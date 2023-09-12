Broncos

Despite the Loss, Patrick Surtain II Proved His Worth Against Davante Adams

Mathew Huff
Patrick Surtain Jr Denver Broncos

Patrick Surtain II had himself a day in the home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. While the team lost by one point, Patrick Surtain II still showed why he is already considered a star in the NFL. The defense much of the time had him matched up with elite wide receiver, Davante Adams. As one may recall from last season, Adams scored a game winning touchdown in overtime on Surtain and infamously said “he ain’t there yet, he isn’t there yet!” After week one, Adams may want to think differently.

Patrick Surtain II Shut Down Davante Adams When Matched Up With Him

Patrick Surtain II Already Considered Best Corner in League by Many Peers

When matched up with Davante Adams, Patrick Surtain II only allowed two catches for 11 yards. Not to mention, he also had a career-high three pass breakups. Adams was able to draw a pass interference penalty on the young defensive back. However, that was about the only difference making play Adams had on Surtain II throughout the game.

The Broncos defensive back had perfect coverage and broke up a few of Jimmy Garoppolo’s passes with perfect timing. Many already consider Patrick Surtain II the best cornerback in the league. Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets has a good argument, but the fact remains that Patrick Surtain II is already a premier cornerback in the NFL.

His Career So Far

Patrick Surtain II has solidified himself as a top tier player already. He is in a great place that has a terrific lineage of great cornerbacks. Cornerbacks such as Champ Baily, Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr., and Dennis Smith. For his career, Patrick Surtain II has logged six interceptions, 27 passes defended, a forced fumble, and three quarterback hits.

He is also a capable tackler as he has recorded 120 combined tackles, 93 solo tackles, and 27 tackles for a loss. As if this was not impressive enough, Surtain II also earned a Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade last season of 86.7, a massive jump from his rookie grade which was 66.3. Patrick Surtain II may not be the flashiest corner in the league, but one cannot take away his consistency and his ability to shut down even the best wide receivers in the NFL. To respond to Davante Adams, yes, he is certainly “there,” now.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
Mathew Huff

