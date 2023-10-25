College Football

ChatGPT Predicts Two-Year Probation Period, Post-Season Ban & Harbaugh Suspension in Michigan Sign Stealing Investigation

Author image
David Evans
Sports Editor
jim harbaugh sign stealing

The college football world is ablaze with the news of the NCAA investigation into Michigan for sign stealing. We, at TSD have no idea what will happen to the Wolverines, but we know somebody (something) that does. Our best friend, ChatGPT has been fed the latest news on the investigation and we asked it to predict the results. Let’s take a look at what ChatGPT predicts will happen in the Michigan sign stealing investigation.

A lot is happening in the Michigan sign stealing investigation. However, we managed to feed as much of the most recent news as we could to ChatGPT. Our end goal was to get the opinion of AI on how the investigation would end. What follows is ChatGPT’s report, based on the current information available, on the findings of the NCAA investigation.

Investigation Report on Sign Stealing and Illegal Scouting Allegations by ChatGPT

Following a comprehensive investigation into the allegations of sign stealing and illegal scouting against the University of Michigan’s football program, the findings substantiate a violation of NCAA rules.

Findings:

  1. Connor Stalions’ Activities:

    • Evidence reveals that Connor Stalions purchased tickets to over 35 games at 17 stadiums, facilitating illegal in-person scouting. Video footage corroborates the allegations of sign stealing, showcasing individuals in seats purchased by Stalions recording sideline activities of Michigan’s opponents.
    • Stalions’ interactions with Michigan coaching staff during games further substantiate the allegations.

  2. Violation of NCAA Scouting Rules:

    • The actions of Stalions and by extension, the University of Michigan football program, directly violate NCAA scouting regulations which prohibit attending opponents’ games and recording signals.

  3. Head Coach Jim Harbaugh’s Involvement:

    • Despite Coach Harbaugh’s denial of any knowledge or involvement, his proximity to Stalions during games indicates a level of awareness.

Recommendations:

  1. Probation:

    • A two-year probation period is imposed on the University of Michigan’s football program to ensure adherence to NCAA rules.

  2. Post-season Ban:

    • A one-year ban from post-season play serves as a significant deterrent for the program and other institutions.

  3. Financial Penalty:

    • A fine of $250,000 is imposed to be paid to the NCAA as a punitive measure.

  4. Personnel Suspensions:

    • Connor Stalions is suspended from any collegiate football activities for a period of two years.
    • A six-game suspension is imposed on Head Coach Jim Harbaugh to underline the seriousness of the violations and the responsibility of leadership to ensure compliance with NCAA rules.

  5. Compliance Seminar:

    • A directive for all Big Ten Conference schools to attend a compliance seminar on NCAA scouting and recruitment regulations will aid in preventing future violations.

  6. NCAA Task Force:

    • Initiation of an NCAA task force to investigate the prevalence of similar violations across other football programs nationally will uphold the integrity of collegiate football.

  7. Transparency and Cooperation:

    • Encourage full cooperation and transparency from the University of Michigan and other institutions in future investigations to uphold the integrity and fair competition in collegiate athletics.

This thorough investigation and the ensuing recommendations aim to uphold the standards of fair play, ensure compliance with established regulations, and maintain the integrity of collegiate football.

College Football College Football News and Rumors Michigan Wolverines NCAA NCAAF News
