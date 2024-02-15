College Football

ESPN to Pay an Additional $800 Million Annually to Host Expanded College Football Playoff in New Six-Year Deal

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
cfp college football playoff trophy

In a groundbreaking move that signals a new era in sports broadcasting, ESPN is on the cusp of finalizing a colossal $7.8 billion deal with the College Football Playoff (CFP) for a six-year extension. This deal, dwarfing previous contracts, means an increase from $470 million annually to a whopping $1.3 billion to contiue to host the exclusive rights to the 12-team CFP.

ESPN Deal With CFP Worth $7.8 Billion

Historically, ESPN has been a dominant player in college football broadcasting. The network held exclusive rights to the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) until 2014, when the CFP was introduced. The original ESPN and CFP contract, a 12-year deal valued at around $470 million per year, was already seen as a massive investment in college sports.

However, the new deal, averaging over $1.3 billion per year, takes this to an unprecedented level. The total value of the deal stands at a whopping $7.8 billion.

Deal Expected to be Worth Nearly $2 Billion Annually for ESPN

The implications of this new contract are manifold. Firstly, it reflects the immense popularity and financial potential of college football in the United States.

The CFP, since its inception, has drawn significant viewership, with the initial playoff games in 2015 setting records for cable TV viewership. Even as the ratings have fluctuated over the years, the CFP remains a prized asset for ESPN, consistently drawing large audiences.

Furthermore, the expansion of the CFP from four to twelve teams is expected to further increase the value of the television rights. Projections suggest that a 12-team playoff could bring in around $1.9 billion annually; a mammoth figure underscores the growing financial clout of college football.

Shifting Broadcasting Trends

The deal also indicates a shift in broadcasting trends, with potential implications for streaming services. As audiences increasingly gravitate towards digital platforms, the next CFP media rights deal could include games exclusively on streaming platforms, marking a significant transition in how sports content is consumed.

ESPN’s forthcoming $7.8 billion deal with the CFP is a harbinger of changing times. It showcases the escalating value of live sports content in an increasingly digital world and sets a new standard for future sports media rights deals. As college football continues to grow in popularity and profitability, this deal is a testament to its central place in the American sports landscape.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
roman wilson

Senior Bowl Updates: Michigan Football WR Roman Wilson Impressing Scouts in Practice

Author image David Evans  •  Jan 30 2024
College Football
sherrone moore 2
Michigan Football Head Coach Sherrone Moore Contract, Salary & Buyout
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 26 2024
College Football
sherrone moore
Top 5 Potential Michigan Head Coach Replacements for Jim Harbaugh: Sherrone Moore Leads the Pack
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 24 2024
College Football
greg mcelroy
Former Alabama QB Greg McElroy Says Alphonse Taylor Was Laziest Player on the Team, Defends His Love for the Tide
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 24 2024
College Football
uga x
Georgia Bulldogs Football Mascot UGA X Dies at 10 Years Old
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 23 2024
College Football
USATSI_19468296_168396541_lowres-2
Former Ohio State QB CJ Stroud Donates $100,000 to Buckeyes NIL Collective “THE Foundation”
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 22 2024
College Football
alex payne
UNC Football Recruiting: New Recruit 4-Star OT Alex Payne’s Profile, What The Tar Heels Are Getting
Author image David Evans  •  Jan 17 2024
More News
Arrow to top