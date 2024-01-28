MLB News and Rumors

Diamondbacks sign Joc Pederson

Jeremy Freeborn
The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed outfielder Joc Pederson of Palo Alto, California to a one-year contract worth $9.5 million according to ESPN on Thursday. The Diamondbacks are the fifth Major League Baseball team for Pederson following seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2014 to 2020), one season with the Chicago Cubs (2021), one season with the Atlanta Braves (2021), and two San Francisco Giants (2022 and 2023).

2023 with the Giants

Pederson batted .235 with 15 home runs and 51 runs batted in. During 121 games, 425 plate appearances and 358 at bats, he scored 59 runs and had 84 hits, 14 doubles, three triples, 57 walks, 149 total bases, and three sacrifice flies. Pederson had an on base percentage of .348, and a slugging percentage of .416. Pederson’s three triples tied a career-high. He also had three triples with the Dodgers in 2018 and 2019, three triples with the Cubs and Braves in 2021, and three triples with the Giants in 2022.

Two-time All-Star

Pederson has been selected to two MLB All-Star Games. The first with the Dodgers in 2015, and the second with the Giants in 2022. In 2015, Pederson was selected to the Mid Summer Classic, even though he only batted .210 (101 hits in 480 at bats). He did have 67 runs, and had 19 doubles, one triple, 26 home runs, 54 runs batted in, four stolen bases, 92 walks, 200 total bases, two sacrifice bunts, two sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .346, and slugging percentage of .417. In 2022, Pederson batted .274 with 23 home runs and 70 runs batted in. During 380 at bats, he scored 57 runs, and had 104 hits, 19 doubles, three doubles, three stolen bases, 42 walks, 198 total bases, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .521.

Two-Time World Series Champion

Pederson won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020 and with the Braves in 2021. With the Dodgers in 2020, Los Angeles beat the Tampa Bay Rays in six games. Pederson batted .400 with four hits in 10 at bats. He scored two runs and recorded a home run in game five of the series, a 4-2 Dodgers win. With the Braves in 2021, Pederson got a single in game one of the series, an Atlanta 6-2 win over Houston. The Braves beat the Astros in six games to win the World Series.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

