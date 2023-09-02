College Football News and Rumors

College Football 2023: Twitter Reacts To Michigan State’s Season-Opening Victory Over Central Michigan At Spartan Stadium

Jeff Hawkins
Michigan State has opened the college football season on Friday night 11 times since 2011. The Spartans remained perfect during that span, overcoming a slow start to outmuscle Central Michigan, 31-7, at Spartan Stadium.

The Spartans entered the season opener with questions up and down their roster.

  • Who will start at quarterback?
  • Can Mel Tucker coach the Spartans up from a 5-7 campaign?
  • Can the Chippewas turn back the clock and beat MSU, like they did in back-to-back openers in 1991 and ‘92?

After a slow start, the Spartans provided a few answers against an overmatched MAC squad.

Spartan Stadium serenity …

Here comes the coach, attempting to live up to his 10-year, $95 million contract …

Some Spartans’ faithful were ready for the regional matchup …

After waiting the entire summer for confirmation, Noah Kim was finally named the Spartans’ starting quarterback. He went 18 for 31 with 279 yards and two touchdown passes against CMU …

It was a sobering opening kickoff, but MSU’s Alante Brown returned to action before halftime …

Ho-hum! The coaches’ first-quarter expressions said it all …

Uh oh, is right …

Late in a slow-moving first half, the Spartans responded with their first touchdown of the season. Their play started to pick up …

For those wondering when NCAA relevance returns to Michigan State’s campus, the men’s basketball team opens its season in 69 days …

A second career for MSU’s men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo? …

A day in history celebrated in East Lansing, but dreaded in Ann Arbor …

The Spartans started to pull away late in the third quarter Friday …

A one-handed TD grab on national TV? Not bad for the first catch of Tyrell Henry’s MSU career …

Maliq Carr made up for a bad first-quarter drop as the Spartans continued their second-half romp …

The Spartans finally started putting plays on film …

Big Ten Central Michigan College Football News and Rumors Michigan State Spartans
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
