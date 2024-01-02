In a rematch of last season’s Alamo Bowl, No. 2-seeded Washington met No. 3 Texas in Monday night’s down-to-the-wire Sugar Bowl.

College football analysts anticipated a high-scoring showcase featuring top quarterbacks and explosive wide receivers.

Paced by QB Michael Penix Jr. and wideouts Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk and tight end Jack Wesover, the Huskies ran past the Longhorns, 37-31, during the CFP semifinal at Caesars Superdome. Texas had a final-play pass in the end zone, but it fell incomplete as the Huskies claimed their 10th consecutive win by 10 points or fewer.

Penix went 29 for 38 for 430 yards and two touchdown passes and Odunze and Polk combined for 247 receiving yards as the Huskies claimed control after collecting 10 unanswered third-quarter points. In the stanza, the Huskies (14-0) ran 22 plays, while the Longhorns (12-2) executed just five snaps.

The Huskies will meet No. 1 Michigan in next Monday’s national championship game in Houston. The Wolverines survived No. 4 Alabama, 27-20, in overtime during the Rose Bowl. While not as substantial, the Huskies also claimed last year’s postseason matchup.

Twitter users responded to the Sugar Bowl’s offensive output, featuring Washington’s 532 total yards and the Longhorns’ 498.

The Sugar Bowl Classic trophy waited for PAC-12-champion Washington …

Will Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies or will the Texas Longhorns win the College Football Playoff semifinal The Allstate SugarBowl ?#PurpleReign #HookEm pic.twitter.com/r2JXVubUb5 — primalkey (@primalkey) January 1, 2024

Pregame predictions from ESPN’s talking heads ….

Pregame preview …

Everything is big in Texas, including the Longhorns’ pregame invasion of New Orleans …

A Texas takeover in NOLA before the Sugar Bowl tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/3Tc9WhNcHc — Hook’em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) December 31, 2023

Washington fans remained defiant – and loyal …

“If you weren’t with us when we were 4-8, don’t be with us when we’re 15-0” The Daily took to the streets of New Orleans to interview fans of @UW_Football ahead of the Sugar Bowl pic.twitter.com/WAgoq0K6ah — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) January 1, 2024

Known for their big-play ability, the Huskies utilized a 76-yard pass from Penix to Polk. Then, they relied on the ground game as running back Dillon Johnson pounded the ball into the end zone for the Sugar Bowl-game-opening TD, 3 minutes 59 seconds into the first quarter …

The teams exchanged opening-possession TDs as Texas running back Jaydon Blue scored on a 5-yard run about four minutes later …

Johnson only compiled 10 yards on his first seven carries, but he had two TDs …

CFP Semifinal 💥

Dillon Johnson with his 2nd TD of the game ! Huskies back on top 14-7#CFPPlayoff #TexvsWas #Washington #LonghornNation

pic.twitter.com/2h1L53KfHV — Bastards of Fantasy (@LABastards) January 2, 2024

Set up by Germie Bernard’s punt return lost fumble, the Longhorns converted the turnover into a Byron Murphy II 1-yard TD run at 10:08 of the second quarter, tying the CFP semifinal at 14-all …

Big man TD! Byron Murphy II gets his second TD of the season! Texas tied 14-14 with UW. pic.twitter.com/pBH2FzhSvy — Hook’em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) January 2, 2024

Johnson was stopped on this second-quarter third-and-1 run …

Dillon Johnson, meet wall. Turnover on downs. Texas ball. pic.twitter.com/P2DHwpZYHr — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) January 2, 2024

The Huskies claimed their third first-half lead on a 29-yard, tip-drill TD pass from Penix to Polk …

MICHAEL PENIX TO JA’LYNN POLK FOR THE SECOND TIME TONIGHT #PurpleReign

pic.twitter.com/xGMPgDpA31 — Jack Delperdang (@jack_delperdang) January 2, 2024

And for a third time, Texas answered the score when CJ Baxter converted a 3-yard run with 17 seconds left in the first half, tying the score at 21-all …

After finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting, Penix went 11 of 14 for 255 yards and a TD pass during the first half …

Outstanding pocket movement by Michael Penix Jr. to avoid the pressure. Finds Rome Odunze for a chain mover. pic.twitter.com/REN72eNsGa — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) January 2, 2024

Penix started the second half hot, completing all six attempts, capped by a 19-yard dart between two defenders to Jalen McMillan for Washington’s fourth 7-point lead …

For the first time, the Longhorns couldn’t respond as Washington DE Bralen Trice, the defensive MVP of the 2022 Alamo Bowl, caused Baxter to lose a fumble on the first play of the series. The Huskies converted the turnover into a Grady Gross 26-yard field goal and a 10-point advantage. It’s just not the two-TD lead it wanted (needed?) …

CJ Baxter loses a fumble to start the ensuing drive and Washington will have a chance to go for a kill shot. Huskies take over at the UT 33. #HookEm — Danny Davis (@_dannydavis) January 2, 2024

Odunze established a new program single-season receiving yards record …

UNO🚨@RomeOdunze now holds the Washington Single-Season Receiving Yards Record, surpassing Reggie Williams at 1,454 in 2022. #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/zptGK3MrF8 — Washington Football (@UW_Football) January 2, 2024

Penix also joined elite company Monday …

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. is the first QB since Chiefs Patrick Mahomes with back-to-back 4,500 yard passing seasons in College Football. pic.twitter.com/hZgrGgXe3A — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) January 2, 2024

Pulling to within six points with about half of the final frame to go, Adonai Mitchell elevated the Longhorns late in the fourth quarter. There just wasn’t enough air time …

Adonai Mitchell just levitating here for a TD. We got a ball game!

pic.twitter.com/XvkZcVBZd0 — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) January 2, 2024

Odunze added to his game-high totals – six catches for 125 yards – with a key 32-yard reception, putting the Huskies in position for a 27-yard clinching field goal by Gross …

Rome Odunze might be the first WR off the board this April I love Marvin Harrison but man…Odunze makes it look so easy! pic.twitter.com/L0fydzbPDV — Leighton Glodek (@LGlodek) January 2, 2024

The final play. Texas QB Quinn Ewers, who threw for 318 yards and a TD, attempted a fade to the corner of the end zone to Mitchell. It fell incomplete …

The Washington Huskies head to the CFP National Championship Game after defeating the Texas Longhorns (37-31) at the Sugar Bowl. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/jyQq1BJTp7 — morenidmich (@morenidmich) January 2, 2024

Final score: Washington 37, Texas 31 …

Next Monday night, the national championship matchup is set …