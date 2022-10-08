Eagles must avoid “goofy letdown” to Cardinals

Eagles are favored as “the better team”… but as GK Brizer warns us, the Eagles are dinged up a tad and possibly prone to a bit of overconfidence going into this one:

“Eagles are primed for a let down,..yur typical goofy NFL loss.,..when favored… Murray going crazy,..34-13. Too many HURTs Iggles,..and a long trip,..after the storm. Go PHITENS!!!

He’s got a point, and it’s not on his head. Cardinals are dangerous when cornered in Phoenix.

The Philadelphia Eagles (4-0) take on the Arizona Cardinals (2-2) in NFL Week 5 action at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Spread: Cardinals +5 (-105), Eagles -5 (-107)

Cardinals +5 (-105), Eagles -5 (-107) Moneyline: Cardinals +198, Eagles -225

Cardinals +198, Eagles -225 Total: Over/Under 48.5 (-110/-1

Last week the Cardinals used a 16-6 fourth quarter to pull away from the Panthers in a 26-16 road victory. Kyler Murray was 23-of-32 for 207 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception. They didn’t get a ton from the ground game, as three different running backs combined to pick up 3.6 yards per carry. But their defense harassed Baker Mayfield into two interceptions and two sacks, and that was the winning difference.

Philly is clearly the better team, and there are going to be a ton of Eagles fans in the stands, so that will help too.

Larry Rupp (FanDuel) writes: “This is the first true opportunity for the Eagles to prove they are one of the best teams in the NFC. So far, their first four games have come against opponents that did not make the playoffs last season. That is no longer the case. Kyler Murray is the first dual-threat quarterback they will take on as well. There’s no reason to stop backing Philly now, though. The Eagles are averaging the second-most yards per game (435.5) and allowing the third-fewest yards per game (277.3) in the NFL. They have put together an elite balanced roster and will cause head coach Kliff Kingsbury a ton of frustration.”

Yeah, it seems like a safe bet the Eagles should prevail. But weird stuff happens in the desert.

The Cardinals aren’t likely to have starting center Rodney Hudson Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His knee injury kept him out of practice this week, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury wouldn’t say who will replace him. It might be Sean Harlow, who has been a backup center with the Cardinals but also fills in at guard. If Justin Pugh is able to go Sunday and play left guard, it allows Harlow to slide to center.

Pugh (elbow injury) didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday but was present Friday. Kelvin Beachum (right tackle), Will Hernandez (right guard) and D.J. Humphries (left tackle) all look set to play Sunday.

Three players are eligible to be activated off injured reserve — cornerback Antonio Hamilton, backup quarterback Colt McCoy and wide receiver Antoine Wesley. While decisions on Hamilton and McCoy will come before the game, Wesley has been ruled out with a setback in his recovery from a groin and hip injury. According to a Pro Football Network report, Wesley has a quadriceps injury and needed an MRI Friday.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore (knee) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (hamstring) are also to be evaluated for their availability based on what they show prior to kickoff. And defensive lineman J.J. Watt, asked how he is feeling since his heart episode last Wednesday that didn’t keep him out of last week’s game, had a one-word response. “Good,” Watt said.

Officially, Moore, Mullen, Pugh and Humphries are questionable for Sunday. Hudson is doubtful, and linebacker Nick Vigil (hamstring), kicker Matt Prater (hip), defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (hand) and offensive lineman Max Garcia (toe) are out.

All of that would seem to improve the Eagles’ advantage, but the Eagles are hurting too.

• Kicker Jake Elliott (right ankle): Elliott is out for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

• Linebacker Patrick Johnson (concussion): Johnson is out for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. • Cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle): Maddox is out for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. • Tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder): Mailata is doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals. • Running back Boston Scott (rib): Scott did not play in Week 4. He’s questionable to play against the Cardinals. • Guard Isaac Seumalo (ankle): Seumalo will return against the Cardinals on Sunday.

At least we’ve got this going for us—former Cardinals edge rusher Haason Reddick will be making his return to State Farm Stadium with the Eagles and he’s coming off a performance against the Jaguars that earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week. Reddick had two sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

“You’ve got to have a plan for him, there’s no doubt,” Kingsbury said. “It’s been great to see just his evolution, how he’s become one of the best pass rushers in the league. When I got here, he was a standup (defender) and we were trying to make him a middle linebacker. Finally, we were like, ‘Hey, let’s try him where he played so well in college.’

“It’s just been awesome. He’s such a great person, to see the success he’s had. You’ve got to have a plan. He wrecked that game against Jacksonville last week creating those turnovers there late, so we’ve got to have some way to try and slow him down.”

Kyler Murray, fresh off receiving a new contract, is the leader of the Cardinals’ offense. With star receiver DeAndre Hopkins still unable to play this week, the weapons surrounding Murray are not at full capacity. Murray has still been able to throw for 991 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions through the first four games of the 2022 season.