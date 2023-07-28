Blue Jays trade right handed reliever Trent Thornton to Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays traded right handed relief pitcher Trent Thornton of Charlotte, North Carolina to the Seattle Mariners for minor league infielder Mason McCoy of Peoria, Illinois on Wednesday. Thornton was extremely effective in four games with Blue Jays in 2023, despite playing the majority of his season with the Buffalo Bisons of the International League.

2023 MLB Statistics

In four games, Thornton has a record of zero wins and zero losses with an earned run average of 1.69. In 5 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up seven hits, one earned run, and one walk, to go along with five strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.50.

Career Statistics

Thornton pitched 108 games for the Blue Jays and had a record of seven wins and 14 losses with an earned run average of 4.77 over the last five seasons since 2019. In 260 1/3 innings pitched, Thornton gave up 272 hits, 138 earned runs, 43 home runs, 98 walks, and nine walks, to go along with 249 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.42. Thornton has only won one game in the last four years. That came on May 11, 2021, when the Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3.

Initially drafted by the Astros

Thornton was initially selected in the fifth round of the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft. He was then traded by the Astros to the Blue Jays for shortstop Aledmys Diaz of Santa Clara, Cuba. Diaz went on to play four seasons with the Astros and was part of the Houston team that won the 2022 World Series. This season Diaz has been playing with the Oakland Athletics.

Mariners still in contention

The Mariners may only be two games above the .500 mark at 52 wins and 50 losses, but they are still in playoff contention. Ironically, it is the Blue Jays that are the team the Mariners are trying to catch. Toronto currently has the final American League Wildcard playoff spot at 57 wins and 46 losses.