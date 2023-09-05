Featured

D.J. Reed Says Jets’ Defense Can be Historical

Defensive back, D.J. Reed, of the New York Jets has high hopes for the team this coming year. Not just because they now have Aaron Rodgers as their new signal caller, but their defense is going to be one to be reckoned with this season as well.

“I’m very confident,” Reed said. “I think we have the potential to be the best defense in the NFL. Honestly, I think we can be historical, not just the best defense in the league, but I think we can be a historical defense like the 85-86 Bears and the LOB [Seahawks’ Legion of Boom] in 2013. I think we can be that dominant if we just put all the things together.”

This is a very lofty goal. However, the Jets’ defense can be the best defensive unit if everything falls into place this season.

Cornerback, D.J. Reed, Confident in New York Jets Defensive Unit This Coming Season

Key Players on the New York Jets’ Defense

The New York Jets have some talented players on their defense. It starts with their second-year cornerback, Sauce Gardner. Many already consider him the best defensive back in the NFL. At the very least, he is top-five at his position. The addition of a veteran safety in Adrian Amos (another former Green Bay Packer) will also help the secondary. The Jets’ defense also has a stout frontline. With the likes of Muhammad Wilkerson, Al Woods, and Vinny Curry among others, opposing offensive lines and running backs are going to have their hands full this season. One cannot fault the confidence of D.J. Reed after looking at this personnel.

Where They Ranked Last Year

The New York Jets’ defense had much to do with the team’s overall improvement last season. They are returning eight starters which is huge. Not to mention, they also ranked fourth in scoring defense and fourth in yards allowed. Don’t forget, the Jets also jumped from literally having the worst defense in the league to having a top-five one last season. With a defensive unit that ranked fourth overall last year and arguably got better, it is easy to see why D.J. Reed is so confident going into the new season. We will see how much of an impact they have on this new-look New York Jets squad.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
