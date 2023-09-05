Monday night came alive with football again.

No, the NFL remained in preseason mode, but the ACC stepped up to fill the void, featuring the No. 9-ranked Clemson Tigers visiting the Duke Blue Devils, who made a second-half statement.

The Blue Devils’ 28-7 victory snapped a 0-28 skid against top-10 teams since 1989. Monday’s outcome was the Blue Devils’ largest margin of victory over the Tigers since 1936.

How good is the long-dormant Duke program? All four of their losses last season were by seven points or fewer and the Blue Devils didn’t drop a contest by double-digits for the first time since 1953. Now, they trounced highly ranked Clemson on national TV …

DUKE STORMS THE FIELD AFTER TAKING DOWN NO. 9 CLEMSON‼️ pic.twitter.com/Dz8L3wvSUt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 5, 2023

Newspapers were still relevant the last time the Blue Devils beat a top-10 team …

The last time Duke beat a top-10 team was 1989. Steve Spurrier and the Blue Devils upset No. 7 Clemson 21-17 in Spurrier’s final season at Duke. pic.twitter.com/J6ei5Uinkn — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) September 5, 2023

At least Duke officials attempted to make the pre-game stroll entertaining for the Tigers …

After Dabo mocked the long walk from the visiting locker rooms to the field here at Wallace Wade, it appears that Duke put a bunch of children’s bounce houses in Clemson’s path pic.twitter.com/nEPUQqTacW — Shawn Krest (@ShawnKrest) September 4, 2023

The Tigers’ mistakes continued to mount, beginning with blocked FG No. 1 …

Effort, pure effort …

Riley Leornad Put Clemson ON A CLIP 👀😱 DUKE TAKES THE LEAD

pic.twitter.com/0Lpg3lalDG — Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) September 5, 2023

Blocked FG No. 2 …

2nd block kick off the night for #Duke. #Clemson has got to start scoring

pic.twitter.com/2ihXBfpxMg — TheCFBAnaylst (@TheCFBAnalyst__) September 5, 2023

The highly ranked Tigers ventured beyond the Blue Devils’ 25-yard line for the fourth time, but after another miscue, their offense still produced just seven points …

CLEMSON IS IN SHAMBLES DUKE STILL LEADS 😳😳

pic.twitter.com/0IumqU0OhX — Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) September 5, 2023

With a chance to take the lead at the start of the fourth quarter, the Tigers booted another opportunity …

CLEMSON FUMBLES AND DUKE TAKES IT BACK A LONG WAY pic.twitter.com/Uf1yJPGy4u — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 5, 2023

Scary stat, but true and tough for the Tigers’ fans to experience …

In the second half, Clemson has driven to the Duke 1, 4 and 7-yard lines and gotten zero points. That’s hard to do. Tigers find themselves down 21-7 with 10:33 left. Duke hasn’t won a top-10 game since Steve Spurrier coached the team. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 5, 2023

Upset alert? Upset alarm …

UPSET ALERT 🚨 Duke leads No. 9 Clemson 21-7 in the fourth quarter 👀 pic.twitter.com/qB4LY9izU3 — ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2023

Think you want to be in the room when the Tigers review the game film? …

Duke’s defense is serious. This is Clemson’s drives in the second half of the game. pic.twitter.com/m6AQ2XRSCU — Adam Rowe? (@AdamRoweTDD) September 5, 2023

The exodus began early …

👀Do I spy Clemson fans leaving for the exit? 😂 pic.twitter.com/P9o2An4XW9 — Freddie – Duke Report (@Skeelow22) September 5, 2023

The second-half rout was on in Durham, N.C. …

DUKE RB JORDAN WATERS 36 YARD TD 🔥 No. 9 CLEMSON IS GETTING BLOWN OUT pic.twitter.com/JbKTmWBdf9 — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) September 5, 2023

The upset Crane …

Duke with the crane on Clemson pic.twitter.com/DhMkXqfzrF — Harry August (@SirHarryAugust) September 5, 2023