The moment perfectly encapsulated the Detroit Pistons’ disappointing NBA season.

Following a made free throw, guard Killian Hayes retrieved the ball and executed an in-bounds pass to forward Isaiah Stewart, who accepted the pass and promptly stepped over the line to initiate his own inbounds pass to Hayes during Friday’s loss to the Houston Rockets.

The referee signaled the undisciplined turnover and Hayes stood and clinched the ball. Each member on the Pistons’ bench expressed their disbelief in different ways, some extending their hands out as if to say: “What?”

At 3-36, changes were needed.

Sunday morning, the Pistons acted, sending center Marvin Bagley III, forward Isaiah Livers and 2025 and 2026 second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for forwards Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Detroit Pistons coaches acting surprised the team sucks is actually hilarious pic.twitter.com/yZsCu6rQ4I — Hater Report (@HaterReport_) January 13, 2024

Pistons’ Trade Creates Cap Space

Through 39 games, the Pistons owned the league’s worst point differential (minus-445) and are trending toward establishing the league’s all-time worst regular-season record. The Pistons were practicing at their Detroit facility when the deal was announced around 10:30 a.m.

Sunday’s trade sheds approximately $4 million in salary and offers more cohesion to the front court rotation.

Bagley was scheduled to make $12.5 million in 2024-25, while Livers ($1.8 million) was on an expiring contract. Gallinari ($6.8 million) and Muscala ($3.5 million) also joined the Pistons during the final season of their deals.

The Pistons are projected to have approximately $50 million in cap space next offseason. A team executive told the Free Press, the trade was the “first step” of reshaping the roster before the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Bojan Bogdanovic with a quick & early steal then applies a beautiful pass to Jalen Duran for the slam 😮‍💨💪. #DetroitBasketball #NBA pic.twitter.com/taFVgyVLIU — Top Bunk Sports (@Topbunksports) January 10, 2024

NBA Mid-Season Trade Relieves Pistons’ Center Rotation

By moving on from Bagley, the 2018 second-overall draft pick, the Pistons not only save money, but alleviate the burden-some logjam at center. Behind Bagley, Jalen Duren and James Wiseman waited for additional playing time.

The opening allows Duren more time for on-court development.

Pistons fans shouldn’t expect much immediate help from Gallinari, 35, or Muscala, 32. Neither stretch forward has done much for the Wizards (7-31), who possess the Eastern Conference’s second-worst record.

A power forward coming off a torn ACL last season, Gallinari was averaging a career-low 14.8 minutes per game, but the leadership he and Muscala is averaging just four points per game, while shooting a career-worst 27.5 percent from 3.

The Pistons are scheduled to play at the Wizards on Monday for a Martin Luther King Jr. matinee matchup.

Fun fact Danilo Gallinari brother Federico Gallinari is a development coach for the @MotorCityCruise pic.twitter.com/sLBQUMpG3X — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) January 14, 2024