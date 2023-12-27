As the College Football Playoff 2023-2024 season heats up, the passion and fervor of college football fans are more palpable than ever. From the thunderous stadiums in Alabama to the spirited fields of Texas, the snowy bleachers in Michigan, and the rain-kissed stands of Washington, each region breeds a unique brand of football fanaticism. Here we take a light-hearted look at what your average college football fan from these schools looks like according to ChatGPT.

Join us as we delve into the lives, hobbies, and dreams of these emblematic college football fans as imagined by ChatGPT. Whether it’s Alabama barbecue at a tailgate or a Starbucks coffee in Washington, these fan profiles show the diverse culture of college football across the country as their teams enter the CFP with hopes of winning the national championship.

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan

Name: Bubba Rolltide

Occupation: Barbecue Pitmaster

Hobbies: Tailgating, hunting, fishing, and playing guitar

Favorite Food: Smoked ribs with Alabama white sauce

Favorite Song: “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Favorite Movie: “Remember the Titans”

Favorite All-Time Football Player: Joe Namath

If You Could Trade Places with Your Coach for a Day, What Would be the First Thing You’d Do? “I’d start the day with a big team barbecue, then have an open practice session for all the fans. Ending the day with a pep rally!”

If You Could Invent a New Rule, What Would it Be? “Every touchdown over 50 yards gets double points – we love big plays in Alabama!”

Texas Longhorns Fan

Name: Tex Longhorn

Occupation: Oil Rig Supervisor

Hobbies: Barbecuing, rodeo, playing the guitar, and watching football

Favorite Food: Texas brisket with spicy barbecue sauce

Favorite Song: “God Blessed Texas” by Little Texas

Favorite Movie: “Friday Night Lights”

Favorite All-Time Football Player: Earl Campbell

If You Could Trade Places with Your Coach for a Day, What Would be the First Thing You’d Do? “I’d arrange a massive community football event where fans can meet the players and run some plays together. Nothing brings people together like football in Texas!”

If You Could Invent a New Rule, What Would it Be? “Extra points for any field goal over 60 yards – we do everything bigger in Texas!”

Michigan Wolverines Fan

Name: Chad Wolverblue

Occupation: Graduate Student in Engineering

Hobbies: Kayaking, snowboarding, attending live music events, and watching football

Favorite Food: Detroit-style pizza

Favorite Song: “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” by The Temptations (Motown classic)

Favorite Movie: “8 Mile”

Favorite All-Time Football Player: Tom Brady

If You Could Trade Places with Your Coach for a Day, What Would be the First Thing You’d Do? “I’d organize a tech and football symposium, merging my love for engineering and football, to discuss the latest technology in sports.”

If You Could Invent a New Rule, What Would it Be? “Implement an optional tech-aided play per half, where teams can use a tech gadget to strategize a play – it’s the future of football!”

Washington Huskies Fan

Name: Ryan Huskyrain

Occupation: Software Developer

Hobbies: Hiking, coffee tasting, craft beer brewing, and attending football games

Favorite Food: Fresh Pacific salmon

Favorite Song: “Black Hole Sun” by Soundgarden

Favorite Movie: “Sleepless in Seattle”

Favorite All-Time Football Player: Warren Moon

If You Could Trade Places with Your Coach for a Day, What Would be the First Thing You’d Do? “I’d organize a tech-enhanced training session, combining my love for technology and football, and host a fan meet-up to discuss game strategies.”

If You Could Invent a New Rule, What Would it Be? “Introduce a ’12th Man’ play, where once per game the crowd noise can directly impact the other team’s play call – a nod to our incredible fan base!”