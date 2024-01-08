The moment has arrived. It is college football’s biggest night of the year and two undefeated teams in Michigan and Washington will square off to win it all on Monday night. But where and when can you watch? Fear not, for we have you covered with details on the College Football Playoffs National Championship Game kickoff time, channel, broadcasts and how to watch.

Washington vs. Michigan – CFP National Championship Game Odds

📅 Date: 1/8/24

🕔 Time: 7:30pm ET

📺 TV: ESPN

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Washington +180 +5 -110 Over 56 -110 Michigan -210 -5 -110 Under 56 -110

CFP Final Kickoff Time & Channel

The final game of the college football season, the CFP National Championship between the 14-0 Washington Huskies and the 14-0 Michigan Wolverines is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM (Eastern Time). The game will be available to watch on ESPN with alternate broadcasts on other ESPN channels. The game is also available for live streaming for free on the ESPN app.

Coverage begins on ESPN at 7 PM, with the pregame buildup, but at 5 PM, “College GameDay” begins a two hour preview of the game.

Alternate Broadcasts

If the main ESPN coverage is not enough for you, ESPN has several alternate broadcasts for your viewing pleasure.

The table below shows the alternate telecasts available on the College Football National Championship:

Broadcast TV Channel Main Broadcast ESPN Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show ESPN2 Command Center ESPNU Skycast ESPNews All-22 ESPN App Michigan Hometown Radio ESPN App Washington Hometown Radio ESPN App Pregame and Halftime Bands ESPN App

College Football National Championship Preview

The 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, featuring the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines against the No. 2 Washington Huskies, promises to be a thrilling encounter. The stakes are incredibly high, with both teams vying for national glory. Michigan, having last won the national championship in the 1997-98 season, is eager to reclaim its position at the pinnacle of college football. On the other hand, Washington, last victorious in 1991, is equally determined to demonstrate their prowess on the national stage.

The main battle to watch is between Michigan’s robust defense and Washington’s high-powered offense. Michigan’s defense. That defense, which has not allowed more than 24 points in a game this season, will face a stern test against Washington’s air-raid offense. That offense will be led by the talented quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who seems to be criminally underrated.

Penix’s ability to execute deep throws with accuracy makes him a formidable opponent. He’s supported by a strong receiving corps, including the highly-rated senior Rome Odunze, which will challenge Michigan’s secondary.

Michigan’s offense, spearheaded by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum, will test Washington’s defense. Corum’s remarkable ability to find the endzone, evidenced by his 25 touchdowns this season, will be crucial for Michigan. Washington’s defense, while vulnerable against the pass, has shown resilience and will need to step up to contain Michigan’s versatile attack.

The key to victory may lie in handling the immense pressure of the occasion. Tune in on Monday evening to see who comes out on top.