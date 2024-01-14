NBA News and Rumors

Downtrodden Detroit Pistons Execute Mid-Season NBA Trade With Washington Wizards, Jettison Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers, Picks For 2 Stretch Big Men

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
NBA: Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons

The moment perfectly encapsulated the Detroit Pistons’ disappointing NBA season.

Following a made free throw, guard Killian Hayes retrieved the ball and executed an in-bounds pass to forward Isaiah Stewart, who accepted the pass and promptly stepped over the line to initiate his own inbounds pass to Hayes during Friday’s loss to the Houston Rockets.

The referee signaled the undisciplined turnover and Hayes stood and clinched the ball. Each member on the Pistons’ bench expressed their disbelief in different ways, some extending their hands out as if to say: “What?”

At 3-36, changes were needed.

Sunday morning, the Pistons acted, sending center Marvin Bagley III, forward Isaiah Livers and 2025 and 2026 second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for forwards Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Pistons’ Trade Creates Cap Space

Through 39 games, the Pistons owned the league’s worst point differential (minus-445) and are trending toward establishing the league’s all-time worst regular-season record. The Pistons were practicing at their Detroit facility when the deal was announced around 10:30 a.m.

Sunday’s trade sheds approximately $4 million in salary and offers more cohesion to the front court rotation.

Bagley was scheduled to make $12.5 million in 2024-25, while Livers ($1.8 million) was on an expiring contract. Gallinari ($6.8 million) and Muscala ($3.5 million) also joined the Pistons during the final season of their deals.

The Pistons are projected to have approximately $50 million in cap space next offseason. A team executive told the Free Press, the trade was the “first step” of reshaping the roster before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

NBA Mid-Season Trade Relieves Pistons’ Center Rotation

By moving on from Bagley, the 2018 second-overall draft pick, the Pistons not only save money, but alleviate the burden-some logjam at center. Behind Bagley, Jalen Duren and James Wiseman waited for additional playing time.

The opening allows Duren more time for on-court development.

Pistons fans shouldn’t expect much immediate help from Gallinari, 35, or Muscala, 32. Neither stretch forward has done much for the Wizards (7-31), who possess the Eastern Conference’s second-worst record.

A power forward coming off a torn ACL last season, Gallinari was averaging a career-low 14.8 minutes per game, but the leadership he and Muscala is averaging just four points per game, while shooting a career-worst 27.5 percent from 3.

The Pistons are scheduled to play at the Wizards on Monday for a Martin Luther King Jr. matinee matchup.

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors Pistons Wizards
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Detroit Pistons

How Do Bad-Shooting, Turnover-Prone Detroit Pistons Compare To NBA’s Roll-Over 2015-16 Philadelphia 76ers?

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 29 2023
NBA News and Rumors
NBA In-Season Tournament TV Ratings Prove Adam Silver Is A Genius
NBA In-Season Tournament TV Ratings Prove Adam Silver Is A Genius
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 14 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Austin Reaves To Buy Riviera Country Club Membership With NBA Cup Bonus
Austin Reaves To Buy Riviera Country Club Membership With NBA Cup Bonus
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 14 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Austin Reaves Rigorer Shoe Deal Worth Over $10 Million
Austin Reaves Rigorer Shoe Deal Worth Over $10 Million
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 6 2023
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks
Is Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Retiring?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 29 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Skims Men Launch Makes Millions Per Minute After NBA Partnership
Skims Men Launch Makes Millions Per Minute After NBA Partnership
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 31 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden
James Harden: Where Did 76ers Trade The All-Star Guard?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Oct 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top