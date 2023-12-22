Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Kris Knox, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, and Maurice Moton, along with editors Wes O’Donnell and Ian Hanford, have released their NFL Week 16 expert picks and predictions. Three picks in Week 16 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Bleacher Report football staff’s NFL Week 16 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Bleacher Report NFL Week 16 Expert Picks and Predictions

Bleacher Report’s NFL staff members have published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 16 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. ET this Sunday.

Next, the Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, the Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Buccaneers (-3)

Davenport, Knox, and Sobleski are among the Bleacher Report NFL analysts expecting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win at home over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16.

“That Baker Mayfield is the first visiting quarterback ever to post a perfect 158.3 passer rating at Lambeau Field is one of those stats I’ll always gawk at with disbelief,” Davenport said. “It’s a safe bet that he won’t duplicate that at home against Jacksonville. But he doesn’t need to. Even if Lawrence clears protocol, the reeling Jaguars aren’t measurably better than Tampa. “Having more confidence in Mayfield than Lawrence in Week 16 is an odd feeling, but here we are.”

Dolphins (-1)

Davenport, Hanford, Knox, and O’Donnell are taking the Miami Dolphins to win at home against the Dallas Cowboys. “Both teams won, Dak Prescott is apparently the MVP favorite now (not in my book), and yet the clinging-to-playoff-hopes Bills are favored at home here,” O’Donnell wrote.

“Maybe it’s just the smell of the walleye I caught last week with the Bills’ win over the Chiefs, but something smells fishy. Maybe oddsmakers actually see these teams the same way I do, and I’m willing to lay down these points for my flawed Super Bowl pick Bills as they expose the Cowboys the same way they exposed the Dolphins earlier this season.

“Them wagons have already been circled, but there’s still room aboard this Bills bandwagon if you want a seat with me.”

Ravens (+5.5)

Moreover, Knox is the only Bleacher Report NFL staff members who’s picking the San Francisco 49ers to win at home over the Baltimore Ravens on this week’s Monday Night Football. However, Hanford expects Baltimore’s defense to step up to stop the run.

“Potential Super Bowl preview? Don’t mind if we do,” Hanford said. “The 49ers offense has been a force of nature led by potential MVP Brock Purdy. This week should be its toughest test yet, though. The Niners are facing a Ravens defense only allowing 16.1 points per game and leading the league in sacks.

“This game should come down to whether the 49ers can stop the Ravens on the ground. San Francisco is 10-1 this season when holding opponents under 130 rushing yards, and Baltimore averages nearly 164 rushing yards per game.

“I think the 49ers win a close one here at home, but the Ravens are a tempting upset pick. I expect Lamar Jackson to continue showing why he’s the most valuable quarterback in the NFL this season.”

For all of the Bleacher Report NFL Week 16 picks, head over to the site. More NFL Week 16 expert picks are on the main page.