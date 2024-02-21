Inspired by a sell-out crowd at CHI Health Center Omaha, the No. 15-ranked Creighton Bluejays showed off their long-range shooting skills during an 85-66 rout of the top-ranked UConn Huskies in a Big East men’s basketball matchup Tuesday night.

Sparked by guard Steven Ashworth, the Bluejays hit 14 of 28 3-point attempts and claimed control with a 22-6 run. Ashworth finished with 20 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 15 as the Bluejays improved to 20-7, 11-5 Big East, but still trails UConn (14-2, 14-2) by three conference games.

The first-place Huskies, who made a season-low three 3-pointers Tuesday, lost for the first time in 15 outings. They captured their previous three conference contests by an average score of more than 25 points.

Bluejays coach Greg McDermott earned his 600th career win.

X (Twitter) users responded to the Bluejays creating program history …

DOWN GOES NO. 1 🚨 For the first time in history, @BluejayMBB defeats a No. 1 team 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pVZeNn3qKu — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 21, 2024

Play-by-play announcer during the closing seconds: “The Bluejays have never flown higher” …

Omaha gone wild …

THIS IS OMAHA pic.twitter.com/cwI4UBgAcE — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) February 21, 2024

The crowd was wild from the start …

IT IS LOUD IN OMAHA#GoJays — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) February 21, 2024

After taking their first lead of the game on Jasen Green’s 3-pointer, Kalkbrenner athletically turned away a drive at 7:45 of the first half and triggered a break and basket “by the big man.” The Bluejays started pulling away …

Ashworth’s long-range 3-pointer with 6:54 remaining in the first half helped fuel the partisan crowd and the Bluejays’ game-changing run …

STEVEN ASHWORTH FROM IOWAAAAAAA THIS PLACE IS A MADHOUSE 📺 FS1 Creighton 29, Connecticut 23#GoJays | @stevenAsh_15 pic.twitter.com/BFKcaiegcq — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) February 21, 2024

The Bluejays first-half energy wore down the defending national champions. UConn coach Dan Hurley opened his post-game news conference by stating: “Kinda felt like we ran into a buzz-saw there” …

THIS SEQUENCE 😍🏀 WHAT A FIRST HALF#GoJays pic.twitter.com/1SIKcoYfIg — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) February 21, 2024

After scoring 16 first-half points, “Splashworth” opened the second half in a long-range groove …

SPLASHWORTH PICKS UP WHERE HE LEFT OFF 📺 FS1 Creighton 46, Connecticut 29#GoJays pic.twitter.com/1Uft3M4vM5 — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) February 21, 2024

With the Huskies attempting an early second-half run, Baylor Scheierman started taking control, beginning with a basket-and-one …

SCHEIERMAN AND ONE 📺 FS1 Creighton 58, Connecticut 41#GoJays pic.twitter.com/RZYwIkozZy — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) February 21, 2024

Creighton fans continued to create an energetic environment …

About three minutes later, Scheierman split two trapping defenders with a deft assist on Kalkbrenner’s cutting dunk, giving the Bluejays a 20-point at 11:18 of the second half …

Maintaining the Bluejays’ offensive pressure, Green connected on his second trey as the Bluejays extended their lead to 23. The Huskies failed to cut the deficit to within single digits the rest of the way …

JASEN GREEN FOR THREE 📺 FS1 Creighton 69, Connecticut 46#GoJays pic.twitter.com/ynQnrJQwHd — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) February 21, 2024

Scheierman later displayed his sweet stroke …

SCHEIERMAN FOR THREE 📺 FS1 Creighton 72, Connecticut 56#GoJays pic.twitter.com/x5Q7cyeuKR — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) February 21, 2024

Final score: No. 15 Creighton 85, UConn 66 …

NO. 15 CREIGHTON UPSETS NO. 1 UCONN 👀 The Bluejays grab a statement win over the top ranked team in the nation 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ppbGRVmmXJ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 21, 2024

An up-close look at the on-court celebration …