Horse Racing

DRF Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks and Predictions: Milkowski Predicts Derma Sotogake as Winner

DRF Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks and Predictions: Milkowski Predicts Derma Sotogake as Winner

The Daily Racing Form horse racing experts have released their 2023 Kentucky Derby picks. David Aragona has his eyes on Two Phil’s and Derma Sotogake, along with Hit Show as a potential longshot bet. Meanwhile, Craig Milkowski also likes Derma Sotogake, along with Tapit Trice and Skinner.

Here are DRF’s Craig Milkowski Kentucky Derby 2023 picks:

DFR Kentucky Derby 2023 Picks and Predictions

Daily Racing Form’s horse racing experts were able to agree on one thing: Japan-bred horse Derma Sotogake has a legitimate chance to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby. Both experts will be adding the Japan-bred horse to their tickets this weekend. As far as longshots go, Skinner will offer the longest odds of any horse backed by Aragona or Milkowski.

Derma Sotogake (+800)

A Japan-bred and based horse, Derma Sotogake is one of the best stories of the season. The international horse is fresh off an impressive win at the UAE Derby, which helped the colt qualify for the Kentucky Derby.

In eight starts, Derma Sotogake has four wins and two third-place finishes. While there aren’t any speed figures from the colt, he is suspected to be one of the fastest competitors in the field with a pace-setting running style that is best suited for the crowded race at Churchill Downs.

Derma Sotogake (+800)

Tapit Trice (+375)

Tapit Trice is entering the Kentucky Derby with a four race win streak. The colt has made five starts in his career and has never finished outside the money.

He comes from a strong pedigree and should be primed for an excellent run with the added distance of 1 ¼ miles. The colt has already established a strong running style with enough stamina to hold any horse off for a win.

Tapit Trice comes off an impressive win at the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, where he held off Verifying, another Kentucky Derby contender, in the final stretch.

Tapit Trice (+375)

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
