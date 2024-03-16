College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball Fans React To Michigan Wolverines Firing Coach and Fab 5 Icon Juwan Howard, Ending Chaotic 5-Year Reign

Jeff Hawkins
Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Juwan Howard departed Ann Arbor, Mich., as an icon in 1994.

The former Fab Five center arrived back on Michigan’s campus as coach in 2019, following a 22-year NBA career and spending six seasons an assistant coach for the Miami Heat. With Howard, sentimental optimism swept through the program. In his first full season, Howard guided the Wolverines to a 2020-21 Big Ten championship, highlighted with the presentation of 2021 conference coach of the year.

But, following several high-profile altercations with opposing coaching and the program’s strength and conditioning coach and suffering through the Wolverines’ first last-place finish since 1966-67.

Athletic director Warde Manuel, a former football player at Michigan, had experienced enough. Manuel on Friday night fired Howard after five seasons.

“The program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction,” Manuel said as reported by WXYZ Detroit.

X (Twitter) users replied to Howard falling from the Elite 8 during his first season to an 8-24 record during his last …

In the end, Howard caused many of his own problems, like snarling “I’ll #%&ing kill you,” to then-Maryland coach Mark Turgeon in March 2021. Eleven months later, Howard slapped the head of Wisconsin Greg Gard after words were exchanged while walking through a post-game handshake line. This winter, he reportedly engaged in an altercation with strength coach Jon Sanderson, who resigned from Michigan and joined Illinois‘ men’s basketball staff …

National media outlets, like the Big Ten Network, paused their conference tournament coverage Friday to discuss Michigan’s breaking news …

Local media outlets, like WXYZ, likely had “Howard fired” stories ready to air for weeks …

Howard’s first big mistake. Turgeon insisted he didn’t make a comment toward the Michigan bench and remained curious why Howard lost his cool …

Signee Durral Brooks, a senior at Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central who was named Michigan’s Mr. Basketball remains interested to see who the new will be. Look for Manuel to move quickly …

Another recruit, Khani Rooths, remains in a holding pattern …

On the flip side to the program’s chaos, the Howards, including sons Jett and Jace, attempted to make a difference during their time on campus …

Howard did have some success …

Howard’s last game as coach of the Wolverines …

Let the speculation begin …

More speculation (and more will be reported) …

Howard isn’t the lone former college and NBA great to flame out in the coaching ranks …

College Basketball News and Rumors Michigan Vs. Everybody Michigan Wolverines X (Twitter)
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

