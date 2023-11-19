Florida State was in trouble.

During the first quarter Saturday, the No. 4-ranked national championship-contending Seminoles trailed lowly North Alabama, 13-0, at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Then things appeared to get worse.

At the end of a 16-yard run, FSU’s Jordan Travis suffered a severe left leg injury, prompting a medical cart to come out and transport the Heisman Trophy-worthy quarterback off the field and to an uncertain offseason.

Twitter users responded to the Seminoles rebounding and scoring the game’s final 58 points to secure the non-conference victory and keep their national title aspirations alive – for now.

Travis’ season – and his Heisman hopes – came to a sudden end …

PRAYERS: The cart has come for Heisman candidate and FSU star Jordan Travis 🙏pic.twitter.com/ck91Ujl1ri — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 19, 2023

With Travis injured, will it open a Heisman doors for LSU QB Jayden Daniels, who became the first player to compile at least 12,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards? …

He is elite.

He is electric.

He is rewriting history.

He is the best player in college football. That Kid Jayden pic.twitter.com/gmtTyKDP6a — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 13, 2023

Former and current Michigan players talk about helping the program become the first to accumulate 1,000 wins, including Saturday’s 31-24 victory at Maryland …

From Team 1 to Team 144, all Wolverines have helped make this moment possible. We are the leaders and best. We are the only college football program with 1,000 wins.#GoBlue | #Winningest | https://t.co/onjtBuJak1 pic.twitter.com/D4YrU8zQCE — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 18, 2023

Moments that make the college football experience so special …

Walked to the stadium today and came across a father taking his son to see the Tide and making memories that will last forever. I’m sure there were scenes like this all across the country today. College football is the best! Roll Tide forever! pic.twitter.com/46N0IY0Eck — Jeff Allen (@makennahsdad) November 18, 2023

Matching an Oregon single-game touchdown mark, QB Bo Nix may have clinched the Heisman, compiling 404 passing yards and six TDs as the No. 6 Ducks trounced host Arizona State, 49-13 …

Bo Nix just continues to put on a show 🤩 Watch all SIX of his TDs today for @OregonFootball 🦆💪 pic.twitter.com/H8a1i3HH4Y — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2023

Following a 38-10 victory over No. 18 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium, coach Kirby Smart’s math to building an all-time great program continues to add up for No. 1 Georgia …

“Sign good players. Sign good kids. And get them to believe that if they don’t care who gets the credit, that they’ll be very successful.” Kirby Smart broke down @GeorgiaFootball‘s winning formula with @JennyDell_ pic.twitter.com/zf2z7zZN9b — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 18, 2023

The electric Gamecocks …

Clemson’s Will Shipley ran for 126 yards on 18 carries, including a 33-yard TD scamper, to lead Clemson to a 31-20 upset over No. 20 North Carolina, which dropped three of its past four ACC encounters …

Clemson RB’s Shipley and Mafah put on an absolute SHOW in an upset win over ranked North Carolina. – 270 total yards

– 2 TD The Tigers 1-2 punch is trending 📈 pic.twitter.com/d17LcpSN2J — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) November 19, 2023

Two fans walk and talk about No. 16 Iowa outmaneuvering Illinois, 15-13, and clinching its third Big Ten West Division title. “It was a fun game to actually watch for once” …

Iowa wins in a battle of who can score last. Gets it done and secure a WEST TITLE! We can criticize our old ball coach, but he didn’t fail to deliver. These Hawks didn’t fail to deliver. Thank you Brian Ferentz for an end to a good season by any stretch of college football. pic.twitter.com/B2YOR8s6pp — Joe Hugen (@Joe_Hugen) November 19, 2023

The end-of-year struggles for USC and QB Caleb Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, continued against the cross-town rival UCLA Bruins on Saturday, dropping a 38-20 decision …

USC closes out the season with a 7-5 record. EXTREMELY disappointing season to say the least: • #6 Preseason Team

• Heisman Winner Caleb Williams at QB

• Year 2 under Riley after 11-3 in Year 1

• 8th Most Talented Roster in CFB Not looking good for Lincoln Riley & USC pic.twitter.com/YEzi93cxlu — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 19, 2023

