Cristiano Ronaldo Took A Snack Out Of Pants And Ate It vs Ghana

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been full of surprises.

The group stage has featured some of the biggest upsets in World Cup history but Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has stolen the headlines in more ways than one, capturing the attention of soccer fans from around the world.

However, this time fans were confused after the Portugal star appeared to reach into his underpants and pull out an item before eating it mid-match.

Whether he was hungry or simply in need of a mid-match boost, the viral moment is not something that was easy to digest for soccer fans.

Ronaldo Caught Eating Something From His Shorts

In Portugal’s opening match against Ghana, Ronaldo left fans speechless once again by putting his hands down his pants and eating an unidentified snack in the middle of the pitch.

While there is no confirmation on what Ronaldo pulled out of his pants, the video footage shows the Portugal soccer star was chewing on something shortly after reaching into his shorts.

Ronaldo was instrumental in the 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday. While Ronaldo broke some records during that game, the viral video has nearly everyone talking.

Check out the video below.

All Eyes Are On Ronaldo

It’s been a busy month for Ronaldo, the Portuguese soccer star has been all over the media in the last few weeks.

Since his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, all eyes have been on Ronaldo.

Recently, Ronaldo decided to close the chapter on Manchester United. Even though the announcement wasn’t made until Portugal had played its opening match, both the club and soccer star apparently came to a mutual agreement to part ways.

Of course, being in the spotlight is nothing new for Ronaldo. Right before the World Cup, the soccer star reached 500 million followers, making him the most popular person on Instagram, one of the world’s leading social media platforms.

As we noted earlier, he also broke another World Cup record against Ghana. After scoring Portugal’s first goal of the game, Ronaldo became the first male player to ever score in five consecutive World Cups.

While Manchester United isn’t a fan of his leadership, the Portuguese product has shown nothing but respect for his teammates on and off the pitch.

After the game against Ghana, Ronaldo was spotted comforting goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who almost gave up an error to lose the game.

Following the win, the Portuguese faithful are riding high and everyone is watching Ronaldo’s every move.