Cooper DeJean stands out as a promising talent as the defensive back announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft on Thursday. This cornerback from Iowa, measuring 6’1″ and weighing 210 pounds, has garnered attention for his impressive athleticism and on-field intelligence. DeJean, a high school athlete in Ida Grove, Iowa, is now looking at becoming a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Personal Profile
- Name: Cooper DeJean
- Position: Cornerback
- Height: 6’1″
- Weight: 210 pounds
- School: University of Iowa
- High School: Ida Grove, Iowa
Draft Projection
- Projected Round: Mid-First Round (16th – 21st).
40 Time
- Projected 40 Time: 4.45 seconds (No official time recorded).
Draft Profile
Strengths:
- Versatile: Capable of playing both slot and boundary positions. Also, doubles as a returner.
- Strong & Agile: Good size for a cornerback with a strong initial burst.
- Good in Zone: Reads routes quickly.
- Plays Good Run D: Shows up in the running game.
College Performance:
- Freshman Year (2021): Played in 2 games, recording 4 tackles.
- Sophomore Year (2022): Participated in 12 games; 56 tackles, 19 assists, 22 stops, 5 pass breakups, 5 interceptions.
- Junior Year (2023): Featured in 10 games; 26 tackles, 15 assists, 10 stops, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions.
Highlights
Overview
DeJean’s profile suggests a player ready for the NFL stage. His tenure at Iowa showcases a significant improvement year over year, especially in his sophomore and junior years. His ability to adapt and excel, both in tackling and pass coverage, is indicative of a player not only physically but also strategic understanding of the game.
Scouts and analysts have noted his capability to play various defensive roles, highlighting his versatility as a major asset. But with his projected 4.45-second 40 time and agility, DeJean could immediately come in and help a team as a returner.
DeJean’s journey from a four-star high school recruit to a potential first-round pick is marked by consistent growth and standout performances. His 2022 season, in particular, cemented his status as an All-American cornerback, demonstrating his ability to make significant plays, including three pick-sixes. This performance trajectory continued into 2023, consolidating his reputation as an electric playmaker.