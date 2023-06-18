Verstappen and Red Bull Have Been Unstoppable

In yet another impressive display, Max Verstappen asserted his dominance at the Canadian Grand Prix, securing another commanding victory. The Red Bull driver made a strong start off the line and maintained his lead throughout the race, crossing the finish line over seven seconds ahead of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

2023 Canadian Grand Prix Final Results:

Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT Nico Hulkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT George Russell (63), Mercedes Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes

Wire-to-Wire For Verstappen

Hamilton managed to overtake Alonso at the start, securing second place and holding onto it until lap 23 when Alonso skillfully reclaimed the position. Verstappen’s triumph not only marked his 41st race win, matching Ayrton Senna’s record, but also marked a significant milestone for Red Bull, achieving their 100th victory in style in Montreal. With Verstappen’s dominant form, any debate about his challengers for the season has been silenced, and both he and Red Bull are poised to achieve even greater success.

Behind Verstappen, Hamilton and Alonso engaged in a spirited battle at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, with Alonso ultimately emerging victorious in second place for Aston Martin, while Hamilton settled for third in his Mercedes. Aston Martin’s improved performance was a welcome return to form, and Mercedes will take encouragement from their competitive showing, building on their strong performance in the previous round in Spain. Mercedes had concerns about their performance in the slower corners of the Canadian circuit, making their presence near the front even more encouraging as their recent upgrades have evidently made a positive impact across various tracks.

Is this the most decorated F1 podium of all-time?! Seven titles for Lewis Hamilton

Two titles for Fernando Alonso

Two titles for Max Verstappen

23 titles (11 Driver, 12 Constructor) for Adrian Newey World class.#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/POcsUyXloM — Formula 1 (@F1) June 18, 2023

However, it was clear that Verstappen was in a league of his own at the front of the pack. While his teammate Sergio Pérez finished in sixth place, Verstappen extended his lead in the world championship to a substantial 69 points after eight rounds.

Red Bull Dominance Continues

Verstappen’s exceptional form has been instrumental in Red Bull’s undefeated season thus far, with six wins out of eight races. Although Mercedes and Aston Martin are making progress, it must be acknowledged that Verstappen has comfortably established a significant advantage, maintaining a nine-second gap to Alonso at the checkered flag without pushing his car unnecessarily.

Undeniably, Verstappen’s victories have come with remarkable ease. The once tempestuous and eager young charger that burst onto the Formula 1 scene eight years ago has matured into a diligent and composed driver, consistently delivering outstanding performances week after week. While his rivals struggle and make noise about their own setbacks, Verstappen calmly continues to excel, seemingly without breaking a sweat.

His dominance during the race limited his interactions with other drivers, with the only cause for concern coming from a bird collision early in the race, as he reported over the radio. Such was Verstappen’s control that even this unexpected incident added a hint of excitement to an otherwise uneventful day at the office. His radio messages to the team served as punctuations, conveying not only his enjoyment but also serving as an ominous reminder of his effortless domination, as he playfully discussed riding the curbs with the team.