The usual suspects, Georgia and Alabama, occupied the top two college football recruiting classes following Wednesday’s start of the early signing period, according to 247Sports.

The SEC remains the top recruiting story for the 2024 cycle.

With the Bulldogs earning the top stop, it marked the 16th consecutive season a program from the SEC earned a No. 1 ranking.

The early signing period ends Friday.

The Top 10 2024 Recruting Classes after Day one of the early signing period. 🏈 MORE: https://t.co/IvUKbYOQ11 pic.twitter.com/xiOFeUh5VB — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 20, 2023

No. 1 Georgia, 315.22 Recruiting Points

The two-time defending champion Bulldogs may be out of the CPF, but their future appears solidified with another dominating recruiting cycle, highlighted by a five-star flip Wednesday morning.

When prized defensive back KJ Bolden announced he was signing with the Bulldogs instead of Florida State, the

cycle’s top-ranked recruiting class on Wednesday during National Signing Day after flipping five-star defensive back KJ Bolden from Florida State at the opening of the early signing period.

Despite failing to seal the deal with top-ranked quarterback Dylan Raiola (Nebraska), the Bulldogs, with four five-star players and 20 four-stars, reeled in 10 of the nation’s top 100 players.

Among the standouts, No. 1 cornerback Ellis Robinson IV and No. 1 linebacker Justin Williams are poised to add immediate depth to the Bulldogs’ defense. Robinson was ranked as the No. 3 overall player by 247Sports.

No. 2 Alabama, 300.75 Points

The Crimson Tide had a big day Wednesday, rising two spots in the rankings after flipping four-star athlete Aeryn Hampton from Texas and four-star running Kevin Riley from Miami.

With their five-star quarterback, Julian Sayin, remaining a long-time commit, the Crimson Tide’s recruiting department focused on adding quality depth, like defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe, to a CFP program that will face Michigan in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

The Crimson Tide are still rolling.

The SEC champions are still in on five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams, four-star running back Daniel Hill, four-star safety Xavier Mincey and three-star offensive lineman Favour Edwin, according to AL.com.

Watch Coach Saban’s Signing Day Press Conference presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama.#RollTide | Alabama Football https://t.co/0sdmfMWSnd — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) December 20, 2023