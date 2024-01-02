College Football News and Rumors

CFP Semifinal: College Football Fans Watch No. 1 Michigan’s Defense Deny No. 4 Alabama In OT During Rose Bowl Thriller

blake corum scores rose bowl TD (1)

The Michigan Wolverines actually won a bowl game.

After dropping its past six holiday matches by an average of 13.7 points, the Wolverines’ defense mostly stifled the Alabama Crimson Tide’s offense during Monday’s Rose Bowl and their stagnant offense came alive in the final 4:35 of the fourth quarter, scoring 14 unanswered points to clinch a 27-20 overtime victory.

No. 1-seeded Michigan (14-0) will face Monday’s Sugar Bowl winner, either No. 2 Washington or No. 3 Texas. The No. 4 Crimson Tide fell to 12-2.

Michigan running back Blake Corum scored on a 17-yard overtime run and the defense denied Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe on fourth down from the 3-yard line, sealing the come-from-behind victory. Corum scored his 56th rushing TD, establishing a new program career record.

Twitter users reacted to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh actually winning a Rose Bowl.

Harbaugh became the 12th person to have both played and coached in the Rose Bowl. He also was coaching Monday for family pride. His father, Jack, served as a UM assistant in the late 1970s when the program dropped three consecutive Rose Bowls (1976-78). As an UM QB, Harbaugh faltered in the second half of a 22-15 loss to Arizona State in the 1987 “Grandaddy of them all” …

Alabama and Michigan met for the sixth time. Each program has three wins. Before Monday’s CFP semifinal, the last time the Wolverines beat the Crimson Tide, they had Tom Brady at quarterback …

Michigan’s 2024 Rose Bowl “Swag Bag” …

UM’s travel truck arrived on New Year’s Eve …

On brand: Corum donned the Michigan vs. Everybody attitude …

Kickoff temperature, a near-perfect Pasadena, California, 64 degrees …

Michigan enjoyed considerable first-quarter success this season, outscoring its opponents, 116-26. After scoring on seven game-opening offensive possessions this season, the Wolverines faltered early against Alabama. QB J.J. McCarthy barely averted first-play nerves …

Michigan endured more early-game nerves, leading to Alabama’s game-opening score. Special-teams miscues nearly cost the Wolverines …

Running back Jase McClellan made the Wolverines pay for their first-quarter turnover, rumbling 34 yards for the semifinal’s first TD after defensive back Mike Sainristil missed an open-field tackle …

McCarthy and Corum scored on a well-designed 8-yard pass, helping the Wolverines settle their nerves, squaring the score at 7-7 following a 10-play, 75-yard drive …

Alabama, which was forced to punt on three of their opening four offensive possessions, struggled early with Michigan’s defensive front. Milroe was sacked four times in his opening four series. The Tide produced just 37 offensive yards during the early stages …

McCarthy proved he was an athlete making a one-handed, over-the-shoulder catch on a backward pass. If he had missed, it would have been a fumble. Instead, the Wolverines earned a first down a 20-yard pass to wide receiver Roman Wilson. Three plays later, McCarthy connected on his second TD pass …

With 3:49 left in the second half, Michigan secured its first CFP lead over the past three seasons when McCarthy connected with Tyler Morris. The sophomore wide receiver tip-toed down the sideline and outran the Tide’s defense for a 38-yard TD, his first career score …

Halftime break …

Just before the fourth quarter, Alabama coach Nick Saban said it all to his assistants. The uttering would prove prophetic …

Then, two plays into the final stanza, Milroe rushed for 18 tough yards and McClellan scored his second TD, on a 3-yard run, as Alabama claimed a 17-13 advantage. The Wolverines’ offense managed just 23 third-quarter yards …

Harbaugh reacted to losing the lead …

The Wolverines failed to take advantage of Milroe’s fourth-quarter fumble, missing a fourth quarter field goal. Earlier, the special-teams unit missed a PAT. They trailed 17-13 with 10:30 left in the fourth quarter …

The Crimson Tide took a 20-13 lead on a 52-yard field goal by Will Reichard, the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer and 2023 SEC defensive special teams player of the year …

Michigan finally found some offensive magic, scoring on an eight-play, 75-yard drive, capped by Wilson’s 4-yard pass from McCarthy …

The Wolverines survived another special-teams fumble and forced overtime …

In overtime, Corum scored on a 17-yard run, setting up the defensive unit with an opportunity to claim the program’s first national title since 1997, which it shared with Nebraska during the age of dueling polls …

Michigan’s defensive front stopped Milroe’s QB draw on fourth down in OT, securing the program’s first CFP win and 14-win campaign …

Final score: Michigan 27, Alabama 20 (OT) …

Top-flight Rose Bowl, for sure …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
