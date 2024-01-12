ESPN NFL Wild Card 2024 Expert Picks & Predictions

ESPN NFL analysts Eric Moody, Seth Walder, Sarah Barshop, Brooke Pryor, and Marcel Louis-Jacques have released their 2024 NFL Wild Card Round expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three playoff matchups of the 2023 NFL season are featured here.

Check out the ESPN staff’s 2024 NFL Wild Card Round picks, predictions, and best bets below.

ESPN 2024 NFL Wild Card Expert Picks and Predictions

ESPN NFL analyst have published their expert picks and predictions for three wild card matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Miami Dolphins Kansas City Chiefs vs. 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday night.

Next, the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday. Lastly, the Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions at 8:10 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

Dolphins (+4.5)

Marcel Louis-Jacques believes Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will play lights out on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday night. “Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will throw a pair of touchdowns without turning the ball over,” he wrote. “The temperature at Arrowhead Stadium is projected to feel like it’s well into the negatives by Saturday night. Tagovailoa has faced criticism for his performance in cold weather — he has lost all four of his starts in sub-45-degree weather, completing just 55% of his passes. But he will snap out of it, along with his late-season funk.” Walder and Moody are also riding with the underdog Dolphins. “[Travis Kelce] hasn’t been the same player, and at this point, it has become blindingly clear that wide receiver help isn’t coming for the Chiefs. They need someone to be a dominant receiving threat, and Kelce is likely the only player on the roster who can become that if he can find his 2022 form again,” Walder wrote. Walder’s final score is 27-23, Dolphins. Moody’s pick is Miami, 27-21.

Bills (-10)

Brooke Pryor predicts Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris will record his third straight game with 100 or more rushing yards on the road against the Buffalo Bills. “Steelers running back Najee Harris will have his third consecutive game of at least 100 rushing yards,” she wrote.

“The Bills’ rushing defense is arguably the toughest the Steelers have faced in at least a month, allowing opponents an average of 103 rushing yards per game in their past three contests. But Harris is on a roll with back-to-back games of 100-plus rushing yards.

“With the temperature expected to be below freezing, wind gusts of 50 miles per hour and possible light snow, the Steelers will lean heavily on their ground game. Sharing the backfield with Jaylen Warren, Harris had just 255 touches in the regular season, his fewest in his three-year NFL career, making him as fresh as possible for the playoffs.”

Both Walder and Moody have the Bills winning and covering the spread at home.

“With edge rusher T.J. Watt out, Alex Highsmith is even more crucial to the Steelers’ pass rush. If [Bills left tackle] Dion Dawkins — who has had a really nice season and ranked fourth in pass block win rate among tackles — can shut down Highsmith, that should set up Allen for a pretty smooth day,” Walder wrote.

Walder’s final score is 30-13, Bills.

Likewise, Moody’s pick is Buffalo, 34-20.

Lions (-3)

Sarah Barshop has Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throwing for 350 or more yards on the road against his former team, the Detroit Lions. “Stafford will throw for at least 350 yards. It isn’t a mark he has hit yet this season, but the matchup could be a high-scoring one,” she wrote.

“Stafford, who played for the Lions for 12 seasons, has a career average of 277.7 pass yards per game at Ford Field, the fourth highest by any quarterback at a single stadium in NFL history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.”

Detroit finished 12-5 ATS in the regular season, the best record in the NFL.

Walder thinks the key to a Detroit victory is the club’s pass rush.

“[Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson] finished the regular season red hot with 5.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a 19% pass rush win rate at edge in his final two games. If he keeps that up, that would be huge for the Lions’ defense,” he wrote.

Walder’s final score is 24-20, Lions.

However, Moody has the Rams winning 28-24.

For all of the ESPN NFL Wild Card Round picks, go to the site. More 2024 NFL Wild Card Round expert picks and predictions are on the main page.