Monday night came alive with football again.
No, the NFL remained in preseason mode, but the ACC stepped up to fill the void, featuring the No. 9-ranked Clemson Tigers visiting the Duke Blue Devils, who made a second-half statement.
The Blue Devils’ 28-7 victory snapped a 0-28 skid against top-10 teams since 1989. Monday’s outcome was the Blue Devils’ largest margin of victory over the Tigers since 1936.
How good is the long-dormant Duke program? All four of their losses last season were by seven points or fewer and the Blue Devils didn’t drop a contest by double-digits for the first time since 1953. Now, they trounced highly ranked Clemson on national TV …
DUKE STORMS THE FIELD AFTER TAKING DOWN NO. 9 CLEMSON‼️ pic.twitter.com/Dz8L3wvSUt
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 5, 2023
Newspapers were still relevant the last time the Blue Devils beat a top-10 team …
The last time Duke beat a top-10 team was 1989. Steve Spurrier and the Blue Devils upset No. 7 Clemson 21-17 in Spurrier’s final season at Duke. pic.twitter.com/J6ei5Uinkn
— Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) September 5, 2023
At least Duke officials attempted to make the pre-game stroll entertaining for the Tigers …
After Dabo mocked the long walk from the visiting locker rooms to the field here at Wallace Wade, it appears that Duke put a bunch of children’s bounce houses in Clemson’s path pic.twitter.com/nEPUQqTacW
— Shawn Krest (@ShawnKrest) September 4, 2023
The Tigers’ mistakes continued to mount, beginning with blocked FG No. 1 …
🚨 #Clemson goes to tie it up, but the FT attempt is blocked!🚨 #Duke #NCAAF pic.twitter.com/QF6cRP2UQK
— NoSmokeSport (@NoSmokeSport) September 5, 2023
Effort, pure effort …
Riley Leornad Put Clemson ON A CLIP 👀😱 DUKE TAKES THE LEAD
pic.twitter.com/0Lpg3lalDG
— Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) September 5, 2023
Blocked FG No. 2 …
2nd block kick off the night for #Duke. #Clemson has got to start scoring
pic.twitter.com/2ihXBfpxMg
— TheCFBAnaylst (@TheCFBAnalyst__) September 5, 2023
The highly ranked Tigers ventured beyond the Blue Devils’ 25-yard line for the fourth time, but after another miscue, their offense still produced just seven points …
CLEMSON IS IN SHAMBLES DUKE STILL LEADS 😳😳
pic.twitter.com/0IumqU0OhX
— Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) September 5, 2023
With a chance to take the lead at the start of the fourth quarter, the Tigers booted another opportunity …
CLEMSON FUMBLES AND DUKE TAKES IT BACK A LONG WAY pic.twitter.com/Uf1yJPGy4u
— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 5, 2023
Scary stat, but true and tough for the Tigers’ fans to experience …
In the second half, Clemson has driven to the Duke 1, 4 and 7-yard lines and gotten zero points. That’s hard to do.
Tigers find themselves down 21-7 with 10:33 left.
Duke hasn’t won a top-10 game since Steve Spurrier coached the team.
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 5, 2023
Upset alert? Upset alarm …
UPSET ALERT 🚨
Duke leads No. 9 Clemson 21-7 in the fourth quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/qB4LY9izU3
— ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2023
Think you want to be in the room when the Tigers review the game film? …
Duke’s defense is serious. This is Clemson’s drives in the second half of the game. pic.twitter.com/m6AQ2XRSCU
— Adam Rowe? (@AdamRoweTDD) September 5, 2023
The exodus began early …
👀Do I spy Clemson fans leaving for the exit? 😂 pic.twitter.com/P9o2An4XW9
— Freddie – Duke Report (@Skeelow22) September 5, 2023
The second-half rout was on in Durham, N.C. …
DUKE RB JORDAN WATERS 36 YARD TD 🔥
No. 9 CLEMSON IS GETTING BLOWN OUT
— NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) September 5, 2023
The upset Crane …
Duke with the crane on Clemson pic.twitter.com/DhMkXqfzrF
— Harry August (@SirHarryAugust) September 5, 2023