In the season’s first New Year’s Six college football bowl game Friday night, the No. 9-ranked Missouri Tigers outslugged the No. 7 Ohio State Buckeyes, 14-3, during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium at Arlington, Texas.

Led All-America running back Cody Schrader’s 128 yards on 29 attempts and a touchdown, the Tigers (11-2) rallied to score two fourth-quarter touchdowns to earn the upset.

Twitter users responded to the Tigers winning their first bowl since 2015 and the Buckeyes’ offense falling flat.

Missouri, which was a preseason pick to place 13th in the SEC, earned the program’s fifth 11-win campaign in program history. They had something to prove and …

Missouri fans waited eight years to root for a bowl winner …

During the 2014 Cotton Bowl, Missouri QB Brady Cook recalled watching the Tigers top the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 41-31. After living his own Cotton Bowl dream, Cook addressed the team’s supporters: “Thank you, Mizzou fans. We’re not done yet. We’ll be back.”

Brady Cook led the Tigers on two big drives, Mizzou with 2 4th Q TDs. He said the Tiger fans deserved this Cotton Bowl championship! #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/dUqP49xQcV — Rod Smith (@RodKRCG13) December 30, 2023

A former walk-on, Schrader finished eighth in Heisman voting and will quickly begin focusing on getting an NFL opportunity …

One of the greatest RBs in @MizzouFootball history 😤 Cody Schrader 🐯 pic.twitter.com/sJd0qS37kj — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 30, 2023

It took three-plus quarters, but Schrader finally scored the game’s first touchdown …

Missouri’s Luther Burden III helped clinch the postseason victory with a pinpoint 7-yard TD reception …

After suffering an injury Friday, Buckeyes fans will be eager to hear the recovery timetable for QB Devin Brown …

Devin Brown in a walking boot after the Cotton Bowl. pic.twitter.com/vL4rjXBE23 — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) December 30, 2023

Some Twitter fans poked fun at the Buckeyes’ offensive effort Friday night …

Final score: Missouri 14, Ohio State 3 …

No. 9 Missouri beats No. 7 Ohio State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic The Tigers finish the season 11-2 🐯📈 pic.twitter.com/oqiMM5QyjD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 30, 2023

Gary Pinkel offered his congratulations to the Cotton Bowl-winning Tigers …

What a great win!! So proud of @MizzouFootball for finishing strong! Brings back great memories from the amazing @CottonBowlGame wins! Happy to see this team surrounded by great people! MIZ!!!! pic.twitter.com/EAiufqQPgS — Coach Gary Pinkel (@GaryPinkel) December 30, 2023

Cotton Bowl fireworks …

COTTON BOWL CELEBRATION ⬇️⬇️⬇️#Mizzou beats Ohio State 14-3. It's an 11-win season for Coach Drinkwitz and company pic.twitter.com/aDfKka30oQ — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) December 30, 2023

Schrader takes time for a Missouri fan …

Mizzou’s Cody Schrader signs a Cody Schrader jersey for a young Mizzou fan after the Cotton Bowl win here in Texas. pic.twitter.com/DHQiW7lhux — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) December 30, 2023

Buckeyes fans were soon to react and cast blame …

Should Ryan Day be fired by Ohio State? pic.twitter.com/qTLOklqFDO — HOLD MY BEV!! Podcast (@HoldMyBev) December 30, 2023

Ryan Day is 56-8 as OSU’s coach, but is 1-3 vs. Michigan, 0-3 vs. SEC opponents and 1-6 vs. CFP top-five opponents. Following Friday’s offensive failures, “Fire Day” was trending on Twitter within a half hour after the loss …

A tough night for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes. pic.twitter.com/HytxgkQOsI — ESPN (@espn) December 30, 2023