’Donnell and Ian Hanford, have released their NFL Week 15 expert picks and predictions. Three picks in Week 15 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Bleacher Report football staff’s NFL Week 15 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Bleacher Report NFL Week 15 Expert Picks and Predictions

Bleacher Report’s NFL staff members have published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 15 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions at 8:15 p.m. ET this Saturday.

Next, the Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

If you’re new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Broncos (+4.5)

Gagnon, Knox, Moton, and Sobleski are among the Bleacher Report NFL analysts predicting the Denver Broncos will upset the Detroit Lions away as 4.5-point underdogs in Week 14.

“The post-bye week Lions aren’t as good as the pre-bye week squad. Since Week 10, Detroit’s defense has allowed an average of 29.8 points per game, going 2-3 ATS with two outright losses to the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears,” Moton wrote. “Even at home, the Lions don’t deserve your trust. They didn’t cover the spread in their last two games at Ford Field. Now, Detroit hosts the Broncos who have won six of their last seven outings. “Over the last four weeks, the Lions have turned the ball over at an alarming rate with 10 giveaways in that stretch. With the exception of their three-turnover game with the Houston Texans, the Broncos play an efficient brand of football with few game-changing mistakes. “Denver will score enough points to cover, but the Lions win with their two-man rushing attack that features David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs.”

Other NFL Week 15 expert picks are on the main page.

Bills (-2)

Hanford and O’Donnell are the only staff members picking the Buffalo Bills to win at home over the Dallas Cowboys. “Just last week the Bills were underdogs in Kansas City while the Cowboys were favored over their rival, the reigning NFC champion Eagles,” O’Donnell wrote.

“Both teams won, Dak Prescott is apparently the MVP favorite now (not in my book), and yet the clinging-to-playoff-hopes Bills are favored at home here. Maybe it’s just the smell of the walleye I caught last week with the Bills’ win over the Chiefs, but something smells fishy.

“Maybe oddsmakers actually see these teams the same way I do, and I’m willing to lay down these points for my flawed Super Bowl pick Bills as they expose the Cowboys the same way they exposed the Dolphins earlier this season.

“Them wagons have already been circled, but there’s still room aboard this Bills bandwagon if you want a seat with me.”

Seahawks (+3)

Furthermore, Knox is the only Bleacher Report NFL staff member expecting the Seattle Seahawks at home to upset the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Most the crew picked the Eagles to cover the spread.

“I don’t have a truly logical reason for believing Seattle will keep it close against the Eagles, aside from the fact that the Seahawks are desperate. Pete Carroll rarely calls out his players, but he did it after Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers,” he wrote. “Seattle is back home after a two-game road trip, and I think it’ll be up for this one in prime time. Seattle makes for a tough road trip for East Coast teams. A slow offensive start for Philly wouldn’t shock me, even against an inconsistent Seahawks defense. “And whether it’s Drew Lock or Geno Smith under center for Seattle, I think the trio of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba can give the Eagles’ struggling secondary legitimate problems. Philly hasn’t won by more than seven points since Week 7. I think we see another very close one here.”

For all of the Bleacher Report NFL Week 15 picks, head over to the site. More NFL Week 15 expert picks are on the main page. Try out the available welcome bonuses right now for the best NFL betting apps.