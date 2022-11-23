Cristiano Ronaldo first-ever to surpass 500 M Instagram followers

Right before the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person ever to reach 500 million Instagram followers, making him the most popular soccer player followed on Instagram.

For many years, Ronaldo has been one of the biggest names in soccer, often known as one of the most talented players in his generation. He’s now gone on a conquered the world of social media. With over 500 million followers on Instagram, Ronaldo becomes one of the most digitally influential people on the planet.

Ronaldo Becomes the first person to reach 500 million followers on Instagram

Despite all the headlines Ronaldo made last week in a two-part interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo still reached the amazing milestone on Instagram.

On TalkTV, Ronaldo didn’t hold back taking aims at the Manchester United Club owners, manager Erik ten Hag, and club legends Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

Ronaldo received a ton of backlash from his interview. United has reportedly been looking for ways to terminate the forward’s contract. While the soccer star’s contract with United may be a distraction during Portugal’s World Cup campaign, manager Fernando Santos doesn’t think it will affect his chances at all.

In his interview with Morgan, Ronaldo did not mention the national team at all even though the interview was released in the wake of the World Cup.

Did Messi Help Ronaldo to 500 Million Followers

Before Ronaldo reached the 500 million followers milestone, he teamed up with Lionel Messi for a Louis Vuitton ad campaign.

Currently, Messi is the second-most followed account with 376 followers. However, the collab was most likely the driver to sending Ronaldo over 500 million followers.

The photo was taken by Annie Leibovitz and has become the second-most-liked post on Instagram.

Ronaldo averages about 10 million likes per post but his collaboration with Messi reached more than 38 million likes. The photo was posted on November 19 and within 24 hours Ronaldo gained over one million followers, suggesting the internet-breaking image brought extra attention to his instagram handle.

Ronaldo’s Instagram Platform

Like most Instagram stars, Ronaldo has turned his platform into a profitable business. The soccer star averages $2 million per sponsored post. Ronaldo is estimated to make over $40 million annually from Instagram.

Ronaldo has had many partnerships including Binance, Theragun, Clear, and most recently Louis Vuitton.