College Football Week 12: Fans Respond To Sights, Sounds, Emotions of Saturday’s Unique Action, Upsets

Jeff Hawkins
jordan travis injures ankile (1)

Florida State was in trouble.

During the first quarter Saturday, the No. 4-ranked national championship-contending Seminoles trailed lowly North Alabama, 13-0, at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Then things appeared to get worse.

At the end of a 16-yard run, FSU’s Jordan Travis suffered a severe left leg injury, prompting a medical cart to come out and transport the Heisman Trophy-worthy quarterback off the field and to an uncertain offseason.

Twitter users responded to the Seminoles rebounding and scoring the game’s final 58 points to secure the non-conference victory and keep their national title aspirations alive – for now.

Travis’ season – and his Heisman hopes – came to a sudden end …

With Travis injured, will it open a Heisman doors for LSU QB Jayden Daniels, who became the first player to compile at least 12,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards? …

Former and current Michigan players talk about helping the program become the first to accumulate 1,000 wins, including Saturday’s 31-24 victory at Maryland …

Moments that make the college football experience so special …

Matching an Oregon single-game touchdown mark, QB Bo Nix may have clinched the Heisman, compiling 404 passing yards and six TDs as the No. 6 Ducks trounced host Arizona State, 49-13 …

Following a 38-10 victory over No. 18 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, coach Kirby Smart’s math to building an all-time great program continues to add up for No. 1 Georgia …

The electric Gamecocks …

Clemson’s Will Shipley ran for 126 yards on 18 carries, including a 33-yard TD scamper, to lead Clemson to a 31-20 upset over No. 20 North Carolina, which dropped three of its past four ACC encounters …

Two fans walk and talk about No. 16 Iowa outmaneuvering Illinois, 15-13, and clinching its third Big Ten West Division title. “It was a fun game to actually watch for once” …

The end-of-year struggles for USC and QB Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, continued against the cross-town rival UCLA Bruins on Saturday, dropping a 38-20 decision …

After dominating visiting No. 22 Utah, 43-18, No. 17 Arizona established a regular-season standard …

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. Displayed his dance moves after registering a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against No. 11 Oregon State. The No. 5 Huskies held off the Beavers’ comeback attempt, earning a 22-20 road and earn a trip to the Pac-12 championship game…

The play was wiped out, but check out the top-end speed of Texas’ Xavier Worthy …

After Northwestern, which endured an early season hazing scandal, ended a Ryan Field era with a 24-15 victory over Purdue, which made the Wildcats bowl eligible. The on-campus stadium will receive a $480M facelift …

The best seat in the house? …

Underdog New Mexico State earned a program-defining win over Auburn on Saturday, posting its first victory over a Power Five program …

Auburn’s 31-10 loss to New Mexico State left some young fans extremely emotional …

UNLV, which trailed 24-7 at 5:56 of the second quarter, rallied to upend Air Force, 31-27, and move into first place in the Mountain West Conference …

No. 10 Louisville, which beat host Miami, 38-31, secured its invitation to the ACC championship game against the Travis-less Seminoles …

James Madison fell in overtime to App State, ending its dreams for an unbeaten season …

No. 7 Texas kept its playoff hopes alive …

Next up: “The Game” …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
