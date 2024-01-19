CBS Sports’ NFL Divisional Round 2024 Expert Picks & Predictions

CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco has released his 2024 NFL Divisional Round expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three playoff matchups of the 2023 NFL season are featured here.

CBS Sports football analyst Pete Prisco has published his expert picks and predictions for three NFL Divisional Round matchups of the 2023 season.

The NFL betting expert is 139-128-11 ATS and 171-107-0 in straight-up picks for the season.

First off, the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET this Saturday.

Next, the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday night. Finally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Texans (+9.5)

Prisco has the Houston Texans covering the spread on the road against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. “The Texans are coming off an impressive home victory over the Browns, while the Ravens are coming off a bye. The rest could be good for the Ravens, but the starters haven’t played in three weeks,” he wrote. “That might matter. This will be the first road playoff game for Texans rookie passer C.J. Stroud, which can be a challenge. It can be even tougher against the Ravens stout defense. They will throw a bunch of different looks at Stroud. How he handles those will be key. “Lamar Jackson will be the league MVP, but he has to go out and show he can do it in a playoff game. The pressure is on. But I think in this offense he will respond. Look for a lot of points as both quarterbacks play well, but the Ravens will win a close one behind Jackson.” Prisco’s pick is Ravens, 30-29.

Packers (+9.5)

Furthermore, Prisco picked the Green Bay Packers to upset the San Francisco 49ers on the road on Saturday night. “The Packers really looked good in beating up the Cowboys last week on the road. Winning a second straight road game against the NFC’s best team won’t be easy,” the CBS Sports NFL analyst wrote.

“The 49ers will be rested coming off the bye. Will there be rust? Jordan Love has been special the last eight weeks and showed up in a big way last week against the Cowboys. I think that carries over. The 49ers defensive front is tough, but the Packers offensive line is playing well.

“If you block them, you beat them. The Packers will have a big day throwing it. The 49ers will score as well, as Brock Purdy also has a big day. This will be a shootout. In the end, I am calling for the upset. The Packers pull off a stunner.”

Prisco’s final score is 33-31, Packers.

Buccaneers (+6.5)

Not to mention, Prisco has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeating the Detroit Lions on the road this Sunday. “Both these teams are coming off big home victories, with the Lions earning another home game. The Bucs blew out the Eagles as Baker Mayfield came up big,” he wrote.

“The Lions had to hold on against the Rams. Detroit played well on offense, but the defense showed some flaws. That could lead to another good day by Mayfield and his receivers. I think Jared Goff will also play well, especially if he can handle the Bucs blitz.

“Ben Johnson will have a plan for that. The Lions beat the Bucs earlier this season in Tampa, but it was close. This will also be close, but I think this time Tampa Bay gets payback and advances to the title game. Mayfield will keep it rolling. Upset.”

Prisco’s final score is 30-28, Bucs.

