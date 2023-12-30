College Football News and Rumors

College Football Fans Watch Missouri Tigers Beat Up Ohio State Buckeyes During Cotton Bowl Slugfest At AT&T Stadium

Jeff Hawkins
cotton bowl missouri tops buckeyes (1)

In the season’s first New Year’s Six college football bowl game Friday night, the No. 9-ranked Missouri Tigers outslugged the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes, 14-3, during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium at Arlington, Texas.

Led All-America running back Cody Schrader’s 128 yards on 29 attempts and a touchdown, the Tigers (11-2) rallied to score two fourth-quarter touchdowns to earn the upset.

Twitter users responded to the Tigers winning their first bowl since 2015 and the Buckeyes’ offense falling flat.

Missouri, which was a preseason pick to place 13th in the SEC, earned the program’s fifth 11-win campaign in program history. They had something to prove and …

Missouri fans waited eight years to root for a bowl winner …

During the 2014 Cotton Bowl, Missouri QB Brady Cook recalled watching the Tigers top the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 41-31. After living his own Cotton Bowl dream, Cook addressed the team’s supporters: “Thank you, Mizzou fans. We’re not done yet. We’ll be back.”

A former walk-on, Schrader finished eighth in Heisman voting and will quickly begin focusing on getting an NFL opportunity …

It took three-plus quarters, but Schrader finally scored the game’s first touchdown …

Missouri’s Luther Burden III helped clinch the postseason victory with a pinpoint 7-yard TD reception …

After suffering an injury Friday, Buckeyes fans will be eager to hear the recovery timetable for QB Devin Brown …

Some Twitter fans poked fun at the Buckeyes’ offensive effort Friday night …

Final score: Missouri 14, Ohio State 3 …

Gary Pinkel offered his congratulations to the Cotton Bowl-winning Tigers …

Cotton Bowl fireworks …

Schrader takes time for a Missouri fan …

Buckeyes fans were soon to react and cast blame …

Ryan Day is 56-8 as OSU’s coach, but is 1-3 vs. Michigan, 0-3 vs. SEC opponents and 1-6 vs. CFP top-five opponents. Following Friday’s offensive failures, “Fire Day” was trending on Twitter within a half hour after the loss …

Topics  
College Football News and Rumors Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Missouri Tigers Ohio State Buckeyes Twitter
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
