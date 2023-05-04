Brad Free has released his picks and predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. This is the 149th running of the first leg of the American Triple Crown. The 1 1/4-mile horse race has been held at Churchill Downs since its inception in 1875.

This 20-horse race will be broadcasted by NBC with coverage beginning as early as 10:30 am ET this Saturday on USA Network. Pre-race activities start at 12:30 pm ET. The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be live-streamed via NBCSports.com. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2023 is 6:57 p.m. ET.

Brad Free Kentucky Derby Picks and Predictions 2023

Forte (+325) is the betting favorite to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby. He’s won six of his seven career starts and his last five. However, Brad Free is not as confident in Forte or Tapit Trice (+600). The horse racing analyst believes Skinner (+200), Angel of Empire (+800), and Two Phil’s (+2000) are the most underrated picks for this event. Rich Strike won the race last year as an 80-1 longshot.

Skinner (+2000)

“It has been a long time since I picked a Derby winner. I hope that changes this time around,” Brad Free said. “And I do like Skinner. I love his improving form. He wants a mile and a quarter. He’s been compromised by a relatively speed-friendly Santa Anita surface.

"I thought Skinner ran every bit as well as Practical Move and Mandarin Hero. Skinner's a big price. He will fire on Saturday. … His price makes him worth taking. I do like Skinner to spring an upset."

Angel of Empire (+800)

“Andy [Andrew Beyer] doesn’t like Angel of Empire. His figures are relatively modest,” Brad Free added. “I think visually, his last out win was impressive. And it’s that guy [trainer] Brad Cox, who is pretty good.” Angel of Empire is racing from the No. 14 gate position.

Carry Back was the last horse to win the Kentucky Derby from this spot, and that was back in 1961. Furthermore, Angel of Empire was sired by Classic Empire out of the To Honor and Serve mare Armony’s Angel. He won the 2023 Risen Star (Grade 2).

Two Phil’s (+2000)

“For Two Phil’s, I’m gonna take that 101 synthetic surface buyer at face value and suggest that maybe this colt is just getting good right now,” Brad Free said. “He can reproduce, or at least come close to reproducing that number on dirt. If he does, he’ll be right there.”

Two Phil’s was sired by Hard Spun out of the General Quarters mare Mia Torri. He was trained by Larry Rivelli and has was bred in Kentucky by Phillip Sagan. Two Phil’s has raced at Canterbury Park, Churchill Downs, Colonial Downs, Fair Grounds, Keeneland, Turfway Park with wins at Canterbury Park, Churchill Downs, Colonial Downs, Turfway Park.

Additionally, his stakes wins include victories in the 2023 Jeff Ruby Steaks (Grade 3), 2022 Street Sense (Grade 3), and the 2022 Shakopee Juvenile Stakes (LS). He placed third at the 2023 Risen Star (Grade 2) behind Angel of Empire and Sun Thunder.

