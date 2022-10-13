MLB News and Rumors

Carlos Correa opts out of massive contract with the Twins

Jeremy Freeborn
Major League Baseball shortstop Carlos Correa of Ponce, Puerto Rico has decided to opt out of his three-year contract with the Minnesota Twins after only one year. According to Erin Walsh of Bleacher Report, Correa was to earn $70.2 million from the Twins in 2023 and 2024, but has decided to test the free agent market instead. Correa had earned $35.1 million in 2022, and now there is an expectation he will be seeking a multi-year contract that will see him earn somewhere in the neighbourhood of $330 to $350 million. Correa’s original contract with the Twins was seeing him earn $105.3 million.

2022 Statistics

This past season, Correa batted .291 with 22 home runs and 64 runs batted in. During 136 games, 522 at bats and 590 plate appearances, he scored 70 runs and had 152 doubles, one triple, 61 walks, 244 total bases, and four sacrifice flies, with an on base percentage of .366, and a slugging percentage of .467. Correa’s triple came in a 2-1 Twins loss to the Texas Rangers on August 22. Despite having respectable statistics, Correa was not an All-Star at the shortstop position for the American League. He did represent the junior circuit in the mid-summer exhibition contest while with the Houston Astros in 2017 and 2021.

Not in the postseason

When Correa signed with the Twins on March 22, 2002, there was a belief that Minnesota would contend with the Chicago White Sox for the American League Central Division title. However, the Twins or White Sox did not win the division or get one of the three wildcard spots in the American League. Minnesota finished with a record of 78 wins and 84 losses, and were 14 games back of the Cleveland Guardians, which easily won the division with a record of 92 wins and 70 losses.

Big Day in Caribbean baseball

Thursday is a significant day in the history of Carribean baseball. For only the fifth time ever, there are two starting pitchers from the Dominican Republic in the same postseason game according to Brian Anderson of TBS Sports. In game two of the American League Divisional Series, the Mariners are starting Luis Castillo of Bani, Dominican Republic, and the Astros are starting Framber Valdez of Sabana Grande de Palenque, Dominican Republic.

 

 

MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