After dominating visiting No. 22 Utah, 43-18, No. 17 Arizona established a regular-season standard …

👏 @ArizonaFBall becomes the first team with four AP ranked wins this season 😏🐻 pic.twitter.com/lkfHA4TgiK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. Displayed his dance moves after registering a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against No. 11 Oregon State. The No. 5 Huskies held off the Beavers’ comeback attempt, earning a 22-20 road and earn a trip to the Pac-12 championship game…

Michael Penix Jr. showing off the moves after that TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R3NPgJti8M — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2023

The play was wiped out, but check out the top-end speed of Texas’ Xavier Worthy …

Xavier Worthy takes this one to the house but it’s called back for illegal block in the back pic.twitter.com/cyQSl9wB8X — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2023

After Northwestern, which endured an early season hazing scandal, ended a Ryan Field era with a 24-15 victory over Purdue, which made the Wildcats bowl eligible. The on-campus stadium will receive a $480M facelift …

LAST EVER FIELD RUSH HERE AT RYAN FIELD!!! pic.twitter.com/jfiMCrLN8X — College Football Campus Tour (@CFBcampustour) November 18, 2023

The best seat in the house? …

The best views in a stadium are often from someplace besides an actual seat. The top ramp above the endzone corner @ Camp Randle is an ELITE vantage point. Stand there all game w/o security bothering you, plus no one walks in front of you either. Stadium exploration for the win🥇 pic.twitter.com/3XJk1UCTCp — College Football Campus Tour (@CFBcampustour) November 19, 2023

Underdog New Mexico State earned a program-defining win over Auburn on Saturday, posting its first victory over a Power Five program …

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and and @NMStateFootball coach Jerry Kill shake hands following the Aggies’ 31-10 upset of the Tigers as New Mexico State players and fans celebrate.#aggieup #hhlp #collegefootball #upsetalert pic.twitter.com/zVtCHePN58 — Auburn Tigers | AL.com (@aldotcomTigers) November 19, 2023

Auburn’s 31-10 loss to New Mexico State left some young fans extremely emotional …

it’s not easy being a college football fan, kid pic.twitter.com/ofljIif34S — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) November 19, 2023

UNLV, which trailed 24-7 at 5:56 of the second quarter, rallied to upend Air Force, 31-27, and move into first place in the Mountain West Conference …

Unreal. This team. Down 17, no quit. Rebels take the lead with a chance for sole possession of first place in MW! 15 minutes from one of the great program turnarounds in recent college football memory. @unlvfootball pic.twitter.com/mX5kSPnJM4 — Logan Reever (@loganreever) November 18, 2023

No. 10 Louisville, which beat host Miami, 38-31, secured its invitation to the ACC championship game against the Travis-less Seminoles …

Louisville BEATS Miami 38-31 to remain in the College Football Playoff hunt‼️ The Cardinals will face Florida State in the ACC championship👀https://t.co/BjrqBntcxb pic.twitter.com/072IHE7G9o — On3 (@On3sports) November 18, 2023

James Madison fell in overtime to App State, ending its dreams for an unbeaten season …

JMU scored 15 of the final 18 points in regulation to force OT, but App State scored an eight-yard TD in the extra period to down the Dukes, 26-23. 📰 https://t.co/UHvVkZnNqu pic.twitter.com/CNyNYZ2smG — JMU Football (@JMUFootball) November 19, 2023

No. 7 Texas kept its playoff hopes alive …

Texas gets a gritty road win versus Iowa State, winning 26-16. Say what you want about Texas, but their performance tonight was a good one. They covered on the road vs Iowa State in front of a crazy crowd. Regardless, the Horns move to 10-1, and firmly stay at #7 pic.twitter.com/7pXZXEDzXh — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 19, 2023

Next up: “The Game” …

“THE GAME” WEEK IS HERE: No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) vs. No. 3 Michigan (11-0) In the last decade:

3 Top 3 Matchups

4 Top 5 Matchups

6 Top 10 Matchups

No other rivalry is on this level 🤯🔥 This is one of the biggest games in College Football history 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/yco1svaUlY — Saturday Cadence Podcast (@SaturdayCadence) November 19, 2023