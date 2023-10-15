Marque matchups. Top-25 flameouts. Game-losing field goal attempts. A game-opening onside kick returned for a touchdown. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner looking a bit green. And then there was Michigan State attempting to field a kickoff.

Twitter users responded Saturday to some of the unique sights, sounds and emotions of Week 7 of the college football season.

“Look at this, man” … “There is nothing like the sport of college football” …

Kirk Herbstreit: “I do Thursday Night NFL football and I love it, but you DO NOT get this unless it’s Saturday college football” WHEWWWW!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/maxjGFZqm6 — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) October 14, 2023

A game within the game …

🪨📄✂️ The Duck playing games with Washington’s band 😅 pic.twitter.com/qws7WwXw9A — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 14, 2023

Crazy Washington 2-point conversion formation, but it worked …

How about this formation and the execution by the Huskies? The 2-point conversion for @UW_Football is GOOD ✅ pic.twitter.com/1nU6gwrktl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

Washington earned the win on a last-second field goal miss, setting off a massive on-field celebration at Husky Stadium …

NO GOOD

NO GOOD

NO GOOD Oregon misses the field goal and @UW_Football wins it! pic.twitter.com/hHEhCIWZnC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

“Dubs up” at Washington …

All of Seattle is on the Field right now 😳@UW_Football pic.twitter.com/ifIBU3BKI4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

JRod, MLB slugger and rookie college football fan …

Heisman flameout …

Caleb Williams has THREE INTs in the first half 😳 pic.twitter.com/D2yssw7Ph7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 15, 2023

Eastern Michigan opened with a surprise return in Ypsilanti, Mich. …

WHAT A START 😲 EASTERN MICHIGAN TAKES THE ONSIDE KICK BACK FOR THE TD @EMUFB pic.twitter.com/1TjJDPS69z — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 14, 2023

Like U-M quarterback …

2024 NFL draft prospect JJ McCarthy. 👀 pic.twitter.com/h7xjvHCNKI — Savage (@SavageSports_) October 14, 2023

Like U-M coach …

1985 Michigan at Iowa

I see what you did there, @jjmccarthy09 👀👍👍 pic.twitter.com/FJrmWGqIrt — Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 14, 2023

Head down, a great reception during the Michigan-Indiana matchup …

How did Cooper Jr. hang onto this?! 😱@IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/F3DLvNwbhu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

Penn State’s Daequan Hardy went swimming – twice …

“Another miscue for Michigan State” …

The craziest kickoff you’ll ever see. Michigan State is THROWING this game pic.twitter.com/NKNQUBAhEo — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 14, 2023

One-handed snare by Florida State’s Keon Coleman. Think he’s glad he transferred from Michigan State? …

If I don’t tweet this … college football fail. Hellacious catch earlier in the FSU game by Keon Coleman pic.twitter.com/KGc50M5XVN — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamilton_On3) October 14, 2023

Impassioned message to offensively challenged Iowa …

The rest of the college football world to Iowa when seeing they are 6-1 with that offense: pic.twitter.com/QE9w0OOd4E — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 15, 2023

Tennessee honors one of its best …

College Football Hall of Famer The University of Tennessee’s own ERIC BERRY pic.twitter.com/wOTs5fYvsS — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 14, 2023

Punting perfection …

PERFECT PUNT ALERT! pic.twitter.com/mdLH8Mi9iH — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 14, 2023

Alabama coach Nick Saban classically described the effort of Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson …

Nick Saban gave KJ Jefferson the ultimate compliment “When a QB can make a major college football player and sling him off like a gnat on a cow’s ass. “That’s one of the most impressive plays I’ve seen.”

pic.twitter.com/2iOkuCuBDt — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 14, 2023

Illinois’ game-winning field goal was memed …

The Kevin James meme has made it to college football 😂 Illinois kicked the game-winning field goal vs. Maryland … right into James’ face. 🎥 @NBCSportspic.twitter.com/f64FU8iteR — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) October 14, 2023

Flip it. Flip it good …

Step one: flip hair

Step two: put on the best helmet in college football pic.twitter.com/Ic3MBx1iX9 — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) October 14, 2023

First-game glory …

Tez Walker TD in his first game at UNC 🚨 pic.twitter.com/B2cK4pBrdd — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 15, 2023

The Soft 12? …

It has been ROUGH for the New Big 12 members to say the least… Today, Cincy lost to ISU 30-10 at home, and BYU suffered a 44-11 loss to TCU. 2 teams who likely won’t finish in the top half of the conference. They are now a combined 2-10 in conference play, and 12-12 overall. pic.twitter.com/39BdWu1yTz — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 15, 2023

Picking on the ref, again …

Watch out ref 😅 pic.twitter.com/Edk4KAGdix — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2023

Heads up TD during Stanford’s come-from-way-behind overtime win over defense-less Colorado. The Cardinal outscored the Buffaloes, 36-7, in the second half Friday night …

Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor catching a touchdown literally behind Travis Hunter’s head in overtime. Win or lose, Colorado has been involved in some fun college football games since Coach Prime came to Boulder. pic.twitter.com/HQBIGbySrl — Lee Parayno (@leeparayno) October 14, 2023

Crazy, crazy ending …

Must see: The ending of WVU-Houston saw the Mountaineers take the lead on a 50yd TD with 12 seconds left to take the lead…only to lose when Houston threw a 49yd Hail Mary as time expired! College football is the best 😍

pic.twitter.com/9HMNIixHZB — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 13, 2023