CBS Sports’ NFL Week 8 Expert Picks & Predictions

CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco has released his NFL Week 8 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 8 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the CBS Sports staff writer’s NFL Week 8 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

CBS Sports NFL Week 8 Expert Picks and Predictions

CBS Sports football analyst Pete Prisco has published his expert picks and predictions for three 1 p.m. ET matchups in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys.

Next, the Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers. Finally, the New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins. For those new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Prisco is 62-44 in straight-up picks this season.

Cowboys (-6.5)

Prisco has the Dallas Cowboys winning and covering the spread at home against the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday. “The Cowboys are coming off a bye, while the Rams lost a tight one to the Steelers on Sunday,” he wrote.

“This is a tough game on the road against a rested team for the Rams. Dallas seemed to right things in its last game against the Chargers and that will carry over here. Cowboys win it.”

Prisco’s final score is 27-17, Dallas.

Other NFL Week 8 expert picks are on the main page.

Packers (+1)

Moreover, the CBS Sports NFL analyst predicts the Green Bay Packers will bounce back from last week’s 19-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in this week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“The Vikings have won two straight to right things and impressed in beating the 49ers Monday night. But this is a division game on the road on a short week, which is always a challenge,” he wrote.

“The Packers haven’t played well at all in a few weeks, but this is the game to get it turned around. The Packers slow down Kirk Cousins and take it.”

Prisco has Green Bay winning 24-21 over Minnesota.

Patriots (+9.5)

For his third pick, Prisco has the New England Patriots covering the spread against the Miami Dolphins in Week 8. “The Patriots are coming off an impressive home victory over the Bills where Mac Jones showed some life,” he added.

“The Dolphins lost to the Eagles Sunday night in a game where the offense scored just one touchdown. New England slowed Miami in the first meeting. That same strategy will keep them in this game. It’s closer than you think.”

Prisco’s pick is Dolphins, 26-21.

For all of the CBS Sports NFL Week 8 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 8 expert picks are on the main page. Welcome bonuses are available right now for the best NFL betting apps.