CFP Semifinal: College Football Fans Watch QB Michael Penix Jr., No. 2 Washington Surge Past No. 3 Texas In 2nd Half Of Sugar Bowl

Jeff Hawkins
In a rematch of last season’s Alamo Bowl, No. 2-seeded Washington met No. 3 Texas in Monday night’s down-to-the-wire Sugar Bowl.

College football analysts anticipated a high-scoring showcase featuring top quarterbacks and explosive wide receivers.

Paced by QB Michael Penix Jr. and wideouts Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk and tight end Jack Wesover, the Huskies ran past the Longhorns, 37-31, during the CFP semifinal at Caesars Superdome. Texas had a final-play pass in the end zone, but it fell incomplete as the Huskies claimed their 10th consecutive win by 10 points or fewer.

Penix went 29 for 38 for 430 yards and two touchdown passes and Odunze and Polk combined for 247 receiving yards as the Huskies claimed control after collecting 10 unanswered third-quarter points. In the stanza, the Huskies (14-0) ran 22 plays, while the Longhorns (12-2) executed just five snaps.

The Huskies will meet No. 1 Michigan in next Monday’s national championship game in Houston. The Wolverines survived No. 4 Alabama, 27-20, in overtime during the Rose Bowl. While not as substantial, the Huskies also claimed last year’s postseason matchup.

Twitter users responded to the Sugar Bowl’s offensive output, featuring Washington’s 532 total yards and the Longhorns’ 498.

The Sugar Bowl Classic trophy waited for PAC-12-champion Washington …

Pregame predictions from ESPN’s talking heads ….

Pregame preview …

Everything is big in Texas, including the Longhorns’ pregame invasion of New Orleans …

Washington fans remained defiant – and loyal …

Known for their big-play ability, the Huskies utilized a 76-yard pass from Penix to Polk. Then, they relied on the ground game as running back Dillon Johnson pounded the ball into the end zone for the Sugar Bowl-game-opening TD, 3 minutes 59 seconds into the first quarter …

The teams exchanged opening-possession TDs as Texas running back Jaydon Blue scored on a 5-yard run about four minutes later …

Johnson only compiled 10 yards on his first seven carries, but he had two TDs …

Set up by Germie Bernard’s punt return lost fumble, the Longhorns converted the turnover into a Byron Murphy II 1-yard TD run at 10:08 of the second quarter, tying the CFP semifinal at 14-all …

Johnson was stopped on this second-quarter third-and-1 run …

The Huskies claimed their third first-half lead on a 29-yard, tip-drill TD pass from Penix to Polk …

And for a third time, Texas answered the score when CJ Baxter converted a 3-yard run with 17 seconds left in the first half, tying the score at 21-all …

After finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting, Penix went 11 of 14 for 255 yards and a TD pass during the first half …

Penix started the second half hot, completing all six attempts, capped by a 19-yard dart between two defenders to Jalen McMillan for Washington’s fourth 7-point lead …

For the first time, the Longhorns couldn’t respond as Washington DE Bralen Trice, the defensive MVP of the 2022 Alamo Bowl, caused Baxter to lose a fumble on the first play of the series. The Huskies converted the turnover into a Grady Gross 26-yard field goal and a 10-point advantage. It’s just not the two-TD lead it wanted (needed?) …

Odunze established a new program single-season receiving yards record …

Penix also joined elite company Monday …

Pulling to within six points with about half of the final frame to go, Adonai Mitchell elevated the Longhorns late in the fourth quarter. There just wasn’t enough air time …

Odunze added to his game-high totals – six catches for 125 yards – with a key 32-yard reception, putting the Huskies in position for a 27-yard clinching field goal by Gross …

The final play. Texas QB Quinn Ewers, who threw for 318 yards and a TD, attempted a fade to the corner of the end zone to Mitchell. It fell incomplete …

Final score: Washington 37, Texas 31 …

Next Monday night, the national championship matchup is set …

CFP College Football News and Rumors Sugar Bowl Texas Longhorns Twitter Washington Huskies
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
