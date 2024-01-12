CBS Sports’ NFL Wild Card 2024 Expert Picks & Predictions

CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco has released his 2024 NFL Wild Card Round expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three of the best playoff matchups of the 2023 NFL season are featured here.

Check out CBS Sports’ 2024 NFL Wild Card Round picks, predictions, and best bets below.

CBS Sports 2024 NFL Wild Card Expert Picks and Predictions

CBS Sports football analyst Pete Prisco has published his expert picks and predictions for three wild card matchups of the 2023 NFL season. The NFL betting expert finished the regular season 134-127-11 ATS and 168-104 in straight-up picks.

First off, the Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET this Saturday. Next, the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday. Finally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET this Monday night.

If you’re new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Browns (-2)

Prisco has the Cleveland Browns winning and covering the spread on the road against the Houston Texans on Saturday. Cleveland has won 10 straight matchups with AFC South opponents. However, the Browns are also 2-7 ATS in their last nine meetings with Houston. “This is the veteran quarterback Joe Flacco against the rookie sensation in C.J. Stroud. Flacco gets the edge because he has the better defense,” he wrote. “The Browns will be able to pressure Stroud to limit him some. I think Flacco, who has been good in the playoffs in his career, will be good in this one. The Browns will win it.” Prisco’s pick is Browns, 31-24.

Other 2024 NFL Wild Card expert picks are on the main page.

Chiefs (-4.5)

Additionally, Prisco picked the Kansas Chiefs to win at home over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. Miami is 1-4 in its last five games against the Chiefs. Plus, the point total has gone over in 12 of the Dolphins’ previous 16 road games. Kansas City is also 5-2 ATS in its past seven meetings with the Dolphins.

“The Dolphins will go into Arrowhead a banged-up team, especially on defense. They will be down their top three pass rushers,” he wrote.

“That’s a problem against Patrick Mahomes, even if the Chiefs offense has struggled this season by comparison to past Mahomes teams. They will do enough here as their defense limits a Miami offense that has had problems on the road. Chiefs take it.”

Prisco’s final score is 26-19, Chiefs.

Buccaneers (+3)

Prisco believes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will win and cover the 3-point spread on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Philly is 1-4 in its past five meetings with Tampa Bay and 1-5 in its last six games to end the regular season. The Bucs are 6-1 ATS in their previous seven games as the underdog.

“The Eagles are limping into the playoffs having lost five of their last six. They haven’t come close to looking like the Super Bowl team from a year ago,” he wrote.

“The Bucs played better down the stretch, although they did lose to the Saints two weeks ago at home. Even so, I expect Baker Mayfield to play better against an Eagles defense that has struggled. Look for a big game from Mike Evans. The Bucs will pull off the upset.”

Prisco’s final score is 27-24, Bucs.

All of CBS Sports NFL Wild Card Round picks are on the site. More 2024 NFL Wild Card Round expert picks and predictions are on the main page. Feel free to view the available welcome bonuses right now for the best NFL betting apps.