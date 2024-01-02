The Michigan Wolverines actually won a bowl game.

After dropping its past six holiday matches by an average of 13.7 points, the Wolverines’ defense mostly stifled the Alabama Crimson Tide’s offense during Monday’s Rose Bowl and their stagnant offense came alive in the final 4:35 of the fourth quarter, scoring 14 unanswered points to clinch a 27-20 overtime victory.

No. 1-seeded Michigan (14-0) will face Monday’s Sugar Bowl winner, either No. 2 Washington or No. 3 Texas. The No. 4 Crimson Tide fell to 12-2.

Michigan running back Blake Corum scored on a 17-yard overtime run and the defense denied Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe on fourth down from the 3-yard line, sealing the come-from-behind victory. Corum scored his 56th rushing TD, establishing a new program career record.

Twitter users reacted to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh actually winning a Rose Bowl.

Harbaugh became the 12th person to have both played and coached in the Rose Bowl. He also was coaching Monday for family pride. His father, Jack, served as a UM assistant in the late 1970s when the program dropped three consecutive Rose Bowls (1976-78). As an UM QB, Harbaugh faltered in the second half of a 22-15 loss to Arizona State in the 1987 “Grandaddy of them all” …

WATCH: Jim Harbaugh discusses why the Rose Bowl game is so special to him personally.

Alabama and Michigan met for the sixth time. Each program has three wins. Before Monday’s CFP semifinal, the last time the Wolverines beat the Crimson Tide, they had Tom Brady at quarterback …

January 1st 2000 Brady led Michigan back from two 14-point deficits to beat Alabama 35-34 in the Orange Bowl

Michigan’s 2024 Rose Bowl “Swag Bag” …

SECURED* THE BAG *(fumbled the bag in the direction of a trailer and got cool Rose Bowl swag as consolation)

UM’s travel truck arrived on New Year’s Eve …

Michigan equipment arrives at the Rose Bowl

On brand: Corum donned the Michigan vs. Everybody attitude …

Kickoff temperature, a near-perfect Pasadena, California, 64 degrees …

Some are saying the Rose Bowl has never seen more immaculate weather

Michigan enjoyed considerable first-quarter success this season, outscoring its opponents, 116-26. After scoring on seven game-opening offensive possessions this season, the Wolverines faltered early against Alabama. QB J.J. McCarthy barely averted first-play nerves …

Almost an interception on the first play of the game by JJ McCarthy 😬

Michigan endured more early-game nerves, leading to Alabama’s game-opening score. Special-teams miscues nearly cost the Wolverines …

Running back Jase McClellan made the Wolverines pay for their first-quarter turnover, rumbling 34 yards for the semifinal’s first TD after defensive back Mike Sainristil missed an open-field tackle …

McCarthy and Corum scored on a well-designed 8-yard pass, helping the Wolverines settle their nerves, squaring the score at 7-7 following a 10-play, 75-yard drive …

Blake Corum wide open for the TD. Michigan answers back.
#GoBlue

Alabama, which was forced to punt on three of their opening four offensive possessions, struggled early with Michigan’s defensive front. Milroe was sacked four times in his opening four series. The Tide produced just 37 offensive yards during the early stages …

BIG TEN PHYSICALITY 💪 Michigan already has 4 sacks on Jalen Milroe

McCarthy proved he was an athlete making a one-handed, over-the-shoulder catch on a backward pass. If he had missed, it would have been a fumble. Instead, the Wolverines earned a first down a 20-yard pass to wide receiver Roman Wilson. Three plays later, McCarthy connected on his second TD pass …

What a crazy play by Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. Catches the bad pass with one hand, throws the ball as he's about to get rocked, and connects with his receiver.

With 3:49 left in the second half, Michigan secured its first CFP lead over the past three seasons when McCarthy connected with Tyler Morris. The sophomore wide receiver tip-toed down the sideline and outran the Tide’s defense for a 38-yard TD, his first career score …

VIDEO: Michigan WR Tyler Morris scored the first touchdown of his career … and it comes in the Rose Bowm

Halftime break …

Michigans has won 28 straight when leading at half…

The line is Bama +3.5 & +170 ML or does Michigan hang on 🤔

Just before the fourth quarter, Alabama coach Nick Saban said it all to his assistants. The uttering would prove prophetic …

"It looks like we're stopping ourselves man" Saban is not pleased with Alabama's play

Then, two plays into the final stanza, Milroe rushed for 18 tough yards and McClellan scored his second TD, on a 3-yard run, as Alabama claimed a 17-13 advantage. The Wolverines’ offense managed just 23 third-quarter yards …

Jase McClellan TD and Bama regains the lead 👀

Harbaugh reacted to losing the lead …

Jim Harbaugh is not too happy…

The Wolverines failed to take advantage of Milroe’s fourth-quarter fumble, missing a fourth quarter field goal. Earlier, the special-teams unit missed a PAT. They trailed 17-13 with 10:30 left in the fourth quarter …

Michigan special teams are seriously letting them down in this game. Biggest takeaway so far. — Steve Lorenz (@TremendousUM) January 2, 2024

The Crimson Tide took a 20-13 lead on a 52-yard field goal by Will Reichard, the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer and 2023 SEC defensive special teams player of the year …

WillHIM Reichard!!! 🙌
@WillReichard with a 52 yard FG! 4th Q Bama 20 | Michigan 13

Michigan finally found some offensive magic, scoring on an eight-play, 75-yard drive, capped by Wilson’s 4-yard pass from McCarthy …

The Rose Bowl between Michigan and Alabama is going to OT. What more could you ask for? #RoseBowl2024

The Wolverines survived another special-teams fumble and forced overtime …

Michigan BARELY averted disaster on the punt return 😳 The Rose Bowl is going to OT!

In overtime, Corum scored on a 17-yard run, setting up the defensive unit with an opportunity to claim the program’s first national title since 1997, which it shared with Nebraska during the age of dueling polls …

THE BEST RUNNING BACK IN MICHIGAN HISTORY

Michigan’s defensive front stopped Milroe’s QB draw on fourth down in OT, securing the program’s first CFP win and 14-win campaign …

Michigan stops Jalen Milroe on 4th and goal in overtime to advance to the national championship game. #GoBlue #CFBPlayoff

Final score: Michigan 27, Alabama 20 (OT) …

Top-flight Rose Bowl, for sure …