Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Kris Knox, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, and Maurice Moton, along with editors Wes O'Donnell and Ian Hanford, have released their NFL Week 8 expert picks and predictions. Three picks in Week 8 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league's 104th season, are featured here.

Bleacher Report NFL Week 8 Expert Picks and Predictions

Bleacher Report’s NFL staff members have published their expert picks and predictions for three 1 p.m. ET matchups in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. First off, New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins.

Next, the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys. Finally, the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers.

Patriots (+9.5)

Knox and Moton are the only NFL analysts picking the New England Patriots to at least cover the spread against the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 8. “Logic dictates that the Dolphins will run away with this one. The Patriots tend to fare poorly in Miami and have only won there once in the past six years,” Knox wrote.

“However, three of the five losses have been by nine or fewer points, and I think New England will find a way to keep it relatively close again. Injuries are beginning to mount for Miami, and with both Terron Armstead and Isaiah Wynn out from the offensive line, the offense may struggle more than it did early in the season.

“The Dolphins defense has been about as inconsistent as the Patriots offense, so I can see this game closely mirroring the season’s first meeting that Miami won by a touchdown and an extra point.”

Cowboys (-6.5)

Moreover, four Bleacher Report NFL staff members have the Dallas Cowboys defeating the Los Angeles Rams — Gagnon, Hanford, Knox, and O’Donnell. “This is a genuinely difficult one to call. The Rams continue to overachieve, and I believe that the Cowboys are overrated, possibly by the Cowboys themselves,” Knox added.

“Something will give in this one, and if Kyren Williams were healthy, I’d feel a lot better about backing L.A. here. While the Rams did a good job of grinding ground yards against the Steelers last week, I think they could struggle to do it again.

“With two weeks to cook up a game plan for Kupp and Nacua, Dallas should limit what L.A. can do offensively. This would be a home game for the Cowboys even if it were in L.A., but Dallas doesn’t have to travel and coming off the bye, I’ll take the Cowboys as long as the line remains less than seven.”

Steelers (+2.5)

Gagnon, Hanford, and O’Donnell are predicting the Steelers will win at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “This is just who Mike Tomlin’s Steelers are,” Hanford said. “Are they a good team? I’m not sure. Are they at least a little bit lucky? I believe so.

“Are they also somehow 4-2 and coming off their best half of football, especially offensively, on the road against a tough Rams team? Absolutely. Kenny Pickett and the Steelers offense will need to build on the rhythm they found in Los Angeles as the Jaguars are likely going to put up some points here.

“But the Jags defense can be had through the air, as it is surrendering the second-most passing yards per game in the entire league. The Steelers are 4-0 this season when George Pickens has at least 75 yards receiving. Look for that to become 5-0 as Pickens has another productive day and the Steelers win.”

For all of the Bleacher Report NFL Week 8 picks, head over to the site. More NFL Week 8 expert picks are on the main page.