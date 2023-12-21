College Football News and Rumors

Early Signing Day: Georgia, Alabama Secure 247Sports’ Top 2 College Football Recruiting Classes

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
georgia wins early signing period (1)

The usual suspects, Georgia and Alabama, occupied the top two college football recruiting classes following Wednesday’s start of the early signing period, according to 247Sports.

The SEC remains the top recruiting story for the 2024 cycle.

With the Bulldogs earning the top stop, it marked the 16th consecutive season a program from the SEC earned a No. 1 ranking.

The early signing period ends Friday.

No. 1 Georgia, 315.22 Recruiting Points

The two-time defending champion Bulldogs may be out of the CPF, but their future appears solidified with another dominating recruiting cycle, highlighted by a five-star flip Wednesday morning.

When prized defensive back KJ Bolden announced he was signing with the Bulldogs instead of Florida State, the

cycle’s top-ranked recruiting class on Wednesday during National Signing Day after flipping five-star defensive back KJ Bolden from Florida State at the opening of the early signing period.

Despite failing to seal the deal with top-ranked quarterback Dylan Raiola (Nebraska), the Bulldogs, with four five-star players and 20 four-stars, reeled in 10 of the nation’s top 100 players.

Among the standouts, No. 1 cornerback Ellis Robinson IV and No. 1 linebacker Justin Williams are poised to add immediate depth to the Bulldogs’ defense. Robinson was ranked as the No. 3 overall player by 247Sports.

No. 2 Alabama, 300.75 Points

The Crimson Tide had a big day Wednesday, rising two spots in the rankings after flipping four-star athlete Aeryn Hampton from Texas and four-star running Kevin Riley from Miami.

With their five-star quarterback, Julian Sayin, remaining a long-time commit, the Crimson Tide’s recruiting department focused on adding quality depth, like defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe, to a CFP program that will face Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

The Crimson Tide are still rolling.

The SEC champions are still in on five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams, four-star running back Daniel Hill, four-star safety Xavier Mincey and three-star offensive lineman Favour Edwin, according to AL.com.

Topics  
Alabama Crimson Tide College Football News and Rumors Georgia Bulldogs
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To College Football News and Rumors

College Football News and Rumors
um alex orji runs vs osu (1)

‘Freak’ Backup QB Alex Orji Mimicking Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Preparing Favored Michigan For Rose Bowl

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  8h
College Football News and Rumors
blake corum comeback player year (1)
Michigan Running Back Blake Corum Tabbed College Football’s Comeback Player of the Year; Wolverines Favored By 1.5 Points Over Alabama
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 18 2023
College Football News and Rumors
NCAA Football: Heisman Trophy Presentation
Fans Celebrate Jayden Daniels Becoming LSU’s 3rd Heisman Trophy Winner, Joining College Football’s Elite Society
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 10 2023
College Football News and Rumors
army navy 124th game (1)
Army-Navy Game: Fans Watch Black Knights Stop Midshipmen 1-Yard Short – Again – At Gillette Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 9 2023
College Football News and Rumors
jj mccarthy keys deep offense into cfp (1)
CFP Odds: 2 Keys Why Betonline Sportsbook Lists Michigan As Early Favorite To Make Championship Run
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 6 2023
College Football News and Rumors
michigan blake corum socres in big ten title game (1)
Big Ten Championship Game: Fans Watch No. 2 Michigan Earn 3-Peat, Maul Punchless No. 16 Iowa At Lucas Oil Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 3 2023
College Football News and Rumors
alabama wins sec title (1)
Championship Saturday: College Football Fans Respond To Sights, Sounds, Emotions of CFP Chaos
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 3 2023
More News
Arrow to top