Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Kris Knox, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, and Maurice Moton, along with editors Wes O’Donnell and Ian Hanford, have released their NFL Week 10 expert picks and predictions. Three picks in Week 10 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Bleacher Report football staff’s NFL Week 10 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Bleacher Report NFL Week 10 Expert Picks and Predictions

Bleacher Report’s NFL staff members have published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 10 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots at 9:30 a.m. ET in Germany.

Next, the Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET. Finally, the San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET.

Colts (-1.5)

Sobleski is among the four NFL analysts — Davenport, Knox, and Moton — expecting the Indianapolis Colts to handle business in Germany against the New England Patriots. Sobleski believes New England doesn’t have the passing game to take advantage of the Colts’ weak secondary.

“This pick comes down to one matchup: Can the league’s worst wide receiver corps take advantage of the league’s worst group of cornerbacks?” he wrote. “The New England Patriots rank in the bottom five leaguewide in passing plays of 20 or more yards. They struggle to create chunk plays of any kind.

“The Colts’ defense can cover up its deficiencies by sitting back in zone coverage and allowing Mac Jones to operate, assuming he’ll either be forced into a mistake or doesn’t have the skill-position talent around him for the offense to consistently move the ball.

“The Colts hold an advantage because they have the luxury of just handing the ball to Taylor and Moss.”

Ravens (-6.5)

Davenport, Hanford, and Sobleski are the three Bleacher Report NFL staff members predicting the Baltimore Ravens will win at home over the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. Sobleski is more concerned with Cleveland’s run defense against Lamar Jackson.

“Taking last week’s game out of the equation, because the Arizona Cardinals chose to debut a fifth-round rookie quarterback against Myles Garrett and Co., the previous trend for Cleveland’s defense hadn’t been positive,” he wrote.

“The Colts and Seahawks racked up an impressive 282 rushing yards at 4.9 yards per carry against the Browns. If the league’s No. 1 overall defense has one specific weakness, it can be overaggressive and tends to overrun plays, thus not always maintaining good run fits.

“Even taking Arizona’s awful effort into account, the Browns’ run D falls outside the top five leaguewide. As usual, the Ravens sit atop the NFL in rushing yardage with their powerful, downhill style and an uber-athletic quarterback. Another explosive element can be now thrown into the mix with the emergence of rookie tailback Keaton Mitchell.”

Jaguars (+3)

Davenport, Knox, O’Donnell, and Sobleski are picking the Jacksonville Jaguars at home over the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners are 1-5 ATS in their last six road games. Davenport thinks Jacksonville will finally earn a statement win against the 2022 NFC Championship runner-ups.

“Some analysts might point out that these are two very evenly matched teams who were barreling in opposite directions before Week 9 byes. Others might even postulate that the assumption San Francisco will win is born more of who the 49ers and Jaguars are perceived to be than who they actually are—one the perennial contender; the other, not so much,” he wrote. “This analyst? All about quarterback hair — Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence has a majestic and regal mane, while San Francisco’s Brock Purdy looks like he gets his hair done at Men’s Clips (they do have hot towels). “Funny ha-ha aside, the Jaguars are legit. Arguably better than San Francisco in a vacuum. This is their chance to show they belong in the Super Bowl conversation in the AFC. With a week to get ready and getting a field goal at home? Yes please — because the Jags will win outright.”

