On Friday, ESPN NFL staff analysts published their expert picks and predictions for three 1 p.m. ET matchups in Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys.

Next, the Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers. Lastly, the Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans.

Cowboys (-6.5)

Sarah Barshop’s bold prediction for the Rams-Cowboys matchup pertains to defensive stars Micah Parsons and Aaron Donald. Dallas ranks 16th in sacks with 16 total sacks this season, whereas L.A. ranks 29th with 12. “Micah Parsons and Aaron Donald will each have two sacks on Sunday,” she wrote.

“Parsons has 10 career games with at least two full sacks, the third most by any player within his first 40 career games since sacks became official in 1982. While Donald doesn’t have a game with multiple sacks this season, his last two-sack game came against Dallas in 2022.”

The Cowboys are 7-3 coming off a bye week over the past 10 seasons, which is tied for the fifth-best record in that span. Mike McCarthy is 11-5 coming off a bye as a head coach as well.

Moody has Dallas winning 27-17 over the Rams.

Meanwhile, Walder’s final score is 30-23, Cowboys.

Vikings (-1)

Kevin Seifert believes the Minnesota Vikings will record their first rushing touchdown of the 2023 season against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. “The Vikings will become the final team to record a rushing touchdown this season,” the ESPN NFL analyst wrote.

“All 16 of their offensive touchdowns to this point have come via the passing game, and they have the NFL’s third-most attempts (24) in goal-to-go situations.

“That is a difficult approach to maintain, and the Vikings will emphasize their running game in those situations on Sunday. The Packers’ defense has allowed five rushing touchdowns on goal-to-go situations, tied for the ninth most in the league.”

Furthermore, Green Bay is 0-3 ATS in its past three games. The Vikings blitz 56% of the time — the highest rate by a team since at least 2006.

Moody’s final pick is Vikings, 24-21.

Plus, Walder has Minnesota winning 24-20.

Falcons (-2.5)

Michael Rothstein thinks the first team to 20 points in this Falcons-Titans game will win. Atlanta ranks 29th in scoring offense this season, averaging 16.4 points per game. Tennessee is averaging 17.3 points per game, ranking 26th overall. “The first team to 20 points will win,” the ESPN NFL contributor added.

“Both Atlanta’s and Tennessee’s defenses have been stingy — the Falcons allowing 19 points per game, and the Titans 19.5 — and with the Titans potentially starting either Malik Willis or rookie Will Levis if Ryan Tannehill can’t play, Atlanta defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen will be able to confuse a young quarterback.

“Add in both teams having good red zone defenses — Tennessee is allowing touchdowns on just 30.4% of red zone trips, and Atlanta on 38.9% of red zone trips — and scoring could be difficult on Sunday.”

Henry has eight rushes of 10-plus yards through six games this season, his fewest through six games since 2018. His three rushing touchdowns are also his fewest through six games since 2018.

Moody’s final score is 21-17, Falcons.

Walder has Atlanta winning 19-16 over Tennessee.

