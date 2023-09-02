Michigan State has opened the college football season on Friday night 11 times since 2011. The Spartans remained perfect during that span, overcoming a slow start to outmuscle Central Michigan, 31-7, at Spartan Stadium.

The Spartans entered the season opener with questions up and down their roster.

Who will start at quarterback?

Can Mel Tucker coach the Spartans up from a 5-7 campaign?

Can the Chippewas turn back the clock and beat MSU, like they did in back-to-back openers in 1991 and ‘92?

After a slow start, the Spartans provided a few answers against an overmatched MAC squad.

Spartan Stadium serenity …

Here comes the coach, attempting to live up to his 10-year, $95 million contract …

Some Spartans’ faithful were ready for the regional matchup …

It’s good to be back home 💚#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/RpZgj4FSCP — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) September 1, 2023

After waiting the entire summer for confirmation, Noah Kim was finally named the Spartans’ starting quarterback. He went 18 for 31 with 279 yards and two touchdown passes against CMU …

Football is back! RT if you’re pumped for @MSU_Football’s first game. 😎 pic.twitter.com/XRvG4KlVNK — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 1, 2023

It was a sobering opening kickoff, but MSU’s Alante Brown returned to action before halftime …

Michigan State’s Alante Brown is carted off the field with an apparent injury after kickoff pic.twitter.com/3RCjdLtDyr — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 1, 2023

Ho-hum! The coaches’ first-quarter expressions said it all …

How’s Central Michigan and Michigan State going you ask??? Well just look at the expressions of each Head Coach. pic.twitter.com/ICGmGTctd8 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 1, 2023

Uh oh, is right …

Uh oh Michigan State pic.twitter.com/5C3yyb6mBU — Bussin’ With The Boys (@BussinWTB) September 2, 2023

Late in a slow-moving first half, the Spartans responded with their first touchdown of the season. Their play started to pick up …

For those wondering when NCAA relevance returns to Michigan State’s campus, the men’s basketball team opens its season in 69 days …

Spartan Family back home 💚 pic.twitter.com/9GSqWgAdbT — Michigan State Men’s Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) September 2, 2023

A second career for MSU’s men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo? …

On the court coaching @MSU_Basketball by day, in the booth calling @MSU_Football games by night 🎙 🙌 Spartans’ Head Coach Tom Izzo joins the guys in the booth tonight ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/OVhXIBb4wQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

A day in history celebrated in East Lansing, but dreaded in Ann Arbor …

16 years ago today, Appalachian State pulled off one of the biggest upsets in CFB History. They took down No. 5 ranked Michigan as 33-point underdogs, IN THE BIG HOUSE 🤯pic.twitter.com/fvMzERXEQK — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) September 1, 2023

The Spartans started to pull away late in the third quarter Friday …

A one-handed TD grab on national TV? Not bad for the first catch of Tyrell Henry’s MSU career …

Maliq Carr made up for a bad first-quarter drop as the Spartans continued their second-half romp …

WHAT A BEAUTY!! 🤩 TOUCHDOWN @MSU_Football Maliq Carr putting the athleticism on display! pic.twitter.com/kGHvjvcAPy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

The Spartans finally started putting plays on film …

Hey @TheRealSparty, send us your resume we’re always looking for camera guys! 😂 🎥 pic.twitter.com/EuJwIrgVMU — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023