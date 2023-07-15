College Football is Almost Here!

In their final meeting as non-conference opponents, Texas and Alabama are set to clash on September 9, 2023. This game is part of a home-and-home series that was scheduled prior to Texas and Oklahoma’s move to the SEC. Last season, Alabama, led by Heisman-winner Bryce Young, narrowly defeated Texas in a one-point victory, which saw Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers exit the game due to a shoulder injury.

Texas enters the season as the preseason favorite to win the Big 12, as determined by the Big 12 media poll. With the most talented roster in the conference, the Longhorns are expected to reach the Big 12 championship game, and anything less would be considered a disappointment.

Florida at Utah (Aug. 31)

Toughest Schedule in the SEC: Florida The Gators play the hardest schedule in America. Florida will play at Utah and Florida St in non-conference play. UF draws Arkansas and at LSU out of the SEC west. Games at Kentucky, at South Carolina, vs Georgia and will be tough as well. pic.twitter.com/s7zdsAQ4lz — Brendan Moore (@bmoorecfb) July 13, 2023

While it may seem preposterous to suggest that this is already a make-or-break season for Billy Napier at Florida, there are indeed some factors that could put pressure on the head coach in his second season with the Gators.

One of the main concerns is the uncertainty at the quarterback position. With the departure of Anthony Richardson, the Gators brought in former Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz as a potential replacement. I’m kind of shocked Mertz is their best option as I’m just not a fan, but here we are. The success of the offense will heavily depend on Mertz’s ability to quickly adjust to the system and perform at a high level. If the quarterback situation proves to be a stumbling block for the team and impacts their performance on the field, it could raise questions about Napier’s ability to manage and develop the position.

Additionally, the tough schedule that lies ahead for Florida over the next two seasons adds to the pressure. Facing strong opponents can be challenging for any team, especially in a highly competitive conference like the SEC. How the Gators fare against tough competition will undoubtedly be closely scrutinized, and Napier will be expected to navigate these challenging matchups successfully.

Colorado at TCU (Sept. 1)

Colorado at TCU. Ohio State at Michigan. The biggest games of the season are on FOX 🍿🏈 pic.twitter.com/oyVqDOSMvK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 15, 2023

This one is a no-brainer. Deion Sanders faces a significant challenge in his first game as head coach at Colorado, as his team hits the road to face one of the two teams that competed for the national championship last season. The pressure is certainly on for Coach Prime to make a strong debut.

Colorado, however, has an extensively revamped roster that may require some time to develop chemistry and cohesion. As a result, it might be unrealistic to expect the team to secure a bowl berth in the 2023 season. The process of integrating new players and building a competitive team takes time and patience.

On the other side, TCU is confronted with the task of reloading after their impressive run to the College Football Playoff. They must find replacements for key contributors such as quarterback Max Duggan, running back Kendre Miller, and wide receiver Quentin Johnston. These departures create challenges for the team as they look to maintain their high level of performance.

LSU vs. Florida State in Orlando (Sept. 3)

We probably haven’t talked enough about Fabien Lovett’s return, and what it will mean for FSU vs. the likes of LSU and Clemson. Maybe it won’t show up in a basic box score, but Lovett can be an absolute game-changer vs the Tigers in FSU’s season opener. https://t.co/c8KrJNLxYk pic.twitter.com/Gc6Cx0fJft — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) July 11, 2023

The anticipation for the 2023 season opener between LSU and Florida State is high, especially after their thrilling matchup in the previous year. Going into the 2022 season, both teams had uncertain prospects, but they delivered an exciting game that set the tone for the year. If they can replicate that level of excitement and competitiveness in 2023, it would be a treat for fans.

LSU, under the leadership of head coach Brian Kelly in his second season, will have the talents of quarterback Jayden Daniels and edge rusher Harold Perkins at their disposal. With a year of experience in Kelly’s system, the Tigers will look to build on their progress and make a statement early in the season. On the other side, Florida State has the potential to emerge as the top team in the ACC, surpassing traditional powerhouse Clemson. The Seminoles boast a strong roster, and their quarterback Jordan Travis could be a dark horse contender for the Heisman Trophy if he excels during a special season for the team.

Texas A&M at Miami (Sept. 9)

This one is circled but it may be more about the loser than the winner. Whichever team loses this matchup will be feeling a ton of heat from their fanbase. Miami Coach Mario Cristobal may need this win more than Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher may not be in the hot seat, but it would be a horrid start. It may not look like it on the surface, but this a really big game for two hungry fan bases.

Ole Miss at Tulane (Sept. 9)

There is a possibility that Tulane could be favored in this game against a formidable SEC opponent. . The Green Wave have emerged as frontrunners in the AAC and have a strong team led by quarterback Michael Pratt. They also boast an experienced offensive line, with most of their starters returning from the team that achieved a notable victory over USC in the Cotton Bowl.

On the other side, Ole Miss brings back quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is expected to play a significant role for the team. Additionally, they have added Spencer Sanders, a former Oklahoma State quarterback, through the transfer portal. While Dart provides a valuable option, there is a chance that Sanders could be the starter for this particular game.