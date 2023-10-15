College Football News and Rumors

College Football 2023: Twitter Reacts To Sights, Sounds, Emotions of Saturday’s Unique Action, Results

Jeff Hawkins
Marque matchups. Top-25 flameouts. Game-losing field goal attempts. A game-opening onside kick returned for a touchdown. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner looking a bit green. And then there was Michigan State attempting to field a kickoff.  

Twitter users responded Saturday to some of the unique sights, sounds and emotions of Week 7 of the college football season.

“Look at this, man” … “There is nothing like the sport of college football” …

A game within the game …

Crazy Washington 2-point conversion formation, but it worked …

Washington earned the win on a last-second field goal miss, setting off a massive on-field celebration at Husky Stadium …

“Dubs up” at Washington …

JRod, MLB slugger and rookie college football fan …

Heisman flameout …

Eastern Michigan opened with a surprise return in Ypsilanti, Mich. …

Like U-M quarterback …

Like U-M coach …

Head down, a great reception during the Michigan-Indiana matchup …

Penn State’s Daequan Hardy went swimming – twice …

“Another miscue for Michigan State” …

One-handed snare by Florida State’s Keon Coleman. Think he’s glad he transferred from Michigan State? …

Impassioned message to offensively challenged Iowa …

Tennessee honors one of its best …

Punting perfection …

Alabama coach Nick Saban classically described the effort of Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson …

Illinois’ game-winning field goal was memed …

Flip it. Flip it good …

First-game glory …

The Soft 12? …

Picking on the ref, again …

Heads up TD during Stanford’s come-from-way-behind overtime win over defense-less Colorado. The Cardinal outscored the Buffaloes, 36-7, in the second half Friday night …

Crazy, crazy ending …

College Football News and Rumors Twitter
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media).
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
