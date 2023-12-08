CBS Sports’ NFL Week 14 Expert Picks & Predictions

CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco has released his NFL Week 14 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 14 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

CBS Sports NFL Week 14 Expert Picks and Predictions

CBS Sports football analyst Pete Prisco has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 14 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. Through 13 weeks, the NFL betting expert is 91-94-8 ATS. Prisco is 116-77 in straight-up picks this season.

First off, the Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers at 1 p.m. ET. Next, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football. Finally, the Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET in one of the Monday Night Football matchups.

49ers (-10.5)

Prisco has the San Francisco 49ers winning at home and covering the spread against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14. “The Seahawks have lost three straight games and have major issues on defense right now. The 49ers are rolling on offense,” he wrote.

“That means this will be a mismatch. The 49ers blew them out in Seattle, and they will do it again in this one. I do think both teams will score as Brock Purdy continues his MVP push.”

Prisco’s final score is 35-23, Niners.

Cowboys (-3.5)

Furthermore, the CBS Sports NFL analyst predicts the Dallas Cowboys will win and cover the spread at home over the Philadelphia Eagles. “This is the game of the week. The Eagles have big defensive issues, which you don’t want going against this high-flying Dallas offense,” he wrote.

“The Cowboys didn’t look good on defense against Seattle, either. The Eagles won the earlier meeting, but this time the Cowboys get revenge in a high-scoring game.”

Prisco has Dallas winning 34-30 over Philadelphia.

Giants (+6.5)

For his third pick, Prisco believes the New York Giants will keep it close at home versus the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. However, he still has Green Bay winning this one on the road. The Packers are 1-4 in their last five road contests and are currently on a 16-game win streak for games played in December.

“The Packers have won three straight and appear to be rolling. The Giants are coming off a bye,” he added. “This won’t be an easy game for the Packers coming off a big victory over the Chiefs, but they will find a way to keep the winning streak going. Jordan Love stays hot.”

Prisco’s final score is 23-17, Packers.

