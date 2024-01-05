CBS Sports’ NFL Week 18 Expert Picks & Predictions

CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco has released his NFL Week 18 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 18 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the CBS Sports staff writer’s NFL Week 18 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

CBS Sports NFL Week 18 Expert Picks and Predictions

CBS Sports football analyst Pete Prisco has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 18 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. The NFL betting expert is 123-122-11 ATS and 158-98-0 in straight-up picks after 17 weeks of the season.

First off, the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Next, the Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday. Finally, the Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

Ravens (+3)

Prisco has the Baltimore Ravens winning at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. Pittsburgh is 6-1 in its last seven matchups with Baltimore. The Steelers are also 5-1 in their past six road games versus Baltimore.

“Who plays for the Ravens since they clinched the top seed? They might play some key starters for a bit,” he wrote.

“The Steelers need to have this game to have any chance to make the playoffs. But you know these two don’t like each other. Even if guys like Lamar Jackson sit, I think the Ravens will win it.”

Prisco’s final score is 24-21, Ravens.

Texans (-1.5)

Moreover, the CBS Sports NFL analyst has the Houston Texans winning on the road against the Tennessee Titans in this classic AFC South matchup. Houston is 4-16 in its last 20 games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“The winner of this game will be in the playoffs and could win the AFC South if Jacksonville loses to the Titans,” he wrote.

“The Texans are a different team with C.J. Stroud, who played well last week after missing two games. I think he plays a good game here and the Texans make the playoffs.”

Prisco has Houston winning 31-26.

Bills (-2.5)

For his third pick, Prisco has the Buffalo Bills winning and covering the spread on the road against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football. Buffalo is 10-1 in its last 11 meetings with Miami.

“The winner wins the AFC East. The Bills and Josh Allen have dominated Miami in Allen’s career, and I don’t see that changing here,” he wrote. “Look for a big game from Allen against a defense that is banged up. The Bills win it.”

Prisco’s final score is 30-23, Bills.

Prisco's final score is 30-23, Bills.

For all of the CBS Sports NFL Week 18 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 18 expert picks are on the main page.