College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball Fans Watch No. 15 Creighton Overwhelm UConn For Program’s 1st Win Over No. 1-Ranked Club

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Providence v Creighton

Inspired by a sell-out crowd at CHI Health Center Omaha, the No. 15-ranked Creighton Bluejays showed off their long-range shooting skills during an 85-66 rout of the top-ranked UConn Huskies in a Big East men’s basketball matchup Tuesday night.

Sparked by guard Steven Ashworth, the Bluejays hit 14 of 28 3-point attempts and claimed control with a 22-6 run. Ashworth finished with 20 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 15 as the Bluejays improved to 20-7, 11-5 Big East, but still trails UConn (14-2, 14-2) by three conference games.

The first-place Huskies, who made a season-low three 3-pointers Tuesday, lost for the first time in 15 outings. They captured their previous three conference contests by an average score of more than 25 points.

Bluejays coach Greg McDermott earned his 600th career win.

X (Twitter) users responded to the Bluejays creating program history …

Play-by-play announcer during the closing seconds: “The Bluejays have never flown higher” …

Omaha gone wild …

The crowd was wild from the start …

After taking their first lead of the game on Jasen Green’s 3-pointer, Kalkbrenner athletically turned away a drive at 7:45 of the first half and triggered a break and basket “by the big man.” The Bluejays started pulling away …

Ashworth’s long-range 3-pointer with 6:54 remaining in the first half helped fuel the partisan crowd and the Bluejays’ game-changing run …

The Bluejays first-half energy wore down the defending national champions. UConn coach Dan Hurley opened his post-game news conference by stating: “Kinda felt like we ran into a buzz-saw there” …

After scoring 16 first-half points, “Splashworth” opened the second half in a long-range groove …

With the Huskies attempting an early second-half run, Baylor Scheierman started taking control, beginning with a basket-and-one …

Creighton fans continued to create an energetic environment …

About three minutes later, Scheierman split two trapping defenders with a deft assist on Kalkbrenner’s cutting dunk, giving the Bluejays a 20-point at 11:18 of the second half …

Maintaining the Bluejays’ offensive pressure, Green connected on his second trey as the Bluejays extended their lead to 23. The Huskies failed to cut the deficit to within single digits the rest of the way …

Scheierman later displayed his sweet stroke …

Final score: No. 15 Creighton 85, UConn 66 …

An up-close look at the on-court celebration …

Topics  
Big East College Basketball News and Rumors Creighton Bluejays UConn Huskies X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors
Caitlin Clark holding her hands up.

Watch: Caitlin Clark Becomes NCAA Women’s All-Time Leading Scorer

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 15 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
um at mich state on izzo birthday (1)
Big Ten Basketball Fans Watch Michigan State Unwrap Coach Tom Izzo’s 700th Win On Birthday By Mauling Defense-less Michigan At Breslin Center
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 31 2024
College Basketball News and Rumors
NCAA Basketball: Jumpman Invitational-North Carolina at Oklahoma
Jumpman Invitational: MJ, Fans Watch North Carolina Start Fast, Outmuscle Oklahoma At Spectrum Center
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 21 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
jumpman invit um florida 2ot (1)
Jumpman Invitational: MJ, Fans Watch Florida Outlast Michigan, Anticipate North Carolina-Oklahoma Clash At Spectrum Center
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 20 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
eric montross
Basketball Legends Pay Tribute to Eric Montross After Tar Heel Great Dies From Multiple Myeloma at Just 52
Author image David Evans  •  Dec 19 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Gavitt Tipoff Games Odds: Michigan Searching For Offensive Consistency In First Test Vs. Favored St. John’s At Madison Square Garden
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Nov 13 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Bob Knight
Legendary College Basketball Coach Bob Knight Dies At 83
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Nov 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top