Juwan Howard departed Ann Arbor, Mich., as an icon in 1994.

The former Fab Five center arrived back on Michigan’s campus as coach in 2019, following a 22-year NBA career and spending six seasons an assistant coach for the Miami Heat. With Howard, sentimental optimism swept through the program. In his first full season, Howard guided the Wolverines to a 2020-21 Big Ten championship, highlighted with the presentation of 2021 conference coach of the year.

But, following several high-profile altercations with opposing coaching and the program’s strength and conditioning coach and suffering through the Wolverines’ first last-place finish since 1966-67.

Athletic director Warde Manuel, a former football player at Michigan, had experienced enough. Manuel on Friday night fired Howard after five seasons.

“The program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction,” Manuel said as reported by WXYZ Detroit.

X (Twitter) users replied to Howard falling from the Elite 8 during his first season to an 8-24 record during his last …

BREAKING NEWS: U-M Director of Athletics Warde Manuel has announced that a leadership change would be made in basketball with Juwan Howard not returning next season. Release | https://t.co/N2QU7adNM3#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yxDIAgkgfk — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 15, 2024

In the end, Howard caused many of his own problems, like snarling “I’ll #%&ing kill you,” to then-Maryland coach Mark Turgeon in March 2021. Eleven months later, Howard slapped the head of Wisconsin Greg Gard after words were exchanged while walking through a post-game handshake line. This winter, he reportedly engaged in an altercation with strength coach Jon Sanderson, who resigned from Michigan and joined Illinois‘ men’s basketball staff …

Juwan Howard's career survived punching a Wisconsin coach, but couldn't survive going 8-24. You can get away with anything in college sports……except losing. https://t.co/0W9CN4fJBf pic.twitter.com/xiEDVGuMVp — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 15, 2024

National media outlets, like the Big Ten Network, paused their conference tournament coverage Friday to discuss Michigan’s breaking news …

"My heart goes out to him. He loved Michigan. He loves coaching." Our crew reacts to Michigan announcing that Juwan Howard won't be back. ⤵️ #B1GMBBT pic.twitter.com/j1z860tQZh — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 15, 2024

Local media outlets, like WXYZ, likely had “Howard fired” stories ready to air for weeks …

"The program was not living up to our expectations and not trending in the right direction," Warde Manuel said. Juwan Howard is out as Michigan's head coach. pic.twitter.com/ih5jUxvvYQ — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 16, 2024

Howard’s first big mistake. Turgeon insisted he didn’t make a comment toward the Michigan bench and remained curious why Howard lost his cool …

Juwan Howard was ejected during the last timeout. Here's a look at what transpired: pic.twitter.com/rd5T99zAtC — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 12, 2021

Signee Durral Brooks, a senior at Grand Rapids (Mich.) Catholic Central who was named Michigan’s Mr. Basketball remains interested to see who the new will be. Look for Manuel to move quickly …

Michigan signee Durral Brooks said this on Juwan Howard’s firing. “I’m sorry to hear that Coach Howard won’t be back. I really enjoyed getting to know him, his family, and all his coaches on staff. At the moment I’ll be waiting to hear who the next Coach is and go from there.” pic.twitter.com/jGsxQRsM1U — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) March 15, 2024

Another recruit, Khani Rooths, remains in a holding pattern …

Michigan commit Khani Rooths updates his status with Michigan after the firing of head coach Juwan Howard. “I need to see who the new head coach will be, the players that are leaving, staying, who I’ll be there with…” Story: https://t.co/TeTLLhSQHG pic.twitter.com/qUnR0SpPcA — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) March 15, 2024

On the flip side to the program’s chaos, the Howards, including sons Jett and Jace, attempted to make a difference during their time on campus …

My grandfather was known for saying, “thank you.” My dad says they are the 2 strongest words. Thank you to the Howards for giving my kids some of the greatest moments of their lives. It’s always been about more than basketball! @JuwanHoward @J9Howard @JettHoward5 @JaceHoward_ pic.twitter.com/MJcXBadBqa — Elizabeth Jeffries (@eliz_martelli) March 15, 2024

Howard did have some success …

NCAA Tournament wins by Big Ten coach during Juwan Howard's tenure at Michigan: Juwan Howard — 5

Tom Izzo — 3

Mike Woodson — 2

Greg Gard — 2

Matt Painter — 2

Brad Underwood — 2 pic.twitter.com/2DzwG9Uvz2 — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 16, 2024

Howard’s last game as coach of the Wolverines …

Final Williams II: 15p | 6r | 3a

Reed Jr.: 12p | 8r | 1b

Burnett: 11p | 4r | 4a#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/l49PV4oW38 — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 14, 2024

Let the speculation begin …

Sources: UCLA coach Mick Cronin has emerged as Michigan’s top target for their vacancy. He’s the only candidate Michigan officials have engaged with since deciding to move on from Juwan Howard and were interested previously. Expect clarity in the near future and this to move fast pic.twitter.com/pHhQ2BTpDa — Koby (@koby_thiel) March 15, 2024

More speculation (and more will be reported) …

BIG INTEREST UP NORTH 🔥 With Juwan Howard's firing, a huge fish is back on the market as Michigan looks for a new Head Basketball Coach. This could be prime time for current Alabama Coach Nate Oats to make the move up north. Oats is 113-52 at Bama with 2 SEC titles. This… pic.twitter.com/QSX6NoZjL9 — Southern Charm Sports (@SouthernCharmSp) March 15, 2024

Howard isn’t the lone former college and NBA great to flame out in the coaching ranks …

Rule of thumb for ex-NBA stars trying to coach in the NIL era of collegiate hoops: Don’t go coach your alma mater. It’s a feel good story to be hired, but ends badly. • Juwan Howard – Michigan (Fired)

• Penny Hardaway – Memphis (Fired?)

• Patrick Ewing – Georgetown (Fired) pic.twitter.com/rWg2xVkRvv — Salty MAGIC🪄💫 (@SaltyMagic91) March 16, 2024