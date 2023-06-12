Featured Story

Canadian Nick Taylor Drills 72-foot Eagle Putt to Claim Historic Win at RBC Canadian Open

Colin Lynch
RBC Canadian Open - Final Round

An Absurd finish gave Nick Taylor his third but certainly sweetest victory on the PGA Tour.

In a historic victory, Nick Taylor became the first Canadian in nearly seventy years to win the RBC Canadian Open, the only Canadian event on the PGA Tour. Taylor emerged victorious after a thrilling four-hole playoff against Tommy Fleetwood at Toronto’s Oakdale Golf and Country Club.

A Historic Win for the Ages

Posting a stellar 6-under 66, Taylor showcased his skills and resilience throughout the tournament. His triumph marked a significant milestone for Canadian golf, as Pat Fletcher was the last Canadian to win the event back in 1954. With this victory, Taylor joins an elite group of five Canadians who have achieved three or more wins on the PGA Tour.

The playoff between Taylor and Fleetwood reached a dramatic conclusion on the fourth hole when Taylor sank an incredible 72-foot eagle putt. The monumental putt, the longest of Taylor’s career on the Tour, set off jubilant celebrations from his fellow Canadian Tour members who were present on the green. The excitement grew so much that a security guard tackled Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin amidst the celebrations.

A Multi-Hole Back And Forth Playoff

Throughout the playoff, both Taylor and Fleetwood displayed their skills and resilience. Taylor came close to securing victory on the first playoff hole with a remarkable third shot that landed about 5 feet from the bunker’s edge. However, Fleetwood responded with a clutch 20.5-foot birdie putt to extend the playoff.

Fleetwood’s approach shot found the grandstands on the second playoff hole, forcing him to drop in the rough below the green. Taylor’s chip left him with a 20-foot birdie putt, which narrowly missed. Fleetwood also missed his birdie putt, resulting in a par for both golfers. The pair then moved on to the third playoff hole, played at the par-3 ninth. However, both players settled for par after leaving their tee shots just off the front edge of the green.

Returning to the 18th for the fourth playoff hole, Taylor ultimately emerged victorious. Despite landing his drive in a divot just off the fairway, Taylor delivered a fantastic second shot that found the green on the par-5 hole. His subsequent 72-foot eagle putt dramatically sealed the win.

Both Players Were Looking at Historic Wins

While Fleetwood missed out on his first career win on the PGA Tour, the Englishman has an impressive track record with six victories on the DP World Tour, including a win at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in the previous year. In the RBC Canadian Open, Hatton, Aaron Rai, and CT Pan finished tied for third at 16-under, with Hatton’s final-round 64 propelling him ten spots up the leaderboard.

For Taylor, this triumph marked his third victory on the PGA Tour. His previous wins came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2020 and the Sanderson Farms Championship in the 2014-15 season. Taylor’s achievement solidifies his status as a formidable competitor in professional golf and adds another chapter to the rich history of Canadian golf.

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
