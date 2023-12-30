In the season’s first New Year’s Six college football bowl game Friday night, the No. 9-ranked Missouri Tigers outslugged the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes, 14-3, during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium at Arlington, Texas.
Led All-America running back Cody Schrader’s 128 yards on 29 attempts and a touchdown, the Tigers (11-2) rallied to score two fourth-quarter touchdowns to earn the upset.
Twitter users responded to the Tigers winning their first bowl since 2015 and the Buckeyes’ offense falling flat.
Missouri, which was a preseason pick to place 13th in the SEC, earned the program’s fifth 11-win campaign in program history. They had something to prove and …
Proved it.#MIZ | #STP pic.twitter.com/yX7Ztq5H3S
— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 30, 2023
Missouri fans waited eight years to root for a bowl winner …
I got much love for you, too, @MizzouFootball fans! pic.twitter.com/8gmtF7f6IW
— Coy Slavik (@slavik_coy) December 30, 2023
During the 2014 Cotton Bowl, Missouri QB Brady Cook recalled watching the Tigers top the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 41-31. After living his own Cotton Bowl dream, Cook addressed the team’s supporters: “Thank you, Mizzou fans. We’re not done yet. We’ll be back.”
Brady Cook led the Tigers on two big drives, Mizzou with 2 4th Q TDs. He said the Tiger fans deserved this Cotton Bowl championship! #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/dUqP49xQcV
— Rod Smith (@RodKRCG13) December 30, 2023
A former walk-on, Schrader finished eighth in Heisman voting and will quickly begin focusing on getting an NFL opportunity …
One of the greatest RBs in @MizzouFootball history 😤
Cody Schrader 🐯 pic.twitter.com/sJd0qS37kj
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 30, 2023
It took three-plus quarters, but Schrader finally scored the game’s first touchdown …
TD MIZZOU. CODY SCHRADER.
7-3 MIZZOU
HERE. WE. GO 15 minutes to decide it
pic.twitter.com/0Js7EGq9xw
— CFB Daily (@FBSCFBnews) December 30, 2023
Missouri’s Luther Burden III helped clinch the postseason victory with a pinpoint 7-yard TD reception …
Two TDs in the fourth quarter for @mizzoufootball at the 88th #GoodyearCottonBowl Classic! #LikeNoOther #LikeNoOther pic.twitter.com/LaHpl8BhU2
— Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (@CottonBowlGame) December 30, 2023
After suffering an injury Friday, Buckeyes fans will be eager to hear the recovery timetable for QB Devin Brown …
Devin Brown in a walking boot after the Cotton Bowl. pic.twitter.com/vL4rjXBE23
— Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) December 30, 2023
Some Twitter fans poked fun at the Buckeyes’ offensive effort Friday night …
Ohio st tonight#cottonbowl pic.twitter.com/cie4jIZLh4
— SportsWRLD (@SportsWRLD16) December 30, 2023
Final score: Missouri 14, Ohio State 3 …
No. 9 Missouri beats No. 7 Ohio State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
The Tigers finish the season 11-2
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 30, 2023
Gary Pinkel offered his congratulations to the Cotton Bowl-winning Tigers …
What a great win!! So proud of @MizzouFootball for finishing strong! Brings back great memories from the amazing @CottonBowlGame wins! Happy to see this team surrounded by great people! MIZ!!!! pic.twitter.com/EAiufqQPgS
— Coach Gary Pinkel (@GaryPinkel) December 30, 2023
Cotton Bowl fireworks …
COTTON BOWL CELEBRATION ⬇️⬇️⬇️#Mizzou beats Ohio State 14-3. It's an 11-win season for Coach Drinkwitz and company pic.twitter.com/aDfKka30oQ
— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) December 30, 2023
Schrader takes time for a Missouri fan …
Mizzou’s Cody Schrader signs a Cody Schrader jersey for a young Mizzou fan after the Cotton Bowl win here in Texas. pic.twitter.com/DHQiW7lhux
— Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) December 30, 2023
Buckeyes fans were soon to react and cast blame …
Should Ryan Day be fired by Ohio State? pic.twitter.com/qTLOklqFDO
— HOLD MY BEV!! Podcast (@HoldMyBev) December 30, 2023
Ryan Day is 56-8 as OSU’s coach, but is 1-3 vs. Michigan, 0-3 vs. SEC opponents and 1-6 vs. CFP top-five opponents. Following Friday’s offensive failures, “Fire Day” was trending on Twitter within a half hour after the loss …
A tough night for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. pic.twitter.com/HytxgkQOsI
— ESPN (@espn) December 30, 2023