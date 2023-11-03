CBS Sports’ NFL Week 9 Expert Picks & Predictions

CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco has released his NFL Week 9 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 9 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the CBS Sports staff writer’s NFL Week 9 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

CBS Sports NFL Week 9 Expert Picks and Predictions

CBS Sports football analyst Pete Prisco has published his expert picks and predictions for three Week 9 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas Chiefs in Germany at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Next, the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football. Finally, the Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

For those new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Prisco is 73-49 in straight-up picks this season.

Chiefs (-1)

Prisco has the Kansas City Chiefs bouncing back in Germany against the Miami Dolphins after last week’s 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos. “The Chiefs are coming off a loss at Denver, one where the offense didn’t look that good,” he wrote.

“Miami impressed in beating New England, but they haven’t beaten a team with a winning record yet. This is a big chance. I just don’t think it will happen. Patrick Mahomes will get the best of the Dolphins defense as he gets back going right after his flu game last week.”

Prisco’s final score is 30-26, Chiefs.

Other NFL Week 9 expert picks are on the main page.

Bengals (-1)

Additionally, the CBS Sports NFL analyst predicts the Cincinnati Bengals will win at home over the Buffalo Bills. Last season’s Week 17 matchup was canceled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the opening quarter. During the 2022 AFC Divisional Playoffs, the Bengals won 27-10 at home against Buffalo.

“The Bengals have come back to life after the slow start due to Joe Burrow’s calf injury early in the season, which really impacted the offense,” Prisco wrote.

“Buffalo played looser against the Bucs last week, and they have three extra days of rest. This will be a fun offensive game that will go right down to the wire. It’s tight, but the Bengals will win it late.”

Prisco has Cincinnati winning 31-30 over Buffalo in Week 9’s Sunday Night Football.

Chargers (-3.5)

For his third pick, Prisco has the Los Angeles Chargers winning on the road over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. “The Chargers seemed to right things against the Bears, but this is a long trip against a good defensive team,” he wrote.

“That will cause problems for Justin Herbert. The Chargers’ defense has been bad for most of the season, but they showed some improvement last week. Look for the Chargers to come in here and get the best of it as Herbert does enough to pull it out late.”

Prisco’s pick is Chargers, 21-17.

For all of the CBS Sports NFL Week 9 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 9 expert picks are on the main page. Welcome bonuses are available right now for the best NFL betting apps.