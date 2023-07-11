As the college football season approaches, anticipation builds around the performance of head coaches in their new roles. While notable programs like LSU, USC, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma did not make coaching changes like they did last year, there was still significant movement across the sport. The coaches who have transitioned to new jobs carry heightened expectations as they enter their first year. Here are some of the coaches with the most to prove in their inaugural seasons:

Deion Sanders – Colorado

Deion Sanders, widely known as Coach Prime, has generated significant attention for the football program at Jackson State and is now poised to do the same at Colorado. Prime is used to the spotlight, and now his program needs to get used to it. With cameras capturing his every move, the anticipation for his first season as an FBS head coach has been steadily building.

During his three-year tenure at Jackson State, Sanders showcased his recruiting prowess and achieved an impressive winning percentage. He spearheaded a major overhaul of the program, but the task he faces at Colorado is even more substantial.

Coach Prime and his staff have undertaken a comprehensive restructuring of the Colorado roster, bringing in approximately 70 new players through the transfer portal and freshman recruits. This drastic transformation was necessary as the team is coming off a dismal 1-11 season, during which they posted the worst scoring margin in the entire country. Colorado suffered an average deficit of 29.1 points per game and has only managed a winning record once in the past 17 years. Colorado has an extremely tough schedule, but with all of the movement, they are going to have to show a significant improvement to keep the focus on the program and off of Coach Sanders, at least a little bit.

Matt Rhule – Nebraska

The Scott Frost era at Nebraska was a disaster as it started with a ton of hype and led to very few wins in his tenure. The Huskers failed to reach a bowl game during his time and really never competed in any meaningful way in the Big 10. Now, the program looks to turn things around under the leadership of new coach Matt Rhule, who himself is coming off a challenging coaching stint.

Rhule’s time with the Carolina Panthers in the NFL did not yield the desired results, as he accumulated an 11-27 record before being fired. Returning to college football, Rhule faces another rebuilding job with Nebraska.

However, Rhule has a track record of success in rebuilding programs. He transformed Temple from a struggling team into a conference champion and achieved a similar feat at Baylor, where he turned the Bears into Big 12 champions by his third year. Now, he aims to replicate this success at Nebraska.

The Big Ten presents a formidable challenge, particularly with the divisional structure being removed in the new era of college football. Rhule has shown adaptability and a willingness to embrace the evolving landscape, including the transfer portal and NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) opportunities. This has generated optimism among the Nebraska faithful.

Nevertheless, Rhule’s debut seasons at previous stops have been challenging. He encountered struggles at Temple, Baylor, and the Panthers in their respective first years. As he takes over at Nebraska, he must bring a foundation of competence and competitiveness in Year 1. A significant step forward would be reaching a bowl game, which would serve as an important building block for the program.

Luke Fickell – Wisconsin

Luke Fickell’s move to Wisconsin from Cincinnati marks a significant transition in his coaching career, as he takes over a program that had experienced stagnation under Paul Chryst. Fickell’s decision to join the Badgers came just before Cincinnati’s impending move to the Big 12 conference.

Already, Fickell has implemented notable changes, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Wisconsin has long been associated with a physical, run-heavy offense. However, Fickell’s hiring of Phil Longo as the offensive coordinator signifies a shift in philosophy. Longo’s background in the Air Raid offense brings a new dynamic to Wisconsin’s approach, emphasizing the shotgun formation and a more pass-oriented style of play.

The question arises as to how this offensive transformation will fare in the Big Ten West. While the long-term prospects are likely positive, there is considerable anticipation regarding how quickly Fickell can revitalize the program in Madison. In fact, some sportsbooks have labeled Wisconsin as the favorite to win the Big Ten West.

However, if the new offensive system encounters early struggles, doubts may begin to emerge. The shift in identity is significant and raises questions about how Wisconsin fans will respond if the team experiences growing pains during the adjustment period.

Ultimately, time will tell how successful Fickell’s tenure at Wisconsin will be. As with any major transition, there may be challenges along the way. But the buzz surrounding Fickell and the revamped offense showcases the excitement and high expectations for the Badgers moving forward.