College Football 2023: Underdog Duke Takes Advantage of Clemson’s Mistakes, Routs Top-10 Team For 1st Time Since 1989

Jeff Hawkins
duke trounces Clemson on monday (1)

Monday night came alive with football again.

No, the NFL remained in preseason mode, but the ACC stepped up to fill the void, featuring the No. 9-ranked Clemson Tigers visiting the Duke Blue Devils, who made a second-half statement.

The Blue Devils’ 28-7 victory snapped a 0-28 skid against top-10 teams since 1989. Monday’s outcome was the Blue Devils’ largest margin of victory over the Tigers since 1936.

How good is the long-dormant Duke program? All four of their losses last season were by seven points or fewer and the Blue Devils didn’t drop a contest by double-digits for the first time since 1953. Now, they trounced highly ranked Clemson on national TV …

Newspapers were still relevant the last time the Blue Devils beat a top-10 team …

At least Duke officials attempted to make the pre-game stroll entertaining for the Tigers …

The Tigers’ mistakes continued to mount, beginning with blocked FG No. 1 …

Effort, pure effort …

Blocked FG No. 2 …

The highly ranked Tigers ventured beyond the Blue Devils’ 25-yard line for the fourth time, but after another miscue, their offense still produced just seven points …

With a chance to take the lead at the start of the fourth quarter, the Tigers booted another opportunity …

Scary stat, but true and tough for the Tigers’ fans to experience …

Upset alert? Upset alarm …

Think you want to be in the room when the Tigers review the game film? …

The exodus began early …

The second-half rout was on in Durham, N.C. …

The upset Crane …

Clemson Tigers Duke Blue Devils
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
