Brewers trade Corbin Burnes to Orioles

If there was one area the Baltimore Orioles needed to improve with in the offseason, it was starting pitching. Well, guess what folks. They did that on Thursday with the acquisition of starting pitcher Corbin Burnes of Bakersfield, California. The Orioles have a legitimate ace and anchor to their pitching staff now, and only traded two prospects to the Brewers to get him. Milwaukee acquired shortstop Joey Ortiz and pitcher D.L. Hall.

Burnes in 2023

Burnes has spent the last six seasons in Milwaukee, and was an All-Star for the third straight year in 2023. He had a record of 10 wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 3.39. During 32 games and 193 2/3 innings pitched, Burnes gave up 141 hits, 73 earned runs, 22 home runs, and 66 walks, to go along with 200 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.07. Burnes in fact had the best WHIP in the entire American League.

Cy Young Winner in 2021

Burnes won the National League Cy Young Award in 2021 with the Brewers, He had a record of 11 wins and five losses with a Major League best 2.43 earned run average. During 28 games and 167 innings pitched, Burnes gave up 123 hits, 45 earned runs, seven home runs, and 34 walks, to go along with 234 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 0.94.

Strikeout leader in 2022

Burnes led the American League with 243 strikeouts in 2022. He also had a record of 12 wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 2.94. During 33 games and 202 innings pitched, Burnes gave up 144 hits, 66 earned runs, 23 home runs and 51 walks, to go along with a WHIP of 0.97.

Where does Burnes rank among starting pitchers today?

Burnes definitely needs to be considered among the top eight pitchers in the game at the moment. Over the last four years, he has simply been electrifying and now joins a team that are genuine World Series contenders.