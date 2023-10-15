Marque matchups. Top-25 flameouts. Game-losing field goal attempts. A game-opening onside kick returned for a touchdown. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner looking a bit green. And then there was Michigan State attempting to field a kickoff.
Twitter users responded Saturday to some of the unique sights, sounds and emotions of Week 7 of the college football season.
“Look at this, man” … “There is nothing like the sport of college football” …
Kirk Herbstreit: “I do Thursday Night NFL football and I love it, but you DO NOT get this unless it’s Saturday college football”
A game within the game …
Crazy Washington 2-point conversion formation, but it worked …
How about this formation and the execution by the Huskies?
Washington earned the win on a last-second field goal miss, setting off a massive on-field celebration at Husky Stadium …
NO GOOD
NO GOOD
NO GOOD
“Dubs up” at Washington …
All of Seattle is on the Field right now 😳@UW_Football pic.twitter.com/ifIBU3BKI4
JRod, MLB slugger and rookie college football fan …
Heisman flameout …
Eastern Michigan opened with a surprise return in Ypsilanti, Mich. …
WHAT A START 😲
Like U-M quarterback …
2024 NFL draft prospect JJ McCarthy.
Like U-M coach …
1985 Michigan at Iowa
Head down, a great reception during the Michigan-Indiana matchup …
Penn State’s Daequan Hardy went swimming – twice …
“Another miscue for Michigan State” …
One-handed snare by Florida State’s Keon Coleman. Think he’s glad he transferred from Michigan State? …
Impassioned message to offensively challenged Iowa …
Tennessee honors one of its best …
College Football Hall of Famer
Punting perfection …
Alabama coach Nick Saban classically described the effort of Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson …
Nick Saban gave KJ Jefferson the ultimate compliment
“When a QB can make a major college football player and sling him off like a gnat on a cow’s ass.
“That’s one of the most impressive plays I’ve seen.”
Illinois’ game-winning field goal was memed …
The Kevin James meme has made it to college football 😂
Illinois kicked the game-winning field goal vs. Maryland … right into James’ face.
Flip it. Flip it good …
Step one: flip hair
First-game glory …
The Soft 12? …
It has been ROUGH for the New Big 12 members to say the least…
Today, Cincy lost to ISU 30-10 at home, and BYU suffered a 44-11 loss to TCU. 2 teams who likely won’t finish in the top half of the conference.
Picking on the ref, again …
Heads up TD during Stanford’s come-from-way-behind overtime win over defense-less Colorado. The Cardinal outscored the Buffaloes, 36-7, in the second half Friday night …
Crazy, crazy ending …
Must see:
The ending of WVU-Houston saw the Mountaineers take the lead on a 50yd TD with 12 seconds left to take the lead…only to lose when Houston threw a 49yd Hail Mary as time expired!
College football is the best 😍
